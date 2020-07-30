0

EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Analysis. US Dollar At a Turning Point?
2020-07-30 03:00:00
US Dollar Weakness to Linger as Fed Extends USD Swap Lines
2020-07-29 20:30:00
Hang Seng Index Rebounds, Silver Consolidates. Crude Oil May Fall
2020-07-29 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall if the Fed Dithers on Stimulus Boost
2020-07-29 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-29 21:00:00
Dow Jones Index: FOMC Leaves Gains Intact
2020-07-29 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU All-Time-Highs, More to Go?
2020-07-29 16:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 15:30:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Analysis. US Dollar At a Turning Point?
2020-07-30 03:00:00
US Dollar Weakness to Linger as Fed Extends USD Swap Lines
2020-07-29 20:30:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD Analysis. US Dollar At a Turning Point?

2020-07-30 03:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Euro, Australian Dollar, British Pound, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD – TALKING POINTS

  • EUR/USD climb turned steeper in mid-July, but recent price action hints at pullback
  • AUD/USD stalling at an over one-year resistance range, opening the door to retreat
  • GBP/USD cleared multiple ceiling – will the pair lose steam before retesting 1.3212?

EUR/USD Analysis

EUR/USD has climbed along a steep, upward-sloping support channel since early May, and in early July the pair rose at an even more ambitious incline. However, recent price action ahead of a key technical level suggests EUR/USD may pull back. The pair’s apparent reluctance to break the March 2019 swing-high at 1.1815 could signal the start of a retreat. This may lead to retesting the integrity of the uptrend.

EUR/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

AUD/USD Forecast

AUD/USD is showing signs of hesitation at the bottom lip of a key resistance range between 0.7181 and 0.7206. The pair also stalled around these levels in both April and May of 2019. Failure to clear these barriers with follow-through could inspire bears to come out of their caves and further pressure AUD/USD.

With negative RSI divergence also showing slowing upside momentum, the path of least resistance supports a bearish bias – at least in the short term. AUD/USD may then retreat to a familiar inflection point at 0.7018. Follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri for more dissections on key technical cross-sections.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

GBP/USD Outlook

GBP/USD has not only invalidated descending resistance dating back to December 2019 but also broken above three key former support-turned-resistance layers at 1.2751, 1.2816 and 1.2877, respectively. The next target may be a familiar stalling point at 1.3212. Having said that, if the pair undergoes a cooling-off period, GBP/USD may retest the familiar inflection point at 1.2877 before either bouncing or continue sliding.

GBP/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing GBP/USD

GBP/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

