FTSE 100, S&P 500, CAC 40 Forecasts: Analyzing Signals in Positioning

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rallying Towards a Multi-Week High, ECB And Bundesbank May Clash
2020-05-26 14:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-24 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-26 15:35:00
Dow Jones Index Remains at Multi-Month High Following Consumer Confidence
2020-05-26 14:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress
2020-05-26 11:00:00
Gold Prices Echo US Dollar Drop as Market Mood Improves
2020-05-26 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher
2020-05-26 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Sank Despite US-China Hong Kong Tensions, USD/JPY May Fall
2020-05-26 23:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels
2020-05-25 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • My trading video for today: 'S&P 500 Can't Extend a Bullish Gap, Dollar Drop Cues $USDCAD, $NZDUSD Breaks' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/05/27/SP-500-Cant-Extend-a-Bullish-Gap-Dollar-Drop-Cues-USDCAD-NZDUSD-Breaks.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/oSB23nRkfE
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/N60kYwUinJ
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.86% US 500: 0.85% FTSE 100: 0.42% Germany 30: 0.42% France 40: 0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/511qP0ytab
  • (Sentiment Weekly) Signals from IG Client Sentiment hint that the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 could have room for weakness ahead as the CAC 40 attempts to climb towards key resistance #SP500 #FTSE100 #CAC40 - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/05/27/FTSE-100-SP-500-CAC-40-Forecasts-Analyzing-Signals-in-Positioning.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/5yVyQF6Jix
  • Japan compiles new stimulus package of 117.1 trillion #Yen, new spending in second extra budget is 31.9 trillion Yen -BBG citing relevant document
  • Emerging market currencies haven’t been treated equally by the effects of global contagion, even if most have suffered to some degree. However withdrawal of investment flows could hit them all. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/QzNoNYgMgP https://t.co/jTtYhKosIa
  • China's #Yuan falls 0.28% to 7.1560/USD which is the weakest since September 2019 -BBG
  • Silver has been beaten handily by gold in the rush to haven assets inspired by the contagion. However, the gold/silver ratio was rising steadily before this crisis and will probably continue to do so. Get your #silver market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/00DiZn6XZS https://t.co/Ep6p4HgiAU
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.01% Silver: -0.28% Oil - US Crude: -1.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/uGnOx2D3QE
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1fVY4dfYMN
FTSE 100, S&P 500, CAC 40 Forecasts: Analyzing Signals in Positioning

FTSE 100, S&P 500, CAC 40 Forecasts: Analyzing Signals in Positioning

2020-05-27 03:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

FTSE 100, S&P 500, CAC 40, Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • FTSE 100 and S&P 500 may fall on positioning signals
  • CAC 40 may rise as investors unwind net long positions
  • Find your trading personality & optimal forms of analysis

In this week’s session on IG Client Sentiment, I discussed the outlook for global equities such as the FTSE 100, S&P 500 and CAC 40. Fundamental and technical analysis were also examined. For further details, check out the recording of the session above.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 03
( 00:06 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

FTSE 100 Sentiment Outlook

The IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) gauge implies that 55.90% of retail traders are net long the FTSE 100. Compared to its US counterpart, the S&P 500, the UK benchmark stock index continues to trade in a relatively range-bound dynamic since late March. In these conditions, investors tend to sell at highs while buying at lows. Indeed, on the IGCS FTSE 100 chart below, you can see swings in positioning as prices consolidate.

Net long positioning is up 49.53% and 26.11% from yesterday and last week respectively. Meanwhile net short bets are down 12.02% and 8.04% over the same period respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes produces a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias

FTSE 100, S&amp;P 500, CAC 40 Forecasts: Analyzing Signals in Positioning

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis

From a technical standpoint, negative RSI divergence shows that upside momentum in the FTSE 100 is fading. At times, this can precede a turn lower. Such an outcome may place the focus on what may be a rising trend line from the middle of May on the 4-hour chart below. Also sitting below is an inflection area between 5861 – 5955. Taking these out exposes May lows which make for a range between 5661 – 5709.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 4-Hour Chart

FTSE 100, S&amp;P 500, CAC 40 Forecasts: Analyzing Signals in Positioning

UK 100 Chart Created in Trading View

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook

The IGCS gauge implies that 25.06% of traders are net long the S&P 500. This is down from an over 60% upside bias around the time the index bottomed in late March. Since then, prices have climbed by over 37%. Net long bets are up 15.75% and 6.72% from yesterday and last week respectively. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain netshort.

Develop the discipline and objectivity you need to improve your approach to trading consistently

FTSE 100, S&amp;P 500, CAC 40 Forecasts: Analyzing Signals in Positioning

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

S&P 500 futures have pushed through key resistance through 2944 – 2965, opening the door to resuming the dominant uptrend since late March. Recently, prices seemed to have stalled under a new resistance point established around 3019. A turn lower from here places the focus on a potential rising trend line from the middle of May. Taking this out and the former resistance range (2944 – 2965) may open the door to testing support at 2908 on the 4-hour chart below.

S&P 500 Futures 4-Hour Chart

FTSE 100, S&amp;P 500, CAC 40 Forecasts: Analyzing Signals in Positioning

S&P 500 Futures Chart Created in Trading View

CAC 40 Sentiment Outlook

The IGCS gauge implies that 42.51% of CAC 40 traders are net long. Similar to the FTSE 100, the French benchmark stock index has generally been tending to trade sideways since late March. This has opened the door to investors attempting to pick well-established turning points as prices oscillate.

At the time of writing, those net long have declined by 8.06% and 21.08% from the prior day and week respectively. Traders are also further netshort over the same time horizons and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes signals a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

FTSE 100, S&amp;P 500, CAC 40 Forecasts: Analyzing Signals in Positioning

CAC 40 Technical Analysis

CAC 40 futures are attempting to push above the 2018 low at 4552. This price has shown to be a key inflection point on multiple occasions since March. Further gains place the focus on resistance at 4698 which is the April peak. Otherwise, a turn lower exposes a potential rising trend line from earlier this month – red line on the 4-hour chart below.

CAC 40 Futures 4-Hour Chart

FTSE 100, S&amp;P 500, CAC 40 Forecasts: Analyzing Signals in Positioning

CAC 40 Futures Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from May 27 Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-26 15:35:00
US Dollar May Rise as SGD Falls on US-China Woes, Indian Rupee at Risk
US Dollar May Rise as SGD Falls on US-China Woes, Indian Rupee at Risk
2020-05-26 03:30:00
AUD May Fall on Australia-China Tensions, Euro Eyes €500b Proposal
AUD May Fall on Australia-China Tensions, Euro Eyes €500b Proposal
2020-05-26 02:00:00
US Dollar May Rise as SGD Falls on US-China Woes, Indian Rupee at Risk
US Dollar May Rise as SGD Falls on US-China Woes, Indian Rupee at Risk
2020-05-25 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bearish
France 40
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.