Dow Jones, DAX 30, CAC 40 Forecast: How Can Short Bets Drive Trends?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Price Action Setups: Dow, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
2020-04-07 20:10:00
EUR/USD, USD Index & Other Forex Charts
2020-04-07 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Currencies Most Impacted From Oil Prices Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-07 11:20:00
USD/CAD Price Testing Support as Sell-Off Gathers Pace
2020-04-07 08:42:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Recovery Continues; Gap-fills, Patterns to Watch
2020-04-07 12:30:00
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Stay High as 2008 Crisis Cure Bedevils Covid-19 Policy
2020-04-08 02:08:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Surges into Resistance– GLD Levels
2020-04-07 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Price Action Setups: Dow, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
2020-04-07 20:10:00
GBP/USD Price Recovery On Hold - Will Bears Comeback?
2020-04-07 09:37:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook: Gains Contingent on Risk Appetite
2020-04-07 21:30:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Sink as Dow Jones Soars on Virus Easing Bets
2020-04-06 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/yI2N2rDljq
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Bankruptcies (YoY) (MAR) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 10.71% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-08
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.24% US 500: -0.26% Germany 30: -1.01% France 40: -1.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2oCmJCHTal
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: US share buybacks are plunging, which will have a “significant impact” on the stock market, with less downside support…
  • (Sentiment Weekly) #DowJones, #DAX40 and #CAC40 short exposure has been rising alongside their recent ascents. What can this mean for the outlook in global stock markets? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/04/08/Dow-Jones-DAX-30-CAC-40-Forecast-How-Can-Short-Bets-Drive-Trends.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/LtQEYdtT3Y
  • #NOK, #AUD and #NZD are expected to be the most-active #G10 FX versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 21.38, 16.67 and 15.15 respectively [delayed] -BBG
  • Forex Update: USD gains against all of its major counter parts as JPY (-0.02%) struggles to hold its ground, while AUD (-0.61%) takes the biggest hit. https://t.co/jVcoW4WPFF
  • The $USD may return to the offensive as markets flee to cash amid fears of deep global recession thanks to the still-raging #coronavirus outbreak. Get your US Dollar update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/g1us4ZbYR5 https://t.co/VUzYBhd6Eq
  • Wall Street Futures Update [delayed]: S&P 500 (+0.04%) Dow Jones (-0.13%) Nasdaq (+0.28%) -BBG
  • My trading video for today and a poll I reference: 'S&P 500 Gap and Collapse, USDCAD Break Defies Data, Watch Dollar-EM' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/04/08/SP-500-Gap-and-Collapse-USDCAD-Break-Defies-Data-Watch-Dollar-EM.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/xGXcIgWqbq
Dow Jones, DAX 30, CAC 40 Forecast: How Can Short Bets Drive Trends?

Dow Jones, DAX 30, CAC 40 Forecast: How Can Short Bets Drive Trends?

2020-04-08 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, DAX 40, CAC 40, Trader Positioning - Talking Points

  • Short exposure in global equities has been increasing
  • Sentiment outlook: Dow Jones, DAX 30 and CAC 40
  • Technical analysis shows continuation patterns afoot

What Does Trader Positioning Say About Global Stock Market Trends?

In this week’s session, I discussed how net-short positioning in global equities is approaching levels last seen prior to the aggressive selloff in stocks as the coronavirus spread. Indexes covered include the Dow Jones, DAX 30 and CAC 30. The shift back towards traders aggressively selling into recent price gains can have important implications for future trends. What is the road ahead based on signals from IG Client Sentiment (IGCS)?

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 15
( 00:04 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook

According to IGCS, about 31.10% of Dow Jones traders are net long at the time of writing. This is down from about a 65% upside bias when prices found a bottom in late March. Since then, the index advanced over 23 percent as traders increasingly started betting on its next turn lower. From here, recent changes in sentiment warn that the currentprice trend may soon reverse lower even thoughtraders remain netshort.

Dow Jones, DAX 30, CAC 40 Forecast: How Can Short Bets Drive Trends?

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

A turn lower in the Dow Jones places the focus on rising support from last month’s bottom – green line on the 4-hour chart below. If taken out, that could shift the technical bias to the downside as prices may face 20500. Uptrend resumption entails a push through 23477 after prices appeared to experience a false breakout through resistance at 23022. The push above the falling trend line from February maintains the upward technical view.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Futures 4-Hour Chart

Dow Jones, DAX 30, CAC 40 Forecast: How Can Short Bets Drive Trends?

Dow Jones Futures Chart Created in Trading View

DAX 30 Sentiment Outlook

IGCS shows about 35.21% of traders in the DAX 30 are net long at the time of publishing. This continues to dwindle from a roughly 65% upside bias when the index found a bottom in late March. Since then, prices have climbed over 24%. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives a further mixed trading bias. Those net short are down over a daily basis while bets to the upside are higher over a weekly period.

Dow Jones, DAX 30, CAC 40 Forecast: How Can Short Bets Drive Trends?

DAX 30 Technical Analysis

From a technical perspective, the DAX 30 appears to have experienced a false upside breakout through an Ascending Triangle continuation pattern. A drop back into the congestive range of the triangle could spell further consolidation to come. Still, the push above falling resistance from February offers a cautiously upside tilt. Rising support from late March may maintain the bounce in the event prices fall ahead.

DAX 30 Futures 4-Hour Chart

Dow Jones, DAX 30, CAC 40 Forecast: How Can Short Bets Drive Trends?

DAX 30 Futures Chart Created in Trading View

CAC 40 Sentiment Outlook

About 40.40% of CAC 40 traders are net long according to IGCS. This has been dwindling slowly from a near 75% upside bias seen last month. As prices appeared to find a bottom in late March, traders rekindled downside exposure. From here the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger CAC 40-bullish contrarian trading bias. That may speak to a rising share of investors attempting to pick the next top.

Dow Jones, DAX 30, CAC 40 Forecast: How Can Short Bets Drive Trends?

CAC 40 Technical Analysis

On the 4-hour chart below, the CAC 40 continues to trade within an Ascending Triangle chart pattern. The floor of the triangle is rising support from last month’s bottom with the ceiling holding at 4552. The direction of the breakout may precede the next dominant move. A rise may see the CAC 40 target former rising support from 2011. Otherwise a turn lower exposes 4110 followed by 3624.

CAC 40 Futures 4-Hour Chart

Dow Jones, DAX 30, CAC 40 Forecast: How Can Short Bets Drive Trends?

CAC 40 Futures Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from April 7 Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices May Stay High as 2008 Crisis Cure Bedevils Covid-19 Policy
Gold Prices May Stay High as 2008 Crisis Cure Bedevils Covid-19 Policy
2020-04-08 02:08:00
Bitcoin Price: How Will Halving, Coronavirus Affect BTC?
Bitcoin Price: How Will Halving, Coronavirus Affect BTC?
2020-04-08 01:00:00
US Dollar Scarcity May Endure Despite Fed's Bold Coronavirus Response
US Dollar Scarcity May Endure Despite Fed's Bold Coronavirus Response
2020-04-07 03:08:00
Euro, Crude Oil May Suffer From OPEC & Eurozone Political Rifts
Euro, Crude Oil May Suffer From OPEC & Eurozone Political Rifts
2020-04-07 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed
France 40
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.