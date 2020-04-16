US Dollar Outlook vs Emerging Market Currencies: USD/MXN, USD/KRW, USD/ZAR

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 03, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2020-04-15 17:23:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Technical Breakout to Offer Guidance
2020-04-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Oil Technical Outlook & More
2020-04-15 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Pullback in Focus as RSI Flops Ahead of Overbought Zone
2020-04-16 00:02:00
Gold Price Forecast: Major Technical Targets Reached - What's Next for XAU/USD?
2020-04-15 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Topping Out
2020-04-15 08:00:00
British Pound Gains, US Dollar Sinks Despite IMF and Bank Warnings
2020-04-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Strength Pushes USD/JPY Down To Key Support
2020-04-14 02:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

AUD/USD rose as Australia unexpectedly gained 5.9k jobs in March versus -30k expected. Unemployment rose to 5.2% versus 5.4% anticipated

Real Time News
  • Australian inflation expectations are showing signs of a recovery, but it is hard to have an optimistic outlook for commodity-linked currencies in the current environment. #coronavirus https://t.co/FrsdiRTq7k
  • 🇨🇳 CNY New Home Prices (MoM) (MAR), Actual: 0.13% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.02% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • Australian Dollar higher after AU unexpectedly added jobs in March as the unemployment rate only edged cautiously higher (5.2% versus 5.4% expected) - https://t.co/w5u13oGcsF https://t.co/EY91LfDuPf
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Employment Change (MAR), Actual: 5.9k Expected: -30.0k Previous: 25.6k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • RT @DanielGMoss: #NZDUSD continues to sell-off as #RBNZ Governor Adrian #Orr states that negative interest rates still an option and that Q…
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Full Time Employment Change (MAR), Actual: -0.4k Expected: N/A Previous: 5.5k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Unemployment Rate (MAR), Actual: 5.2% Expected: 5.4% Previous: 5.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Employment Change (MAR), Actual: 5.9k Expected: -30.0k Previous: 26.7k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-16
  • The $AUD is testing the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart. Near-term technical positioning hints resistance may be held. Get your AUD/USD market update @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/9dAzAJxEm0 https://t.co/BRnM7qe6Jf
  • LIVE NOW! Analyst @ZabelinDimitri covers the Australian jobs report and discusses the $AUDUSD outlook here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/631479123?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
US Dollar Outlook vs Emerging Market Currencies: USD/MXN, USD/KRW, USD/ZAR

US Dollar Outlook vs Emerging Market Currencies: USD/MXN, USD/KRW, USD/ZAR

2020-04-16 01:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Mexican Peso, South Korean Won,South African Rand – TALKING POINTS

  • USD/MXN appears to be forming a short-term Bull Flag continuation pattern
  • USD/KRW outlook bullish after the pair broke above several resistance layers
  • USD/ZAR is challenging prior support channel but failure may lead to pullback

USD/MXN Analysis

USD/MXN rose over 30 percent to an all-time high at around 25.36 before retreating and subsequently shattering the multi-week uptrend (gold trend line). However, the pair now appears to be forming a short-term continuation pattern known as a Bull Flag. USD/MXN looks like it is in the congestive stage as it coils up before springing higher and resuming the prior uptrend. The potential rise may be proportional to the ascent leading up to the digestive interim.

USD/MXN – Daily Chart

Chart showing USD/MXN

USD/MXN chart created using TradingView

USD/KRW Forecast

USD/KRW may be on the verge of a bullish spike after it broke out of a steep, month-long descending resistance channel (gold parallel lines) and an inflection point at 1219.7 (white-dotted line). If the move is met with follow-through, the target may be the 11-year swing-high at 1272.00 (purple-dotted line) where the pair previously stalled before aggressively retreating.

USD/KRW – Daily Chart

Chart showing USD/KRW

USD/KRW chart created using TradingView

USD/ZAR Outlook

USD/ZAR has risen a little over 22 percent since the start of the uptrend (gold trend line) but has recently broken below it as part of a broad retreat from its all-time high at 19.0340. Following the cool-off period, the pair appears to be making an attempt at re-saddling the rising support channel after bouncing back just above the 17.8289 inflection point. Failure to re-mount the slope of appreciation could see USD/ZAR retest prior support.

USD/ZAR – Daily Chart

Chart showing USD/ZAR

USD/ZAR chart created using TradingView

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, DAX 30, CAC 40 Outlook: Short Bets Hint Prices May Be Lifted
Dow Jones, DAX 30, CAC 40 Outlook: Short Bets Hint Prices May Be Lifted
2020-04-15 03:00:00
Stock Markets Rise Even As Coronavirus Remains Unconquered. Why?
Stock Markets Rise Even As Coronavirus Remains Unconquered. Why?
2020-04-15 02:10:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-13 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.