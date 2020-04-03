Indian Rupee May Fall as US Dollar, USD/INR Rise on Virus Cases

$AUD chart positioning suggests prices have set a swing top near the 0.62 figure. Re-engaging the long-term downtrend against $USD may follow. Get your AUD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/OIEDlIuHzx https://t.co/pnQ4UKP7B5

(Update) The Indian #Rupee fell against the US #Dollar recently. Indian #coronavirus cases risk exponentially growing with manufacturing slowing. $USDINR may rise but it faces fading momentum #India #RBI - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/04/03/Indian-Rupee-May-Fall-as-US-Dollar-USDINR-Rise-on-Virus-Cases.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/c2IPdyGF5Y

Gold Forecast Ahead of #NFP - via @DailyFX: #XAUUSD rises into resistance posed by a recent series of higher lows, but as US #unemployment mounts amid the #CoronavirusLockdown, can nonfarm payrolls on tap for release recharge the rally? Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2020/04/03/gold-price-climbs-ahead-of-us-nfp-data-job-losses-may-fuel-breakout.html $GLD $GC_F https://t.co/BFW6P1mwM6

PBOC: China won't have regional or systemic financial risks. Can't say how large effect of virus will be on global economy. Virus effects haven't exceeded 2008 crisis yet -BBG

Reports that London-based fund managers have discussed long market closures with the Bank of England are unlikely to bear fruit, but that they happened at all may boost already-crowded haven trades. Get your EUR/CHF market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/mernf5MDH3 https://t.co/QxODEAOStl

Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.10% Silver: -0.19% Oil - US Crude: -2.92% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VJZ4B7xvYx

PBOC: Need to consider further before changing deposit rate -BBG

RBNZ's Hawkesby: Expanding QE is decision for MPC, the central bank stands ready to do more -BBG