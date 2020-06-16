How AUD & NZD Exchange Rates Are Impacted by China’s Economy

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Rate Forecast: Bullish Breakouts Abound - Levels for EUR/CHF, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-12-01 16:51:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Hitting Resistance, EUR/GBP Upside Faded
2020-12-01 09:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&P 500 Futures Turn Positive
2020-12-01 01:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
2020-11-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-01 21:15:00
Dow and Dollar Enter December with Technical Breaks and Temptation
2020-12-01 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: How Might Retail Traders Behave Next?
2020-12-02 05:00:00
Gold Price Rebounds Ahead of July Low to Pull RSI Out of Oversold Zone
2020-12-01 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2020-12-02 03:00:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Targets 2019 / 2020 Yearly Highs
2020-12-01 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Remains Robust with Bleak Dollar Outlook
2020-12-01 13:00:00
USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood
2020-12-01 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader's technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/EyHrHRYZfA
  • IGCS hints that #gold may reverse higher as the #SP500 aims for new highs. Things are looking a little bit more choppy for the growth-linked Australian Dollar. Check out my full report with webinar recording here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/12/02/Gold-Price-SP-500-AUDUSD-Forecast-How-Might-Retail-Traders-Behave-Next.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/8ueRCILgdY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.48%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 76.40%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cVNpB5eeUn
  • President-Elect Joe Biden: Says won't immediately remove China phase-one tariffs, want to conduct full review of existing deal -BBG citing NYT
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/R2Yhd6rNKp
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.26% France 40: -0.37% Germany 30: -0.41% Wall Street: -0.42% FTSE 100: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hQtLQEWzDp
  • 🇯🇵 Consumer Confidence (NOV) Actual: 33.7 Previous: 33.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-02
  • What are some key news and factors affecting the #crudeoil market? Get your free forecast for this quarter here:https://t.co/WM6X6ENFM2 https://t.co/binmbAIkei
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Consumer Confidence (NOV) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 33.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-02
  • Why short stocks? The answer to this question is multi-layered but in general, shorting stocks presents an opportunity trade a decline in a share’s price. Learn more here: https://t.co/2a2evVhhEM https://t.co/Tdifjmlf7L
How AUD & NZD Exchange Rates Are Impacted by China’s Economy

How AUD & NZD Exchange Rates Are Impacted by China’s Economy

2020-12-02 06:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, David Cottle,
Share:

AUD and NZD Analysis, China Trade Relations With Australia and New Zealand, Understanding the Core-Perimeter Model -TALKING POINTS:

  • How to trade the Australian and New Zealand Dollars with regard to China’s growth
  • What are the economic and trade relations between China, Australia and New Zealand?
  • How the China, Australia & New Zealand relationship fits into Core-Perimeter model

The Australian (AUD) and New Zealand Dollars (NZD) both tend to do well when global risk appetite is elevated, and when investors feel good about prospects for global growth. However, while both can and do rise when investors are buoyant, the specific issue of China’s growth tends to be especially important. In this regard, China can be seen as the core that perimeter economies rely on as the primary source of their economic vitality.

China Takes A Lot of What Both Australia and New Zealand Are Selling

It’s easy to see why. China is the number-one export destination for goods from both Australia and New Zealand, but that’s not quite the whole story of their links to Chinese growth prospects. Australia is a key supplier of raw materials such as iron ore, coal and liquified natural gas (LNG) to China. All of these are closely linked to the Asian giant’s structural economic expansion.

Therefore, when the outlook for Chinese growth is looking bright, demand for key inputs increases, leading capital to flow from the core (China) to the perimeter (Australia). Under these conditions, the Australian Dollar has a tendency to appreciate against a basket of currencies. China takes nearly a third of all Australian exports, thereby putting the latter economy in large part at the mercy of demand from the former.

China-Australian Trade Relationship (2018)

Chart showing China-Australia Trade

But Australia is not alone. New Zealand supplies China with vast quantities of dairy products and meat, notably lamb and beef. Robust demand for these relatively expensive products is held to be indicative of China’s growing, affluent middle class. A booming Chinese economy means growth in this group’s ranks and thereby China’s overall appetite for dairy and meat, to the delight of New Zealand exporters.

China-New Zealand Trade Relationship (2018)

Chart showing China-New Zealand Trade

This brings a higher volume of capital flowing out of the core (China) and into the perimeter (New Zealand), pushing NZD higher.

If Chinese economic growth is at risk, be it from a financial meltdown, trade wars, or a pandemic like the coronavirus in 2020, capital tends to flee the perimeter economies. This is because the outsized importance of exports in those countries’ economic growth model tends to make them more sensitive to the ups and downs of the global business cycle.

AUD, NZD Index Suffer as Chinese Growth Prospects Dwindle

Chart showing AUD, NZD

In general, they are more vulnerable to external shocks than ones that rely on internal demand to power growth. Under these circumstances, NZD and AUD tend to weaken along with other growth-oriented assets as core (China) demand for exports from the perimeter (New Zealand and Australia) is anticipated to decline.

Key Takeaways on How to Trade the Australian and New Zealand Dollars

  • The Core-Perimeter model shows that when the growth outlook is positive, capital typically flows from core (China) to perimeter (New Zealand and Australia) economies
  • However, under poor economic conditions, this dynamic reverses and capital flows out of the cycle-sensitive perimeter and pressures assets affiliated with those economies (NZD and AUD)
  • Australia and New Zealand are broadly raw-material exporting economies, which makes investors’ global growth assessment as important to their direction as their own domestic data

MORE MACRO FOREX TRADING GUIDES IN THIS SERIES

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2020-12-01 16:30:00
How to Manage the Emotions of Trading
How to Manage the Emotions of Trading
2020-11-30 18:05:00
S&P 500 May Rise Further, Fed-Treasury Affray Brushed Aside for Now
S&P 500 May Rise Further, Fed-Treasury Affray Brushed Aside for Now
2020-11-30 04:30:00
How to Manage the Emotions of Trading
How to Manage the Emotions of Trading
2020-11-27 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
AUD/JPY
Mixed
NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
Bullish