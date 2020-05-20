FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Resistance Rejected, Will Sell Bets Unwind?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Reversals Gather Pace on Jointly-Issued Debt News - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-05-19 14:45:00
Euro Latest - EUR/USD Rally Continues, Mixed German ZEW Readings
2020-05-19 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Will USD/CAD Crash Through Support?
2020-05-19 22:25:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Tensions Despite Covid Vaccine Hopes
2020-05-19 06:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-19 21:30:00
Dow Jones Index Aims Higher Following Fed Chair Powell, Secretary Mnuchin Testimony
2020-05-19 18:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout at Extremes- Reload or Reversal?
2020-05-19 15:30:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Tensions Despite Covid Vaccine Hopes
2020-05-19 06:10:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Currency Correlation with Stock Market Rises Sharply - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-05-19 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bouncing on Vaccine Hopes
2020-05-19 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
Yen Sinks, Dow Jones Rips on Moderna Virus Drug Trial. USD/JPY May Rise
2020-05-18 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Is the $USD ready to rise against currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso? #FOMC minutes, US-China tensions and fiscal stimulus are eyed. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/yqzy7E3zoe https://t.co/77k1utdrMn
  • The #gold price rally is once again testing critical long-term uptrend resistance and the immediate focus is on a weekly close above this slope to keep the long-bias viable heading into the close of the month. Get your technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/9nFBs0DMlr https://t.co/daGDDKKEP5
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.73% Gold: 0.23% Oil - US Crude: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wCSnaww7n3
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.37% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/29qEF93Ejo
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.03%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.63%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hYLz9wieul
  • If you missed this week's session on IGCS where I discussed the outlook for the #SP500, #FTSE100, $AUDJPY, $NZDJPY and $EURJPY, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/mf8xbuYn65
  • The USD/SGD pressures resistance as USD/MYR bounces off support. The USD/IDR adheres to a bullish pattern, USD/PHP struggles to confirm a breakout. What does the US Dollar face ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/vRZXMrdMaj https://t.co/ubVAxpi3Z3
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • CAD Outlook vs British Pound and New Zealand Dollar - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/05/20/CAD-Outlook-vs-British-Pound-and-New-Zealand-Dollar.html
  • #NZD surging vs G10 FX while anti-risk #JPY and #USD are falling. US equity futures are also pointing higher suggesting a risk-on tilt in market mood
FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Resistance Rejected, Will Sell Bets Unwind?

FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Resistance Rejected, Will Sell Bets Unwind?

2020-05-20 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

FTSE 100, S&P 500, Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • FTSE 100 and S&P 500 recently rejected resistance
  • Will this inspire retail investors to curb selling bets?
  • FTSE 100, S&P 500 IGCS outlook pointing bearish

What Does Trader Positioning Say About the FTSE 100 and S&P 500

Upside momentum in global benchmark stock indexes – such as the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 – continues to dwindle. Thus far, it seems to have also struggled to materially curb traders’ tendency to sell into recent dynamics. A potential bearish signal in equities could make itself more prevalent if investors further diminish their scope to sell into incoming price action. In addition to this, I also discussed the outlook for AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY and EUR/JPY in the recording above.

Starts in:
Live now:
May 27
( 00:05 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

FTSE 100 Sentiment Outlook

The IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) gauge implies that 48.03% of retail traders are net long the FTSE 100. Relative to the S&P 500, the UK benchmark stock index has experienced more range-bound price action since late March. In this dynamic, what tends to occur is investors selling at highs while buying at lows. Indeed, on the IGCS FTSE 100 chart below, you can see swings in positioning as prices consolidate.

Net long positioning is up 14.83% and 7.55% from yesterday and last week respectively. Meanwhile net short bets are down 10.58% and 21.73% over the same period respectively. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current FTSE 100 price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain netshort.

FTSE 100, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Resistance Rejected, Will Sell Bets Unwind?

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis

The FTSE 100 appeared to have topped after prices turned just shy of 6169, key resistance that has its beginnings from early March. That has placed the focus on the 5861 – 5955 inflection point which if taken out, exposes support at 5709. Otherwise, a turn higher has resistance in focus at 6443 – 6533.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 4-Hour Chart

FTSE 100, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Resistance Rejected, Will Sell Bets Unwind?

FTSE 100 Chart Created in Trading View

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook

The IGCS gauge implies that 24.24% of retail investors are net long the S&P 500. Those betting on the upside have increased 11.20% and 1.85% over a daily and weekly period restively. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain netshort. That could speak to a greater share of traders attempting to pick a future bottom in the index.

Develop the discipline and objectivity you need to improve your approach to trading consistently

FTSE 100, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Resistance Rejected, Will Sell Bets Unwind?

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

S&P 500 futures have rejected the critical resistance range between 2944 – 2965 which has been holding since late April. Recently, prices declined through a near term rising support line from May 14 and seem to be struggling to find follow-through. Still, a turn lower here places the focus on key support which seems to be a range between 2755 – 2771. Uptrend resumption exposes peaks from early March.

S&P 500 Futures 4-Hour Chart

FTSE 100, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Resistance Rejected, Will Sell Bets Unwind?

S&P 500 Futures Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from May 20 Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Emerging Market Currencies Face FDI Outflows In Post-Covid World
Emerging Market Currencies Face FDI Outflows In Post-Covid World
2020-05-20 02:25:00
Australian Dollar, ASX 200 Pressure Resistance as Trade Tensions Brew
Australian Dollar, ASX 200 Pressure Resistance as Trade Tensions Brew
2020-05-19 03:00:00
Silver May Still Lose Out To Gold Once Covid Effects Fade
Silver May Still Lose Out To Gold Once Covid Effects Fade
2020-05-19 02:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-18 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish
US 500
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.