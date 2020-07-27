USD, SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP Brace for Tech Earnings, Eyeing Nasdaq 100

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Trades to Fresh 2020 High Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2020-07-27 03:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, US Dollar, FANG, Recessions
2020-07-26 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, US Dollar, FANG, Recessions
2020-07-26 16:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Curbs Supply Cut as GDP Growth Recovers
2020-07-26 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Slips, Nasdaq Tumbles as Stocks Wince at Jobless Claims
2020-07-23 21:50:00
S&P 500 in Corona-gap, Dow Jones Lagging; Can Nasdaq Continue to Lead?
2020-07-23 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Threatens Chart Support as Sentiment Sours, Gold Breaks $1,900
2020-07-27 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, US Dollar, FANG, Recessions
2020-07-26 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, US Dollar, FANG, Recessions
2020-07-26 16:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD May Fall Amid Renewed 'No Deal' Brexit Fears
2020-07-25 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
2020-07-25 12:00:00
EUR/USD Extends Rally & USD/JPY Plunges on Markit PMIs
2020-07-24 14:32:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #Euro may rise against the Australian Dollar, will the Swiss Franc and Canadian Dollar also weaken against it? What levels of resistance do EUR/AUD, EUR/CHF and EUR/CAD face? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/fx5qtfwKTn https://t.co/hwmIj4UleJ
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.37% France 40: 0.35% Wall Street: 0.35% Germany 30: 0.29% FTSE 100: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/VCTZWCjxDn
  • What is the fundamental week ahead for ASEAN currencies against the #USD ? Check out this week's forecast here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/07/27/USD-SGD-IDR-MYR-PHP-Brace-for-Tech-Earnings-Eyeing-Nasdaq-100.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/iPXtkBQcbF
  • RT @DanielGMoss: #Market Snapshot #SP500 futures soaring higher alongside the trade-sensitive $AUDUSD The haven-associated $JPY nudging…
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.41% Gold: 1.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2y3yI2ympw
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.34% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4SLYWO3NS8
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.35%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 70.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/66iCXfDaoi
  • S&P 500 raises risk of wider pullback on bearish divergence, while FTSE 100 risks breaking of range.. Get your #equities update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/t7CiF0iVRq https://t.co/pbV2aCuLgi
  • 🇨🇳 Industrial Profits (YTD) YoY (JUN) Actual: -12.8% Previous: -19.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-27
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Industrial Profits (YTD) YoY (JUN) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -19.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-27
USD, SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP Brace for Tech Earnings, Eyeing Nasdaq 100

USD, SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP Brace for Tech Earnings, Eyeing Nasdaq 100

2020-07-27 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso – Talking Points

  • US Dollar extended decline against its ASEAN counterparts
  • Volatility risk may boost USD: Fed, US GDP and earnings
  • China PMI, Malaysian trade, Singapore unemployment eyed

US Dollar ASEAN Weekly Recap

The anti-risk US Dollar extended its slide against ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and the Philippine Peso last week. In Southeast Asia, the Indian Rupee also managed to gain ground against the USD – see chart below. It was a relatively light week for economic event risk, both in the ASEAN region and externally.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for USD in Q3?
Get My Guide

As such, the focus for the Greenback against currencies from developing markets remained on risk trends. A deterioration in market mood into the end of last week likely trimmed weakness in the US Dollar. External factors, such as worse-than-expected US initial jobless claims and escalating US-China tensions, may have played a role here. The latter two nations exchanged threats to close consulates in Houston and Chengdu.

Despite these developments, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (excluding China) ended last week higher – see chart at end of the article. Lately, my ASEAN-based US Dollar index seems to have been paying more attention to this gauge of sentiment in developing economies. From here however, the focus may shift to developments from the world’s largest economy ahead.

Discover your trading personality to help find optimal forms of analyzing financial markets

Last Week’s US Dollar Performance

USD, SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP Brace for Tech Earnings, Eyeing Nasdaq 100

*ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP

External Event Risk – Fed, US GDP, Earnings Season, Fiscal Stimulus

The week ahead is filled with event risk from the world’s largest economy. Traders often look to developments from the US to gauge the outlook for global growth, thus impacting overall market sentiment. The Federal Reserve is expected to leave benchmark lending rates unchanged at near-zero levels. The focus will likely be on Chair Jerome Powell for the central bank’s assessment on growth and plan for accommodation.

The latter has been somewhat fading as of late, with growth in the balance sheet notably slowing and market volatility ebbing. All eyes then turn to second-quarter US GDP data on Thursday as the economy is expected to enter a technical recession for the first time in about 13 years. That may already be priced in however. As such, absent a material miss/overshoot in expectations, ASEAN currencies may be focused elsewhere.

That may be on the ongoing earnings season, specifically on results from tech companies. So far key players, such as Netflix and Microsoft, have disappointed which resulted in their stocks falling. What has arguably been driving a lot of the euphoria in financial markets is this sector, making it increasingly harder for these businesses to defend their relatively elevated stock valuations.

Similar disappointing data from Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook this week could shift the tone in market sentiment, perhaps boosting the US Dollar if the Nasdaq Composite falls. This could be counterbalanced by what is expected to be further fiscal stimulus from the US. The extra $600/week unemployment benefit is going to expire at the end of this month. It seems like this will be trimmed going forward, but the question is by how much?

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

ASEAN Event Risk – China PMI, Malaysia Trade and Singapore Unemployment Data

Focusing on the ASEAN economic docket, it is still fairly light with certain exceptions. Official Chinese manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI readings are due on Friday. China’s performance can often imply knock-on impacts for its ASEAN neighbors, thus driving SGD, IDR, MYR and PHP. US-China tensions have also been heating up and further spats could amplify risk aversion. Malaysia will update its latest trade statistics on Tuesday as Singapore updates its unemployment rate the next day.

At the end of last week, the 20-day rolling correlation coefficient between my ASEAN-based US Dollar index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, excluding China, (EMXC) stood at -0.86. Values closer to -1 indicate an increasingly inverse relationship, though it is important to recognize that correlation does not imply causation.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

ASEAN-Based USD Index Versus MSCI Emerging Markets Index (Ex China) – Daily Chart

USD, SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP Brace for Tech Earnings, Eyeing Nasdaq 100

Chart Created Using TradingView

*ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Trading: US Economic Growth Takes Center Stage
Canadian Dollar Trading: US Economic Growth Takes Center Stage
2020-07-27 00:00:00
How AUD & NZD Exchange Rates Are Impacted by China’s Economy
How AUD & NZD Exchange Rates Are Impacted by China’s Economy
2020-07-23 04:00:00
How to Trade the Euro, NOK and SEK Using the Core-Perimeter Model
How to Trade the Euro, NOK and SEK Using the Core-Perimeter Model
2020-07-21 14:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Fundamental Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
2020-07-20 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.