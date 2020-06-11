Emerging Markets at Risk? Capital Flows Eyed After Fed, Powell

Has the #Euro been saved? Find out from Senior Strategist, @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/eiXfOTyGa6 https://t.co/reJCjP04K4

(Special) Emerging market capital outflows have been cooling. Yet, the #EEM may be stalling in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve rate decision and Chair Jerome Powell press conference #EmergingMarkets #Fed - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/06/11/Emerging-Markets-Index-at-Risk-Capital-Flows-Eyed-After-Fed-Powell.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/YV73KFZrN0

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.41%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 75.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ErnYI79KtS

Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.74% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qR1eFmHx35

Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -1.14% Wall Street: -1.45% FTSE 100: -1.71% Germany 30: -1.95% France 40: -2.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UpTQgECqmI

RT @DanielGMoss: Risk-appetite continues to sour as US #COVID19 cases surpass 2 million The haven-linked #USD and the Japanese #Yen soari…

The #Nikkei 225 trades at 4-month highs after a 50% surge from the March low, while the RSI registers its first overbought readings since November 2019. Get your Nikkei market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/pOEt698Ooi https://t.co/gY8tBJ7vRf

US #coronavirus cases surpass 2 million -BBG citing JHU data

Hong Kong Monetary Authority: To continue to monitor market developments. To continue to maintain monetary, financial stability -BBG #HKMA