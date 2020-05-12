We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, SPX & Gold
2020-05-11 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-11 12:30:00
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback
2020-05-12 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pare Early Losses on Hopes of Economic Reopening
2020-05-11 06:07:00
Nasdaq 100 Rallies to Fresh Highs as the Dow Deals with Resistance
2020-05-11 20:05:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-11 12:30:00
BTC Price Outlook: Bitcoin Halving Prompts Crypto Volatility
2020-05-11 21:21:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, SPX & Gold
2020-05-11 15:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-12 01:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, SPX & Gold
2020-05-11 15:00:00
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones
2020-05-11 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/MXN, SPX & Gold
2020-05-11 15:00:00
Real Time News
  • As #India approaches the expiration of the extended lockdown (this Sunday), the nation appears to be struggling with further denting case growth. the 7-day moving average of daily cases has been steadily hovering around 6.5% over the past almost 2 weeks. Not terribly encouraging https://t.co/Ob09dNmy7G
  • Fitch: India ratings to rely on view on mid-term fiscal path. Expects fiscal response to be relatively restrained -BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.40% Gold: -0.11% Silver: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2p8Y8xqbqK
  • Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg: Virus has created unprecedented economic shock, Australia's economic data has been sobering -BBG
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since May 04, 2020 09:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 116.33. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8Pll7dzKSu
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/gVz7MnBf01
  • LIVE NOW! https://t.co/nwMnE6z1cI
  • Investors are growing increasingly bearish on the Euro as outright shorts continue to pick-up. Get your $EURUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/CmTbeBGCyO https://t.co/WeexIUvPs2
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.32%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 80.18%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KJdbwO5mIo
  • Bank of Japan's Kuroda: Won't hesitate to add easing if needed. Expanding operations, lowering rates among options -BBG
Natural Gas Prices Bounce On Hopes For Covid Lockdown Rollback

2020-05-12 02:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Higher Natural Gas Prices, Talking Points:

  • Natural gas prices are well above their coronavirus-inspired lows
  • Supply has already started to fall, demand is expected to pick up
  • The rise depends on successful economic re-starts for its justification, however

Natural gas prices have jumped since the coronavirus-induced lows of April, despite widespread prognoses of the sort of deep, global recession which would not in more usual times support energy prices.

Natural Gas Prices, Daily Chart

Of course, oil prices have recovered similarly too with their own market dynamics playing a major role. While demand forecasts languish, major producers did at last get their act together last month, agreeing sweeping production cuts which will go some way to addressing the huge supply-side glut which had made the price impact of coronavirus so much worse.

Are any similar dynamics at work in the gas market? Well, supply there is certainly likely to drop as producers delay investment. Low prices have already had an impact here. Israel and some of its neighbors had planned an energy partnership, with Egypt set to revive two export terminals which could have brought Israeli natural gas to Europe. These plans are now on hold, with similar examples of hiatus visible from the Gulf of Mexico to Australia

Lower oil production rates will necessarily mean lower gas production in some areas. Gas output will drop most in the US Appalachian region because of low prices and also in the Permian, where low oil prices have forced producers to cut production, reducing gas output from oil-directed wells, according to the Energy Information Administration’s latest Short Term Energy Outlook.

Prices recently hit 16-week highs after an explosion at Enbridge’s Texas Eastern Natural Gas system in Kentucky had the company close a section of its pipeline. This supply was quickly re-routed, however.

Changes to Fed’s‘Main Street Lending’ Rules Have Helped

The US Federal Reserve’s stimulus programs have also given the market a lift. Changes made in late April to the $600 billion Main Street Lending program allowed companies to use loans to pay off some types of debt. The oil and gas industry had lobbied for this change, although the Fed has said that it was not made with that specific industry in mind.

Perhaps the main support for gas prices is the hope that the cautious emergence of many national economies from lockdown will see a durable return of energy demand, juiced by restricted supply and the easy availability of cheap money. Of course, no one can know whether those hopes will be justified, or whether ‘second wave’ infections will slow the process and prolong recession.

Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

