US Dollar Wilting as IDR, SGD gain. US-China Spat, Brexit Talks Eyed

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY – Charts & Levels
2020-05-31 23:50:00
Markets Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, GBP, Brexit Talks, Dow Jones, USD, NFPs
2020-05-31 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Stalling at Resistance, Multi-Week Uptrend at Risk?
2020-05-31 00:00:00
Oil Price to Stay Afloat as US Output Falls to Lowest Level Since 2018
2020-05-29 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite Ready for More Highs?
2020-05-31 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, GBP, Brexit Talks, Dow Jones, USD, NFPs
2020-05-31 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, GBP, Brexit Talks, Dow Jones, USD, NFPs
2020-05-31 16:00:00
Gold Prices Face RBA, BoC, ECB, US Jobs Data and Brexit Talks
2020-05-30 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, GBP, Brexit Talks, Dow Jones, USD, NFPs
2020-05-31 16:00:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD May Go Along for the Ride
2020-05-30 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Faces First Test
2020-05-30 09:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.58%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.46%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Zk9rafUjxv
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.88% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.53% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.33% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.28% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vAnfLW0KM5
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.27% FTSE 100: 1.19% France 40: 1.15% Wall Street: 0.07% US 500: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vwJJvA9zOQ
  • The US Dollar is attempting to find direction against the Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah as technical levels hold. The Malaysian Ringgit eyes a key trend line. Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/lcSLkOnJgQ https://t.co/cWQOJBaOpQ
  • (#ASEAN Fundamental Outlook) The US #Dollar is falling against ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar and Indonesian #Rupiah as stock markets rise. Watch out for US-China escalation and #Brexit talks $USDSGD $USDIDR $USDMYR $USDPHP - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/06/01/US-Dollar-Wilting-as-IDR-SGD-gain-US-China-Spat-Brexit-Talks-Eyed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/esN2pUqyZW
  • RT @FactSet: Since March 31, $SPX forward 12M EPS has declined by 14.2% while $SPX price has increased by 17.2%. https://t.co/eQTjXfg2dc ht…
  • USD/CAD holds near the monthly low (1.3728) after snapping the range bound price action carried over from April, but Canada’s 1Q Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may undermine the recent decline. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/47Pjp03afU https://t.co/s4O86pwu2O
  • Market snapshot: #AUD surging with #NZD at the expense of #USD and #JPY. #HKD also down amid political uncertainty while US equity futures trade in the green with APAC stocks
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.71% Gold: 0.58% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XnIMS4xarU
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.79% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.52% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.46% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.24% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3TmObf8qMo
US Dollar Wilting as IDR, SGD gain. US-China Spat, Brexit Talks Eyed

US Dollar Wilting as IDR, SGD gain. US-China Spat, Brexit Talks Eyed

2020-06-01 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso, Indian Rupee – Talking Points

  • US Dollar weakened against ASEAN currencies last week
  • Markets seemed underwhelmed by US-China developments
  • Escalation risk remains, Brexit talks and US jobs data eyed
  • ASEAN data: PMIs, net exports, unemployment, retail sales

US Dollar ASEAN Weekly Recap

The US Dollar weakened against its ASEAN counterparts last week such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso – see chart below. In other parts of Southeast Asia, the Indian Rupee found some strength against the haven-linked Greenback. This is as global investor sentiment continued to improve, pushing stocks on Wall Street higher and closer to reversing steep losses from earlier this year.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

As expected, ASEAN currencies remained glued to external fundamental headlines that drove risk appetite. This is likely to be the case again going forward. This past week, the markets shrugged off escalating US-China tensions over Beijing’s seemingly rising grip over Hong Kong. US President Donald Trump’s response seemed to satisfied tense traders as he refrained from undermining the US-China phase on trade deal.

Last Week’s US Dollar Performance

US Dollar Wilting as IDR, SGD gain. US-China Spat, Brexit Talks Eyed

ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP

External Event Risk – US-China Tensions, Brexit Talks, US Jobs Report

The resilience in traders scope for risk appetite despite the economic harm of the coronavirus outbreak will continue being tested in the week ahead. All eyes are on China’s response to the US sanctioning some of their officials as the latter formally revoked Hong Kong’s preferential trade status. Further tit-for-tat exchanges risk inducing a shift away from investors pursuing returns towards preserving capital.

A possible reaction from Trump could be in the form of criticizing the depreciation in the Yuan since January. The White House has expressed its displeasure before – especially in the heat of the trade war - about how China would ‘manipulate’ its currency to soften the blow of higher tariffs. If more dollars can be exchanged into Yuan, then that can sometimes offset the higher cost of levies when nations exchange goods.

Brexit negotiations resume between the European Union and United Kingdom ahead. Recent talks have not been appearing to go well. EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said that “we are not making much progress at the moment”. The deadline to extend the transition period is coming up at the end of this month. If it is not prolonged, then lawmakers run the risk of no-deal by the end of the year if negotiations prove unfruitful.

That would be another layer of uncertainty as the global economy tries to recover from the Covid-19 outbreak. May’s US non-farm payrolls report crosses the wires Friday. If these inspires risk aversion, that may boost the US Dollar. This would in-turn likely push USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP higher. Check out my latest ASEAN technical outlook for key levels of support and resistance to watch for!

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

ASEAN Event Risk – PMIs, Malaysian Trade, Philippine Unemployment, Singapore Retail Sales

As for regional ASEAN economic event risk, Markit Indonesian and Indian PMI are due on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. These readings may come in sub 50, indicating contraction in business activity. On Thursday, Malaysian trade data will cross the wires. Exports are expected to contract -12.8% y/y in April, worse than the -4.7% outcome prior.

Philippine unemployment is due on Friday as well as Singapore retail sales. While these may inspire some near term volatility in PHP and SGD respectively, the larger focus for ASEAN FX may remain on market sentiment. On the next chart below, you can see my ASEAN-based USD index inversely tending to track the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

ASEAN-Based USD Index Versus MSCI Emerging Markets Index – Daily Chart

US Dollar Wilting as IDR, SGD gain. US-China Spat, Brexit Talks Eyed

Chart Created Using TradingView

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD, GBP, EUR & AUD Brace for Cross-Continental Political Peril
USD, GBP, EUR & AUD Brace for Cross-Continental Political Peril
2020-06-01 00:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-29 20:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
Australian Dollar Analysis vs British Pound & New Zealand Dollar
Australian Dollar Analysis vs British Pound & New Zealand Dollar
2020-05-28 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.