Euro Could Trim Gains on Political Friction Over EU Aid Package
2020-06-11 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Dip on FOMC, EUR/USD Near Key Resistance
2020-06-10 19:45:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Oil & More: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-10 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
2020-06-10 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts Following June Fed Meeting
2020-06-10 21:00:00
Gold Higher, Dow Jones Gyrates, Treasury Yields Sink on FOMC Announcement
2020-06-10 18:02:00
Gold Price Levels to Watch Following FOMC Rate Decision
2020-06-11 00:00:00
Gold Higher, Dow Jones Gyrates, Treasury Yields Sink on FOMC Announcement
2020-06-10 18:02:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Continues to Test Upside pre-FOMC
2020-06-10 08:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
Emerging Markets at Risk? Capital Flows Eyed After Fed, Powell

2020-06-11 05:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Emerging Markets, Capital Flows, EEM - Talking Points

  • Emerging market capital outflows have been noticeably cooling
  • Risks do remain, as highlighted by the Federal Reserve recently
  • MSCI Emerging Markets Index stalling above key 61.8% Fib?

Recent optimism in global financial markets has meant that the aggressive pace in capital flowing out of emerging markets has been cooling. Earlier this year, the introduction of lockdown measures across the world as the coronavirus spread sank stocks. At one point, cumulative capital outflows from developing economies surpassed levels seen during the global financial crisis by twice.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

On the chart below, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (EEM) can be seen closely following a proxy of developing capital flows. If sentiment remains on the current upward path, this could continue pushing equities from countries such as India, Mexico and Brazil higher. Not to mention that the haven-oriented US Dollar could keep being pressured to the downside.

However, risks remain. The Federal Reserve left rates unchanged near-zero levels and signaled the intention to keep borrowing costs depressed for some time. Meanwhile Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for vigilance and caution. He mentioned that a full recovery is ‘unlikely to occur until people feel safe’. A second wave of the coronavirus may very well keep consumers cautious about discretionary spending.

Emerging Markets Index Versus Capital Flows

MSCI Emerging Markets Technical Analysis

From a technical standpoint, the EEM remains in an uptrend. Prices pushed higher after closing above key falling resistance from the beginning of this year. Since then, the EEM has struggled to make meaningful progress above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 40.12. Prices are sitting just under what may be immediate resistance at 41.97. A turn lower may send the EEM towards rising support from the March bottom.

MSCI Emerging Markets Index – Daily Chart

Emerging Markets at Risk? Capital Flows Eyed After Fed, Powell

EEM Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

