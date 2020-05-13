Dow Jones and S&P 500 Outlook: Will Wall Street Drop Fuel Long Bets?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro at Key Range Floor. Now What?
2020-05-13 04:00:00
EUR/JPY Races Higher as EUR/USD Maintains Triangle - What's Next for the Euro?
2020-05-12 15:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-12 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equity Bifurcation: US Dollar Builds into Range
2020-05-12 20:26:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Is the Rally Unfounded?
2020-05-12 17:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Build into Bull Pennant - But Can Bears Break Support?
2020-05-12 20:00:00
Gold Prices Up As Second Wave Covid Worries Stoke Haven Bids
2020-05-12 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Potential
2020-05-12 15:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Range Trading to Persist in GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2020-05-12 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY: US Dollar to Yen Mired by Fed Chair Powell Rate Outlook
2020-05-12 22:40:00
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QsHbR8pvI4
  • Bank Negara Malaysia expects economy to contract in 2Q, then econ activity to improve in 2H -BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.35% US 500: -0.40% FTSE 100: -1.27% France 40: -1.51% Germany 30: -1.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xU3RvXQCLN
  • That kind of language about long-term growth estimates from the #RBNZ seem more pressing than what Kuroda mentioned yesterday on local GDP. Similar commentary from more central bankers ahead could inspire risk aversion. Fed's Powell is up later today - https://t.co/HHw0EqZp9G https://t.co/QaAiSGZxi7
  • (Sentiment Weekly) Will recent declines in the #DowJones, #SP500 and #NASDAQ Composite materially shift retail investors’ tendency to short equities? How can that impact the outlook for Wall Street? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/05/13/Dow-Jones-and-SP-500-Outlook-Will-Wall-Street-Drop-Fuel-Long-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/gkewt90u65
  • Earlier Comments from RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr: Economy won't get back to pre-covid GDP levels until 2022 -BBG
  • RT @DanielGMoss: #NZDJPY capitulates prior to April-highs as the #RBNZ boosts its large scale asset purchase program whilst keeping the off…
  • The US Dollar focuses on external event risk against ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso. What is in store ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/NyjmiKcBfE https://t.co/zYR566juQX
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 RBNZ Press Conference due at 03:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-13
  • @ZabelinDimitri Not sure if this is a real surprise, given the language the RBNZ used in March. Just a matter of when the financial system reaches operational readiness. Here were my thoughts on RBNZ & negative rates prior to today’s meeting. https://t.co/mlOufMsZGQ
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Outlook: Will Wall Street Drop Fuel Long Bets?

Dow Jones and S&P 500 Outlook: Will Wall Street Drop Fuel Long Bets?

2020-05-13 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite recently fell
  • How can that impact retail investor positioning bets next?
  • Sentiment readings appear bullish but that may change

What Does Trader Positioning Say About the Dow Jones and S&P 500

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 – a frequent go-to for gauging global market mood – are seemingly losing upside momentum as the slope of appreciation on Wall Street fades. Yet retail investors are still appearing to favor selling into recent price action. Recently, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite clocked in its worst decline over 4 hours since March 25. If this translates into a rising share of traders losing interest in selling key US equities, sentiment could start deteriorating. See the webinar recording above for my detailed discussion this week.

Starts in:
Live now:
May 20
( 00:05 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook

According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), about 34.57% of retail traders are net long the Dow Jones at the time of writing. This is as net short bets are up 6.35% and 6.69% from the day before and last week respectively. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are netshort suggests prices may rise. From a psychological standpoint, this could speak to traders attempting to pick the top.

Dow Jones and S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Will Wall Street Drop Fuel Long Bets?

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

Dow Jones futures are attempting to push through key support. This is a combination of the rising trend line from late April and the horizontal range between 23208 – 23428. A descent through these points, with confirmation, could set the stage for a broader reversal of the prior uptrend. In order to resume gains materially, the Dow Jones faces key resistance between 24471 to 24792.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Futures 4-Hour Chart

Dow Jones and S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Will Wall Street Drop Fuel Long Bets?

Dow Jones Futures Chart Created in Trading View

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook

About 23% of retail traders are net long the S&P 500 at the time of publishing. This is down from about a 63% upside bias in late March. Since then, prices have climbed over 30%. Recently, net short bets have increased by 3.84% and 3.81% over a daily and weekly period respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger S&P 500-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Develop the discipline and objectivity you need to improve your approach to trading consistently

Dow Jones and S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Will Wall Street Drop Fuel Long Bets?

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

S&P 500 futures are also facing key support ahead. These are a combination of the rising trend line from late April and lows from May 6. Clearing these points would then expose horizontal support which seems to be a range between 2735 to 2771. Beyond that sits the April 21 low at 2717 which if gives way, may catalyze a broader reversal in the S&P 500. Uptrend resumption entails clearing resistance at 2965.

S&P 500 Futures 4-Hour Chart

Dow Jones and S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Will Wall Street Drop Fuel Long Bets?

S&P 500 Futures Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from May 12 Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Indian Rupee May Struggle as USD/INR Wobbles, Credit Spreads Widen
Indian Rupee May Struggle as USD/INR Wobbles, Credit Spreads Widen
2020-05-12 03:00:00
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-12 02:00:00
Bitcoin Price: How Will Halving, Coronavirus Affect BTC?
Bitcoin Price: How Will Halving, Coronavirus Affect BTC?
2020-05-11 04:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
2020-05-11 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.