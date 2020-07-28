0

USD Weakness May Persist Despite Rising US-China Geopolitical Tension
2020-07-27 23:00:00
King Dollar Dethroned as EUR/USD Surges, DXY Hits 2-Year Low
2020-07-27 20:55:00
Crude Oil Price May Reverse Lower- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-27 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks, Gold Hits Record High
2020-07-27 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FAANG Technical Outlook Ahead of Earnings Drop
2020-07-28 04:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook: VIX in Focus Amid Earnings, Stimulus Talks
2020-07-27 23:30:00
Why is the Dollar On Pace for Its Worst Month in 9 Years and a Key Breakdown?
2020-07-28 02:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, US Dollar, FANG, Recessions
2020-07-27 12:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
2020-07-25 12:00:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook Bullish as US Dollar Demand Fades

Bitcoin, Ethereum Outlook Bullish as US Dollar Demand Fades

2020-07-28 02:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Bitcoin, Ethereum, US Dollar, BTC/USD, ETH/USD – TALKING POINTS

  • BTC/USD retesting multi-month highs after breaking key resistance range
  • ETH/USD at one-year high after climbing above multi-month resistance
  • What has been behind Bitcoin, Ethereum’s rally and how might it end?

Bitcoin Price Chart

BTC/USD has surged over 12 percent in one-day, the largest rise in a 24-hpur period since March 19. Bitcoin prices traded sideways for a little over a month after breaking below the mid-March uptrend. The cryptocurrency is now trading above two key technical swing-highs at 10540.49 and 10953.00, which if met with follow-through could inspire additional buyers to enter the market.

BTC/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing BTC/USD

BTC/USD chart created using TradingView

Beyond this range lies another formidable two-tiered resistance range marked by the 11975.03-12320.40 parameters. Friction at the lower bound could cause BTC/USD to retreat to 10953.00. If it is able to proverbially tread water above this level without sinking, it could reinforce the bullish narrative – at least in the short term.

Ethereum Forecast

Ethereum, much like Bitcoin, has also experienced a significant jump and breach of key technical levels. ETH/USD’s wick stopped just short of the first tier of the July 2019 swing-high range between 334.86 and 364.49. Clearing the former with follow-through could invite a challenge to break the latter. In this scenario, a resurgent bullish outlook could further amplify ETH/USD’s gains.

ETH/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing ETH/USD

ETH/USD chart created using TradingView

Bitcoin and Ethereum’s rise could be attributed to two factors that may have to remain constant in order to extend their respective gains. The first – which complements the second – is an environment where investors feel comfortable enough diverting capital into relatively illiquid and volatile assets. The second is weak demand for havens like the US Dollar which could further amplify BTC/USD’s and ETH/USD’s gains.

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

