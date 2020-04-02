Palladium Decline May Be Offset by Virus-Induced Supply Shock

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Levels to Watch as Rebound from 2020 Low Unravels
2020-04-02 01:00:00
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Oil Forecast: Will Crude Drop Below $20 Amid OPEC, Virus Gloom?
2020-04-01 16:27:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Dow Jones Bounces Off Lows, Remains Under Pressure After US PMI
2020-04-01 14:36:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Monthly Long-Legged Doji, Extreme Uncertainty
2020-04-01 19:51:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Recovery is at Stake – Levels & Thresholds to Keep in Focus
2020-04-01 09:37:00
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar at Risk as AUD/USD Descends, Yen May Fall Ahead
2020-04-02 00:00:00
Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance
2020-04-01 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $EURUSD chart positioning hints the Euro may be running out of steam following a spirited recovery but sentiment studies continue to argue for the upside.Get your EUR/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/zp2oz1G2QZ https://t.co/FXHGExEX09
  • RT @FxWestwater: Initial jobless claims appear set to break higher to another unprecedented level tomorrow with analysts estimates expectin…
  • (Tech Weekly) The US #Dollar could be on the verge of regaining upside momentum against #ASEAN FX such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian #Rupiah and Malaysian #Ringgit. Will the Philippine Peso follow? $USDSGD $USDPHP - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/04/02/US-Dollar-Ready-to-Rise-USDSGD-USDMYR-USDIDR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/JmsrLVMFSc
  • Singapore's Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing: Singapore agency to fund 90% of retailer cost to use E-commerce -BBG
  • The Japanese Yen shared fully in the broad Dollar weakness which has come with global stimulus efforts. $USDJPY's medium-term downtrend looks quite comfortably in place. Get your USD/JPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/5io7seTGyk https://t.co/Hlb1YmjttQ
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.94% Silver: 0.04% Gold: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fHc0dDjslM
  • Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison: Australia is slowing the spread of the #coronavirus -BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.25% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eGcxPQOlgA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.87%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 64.88%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/58B9Vlo2c4
  • Wall Street futures pointing cautiously higher during morning APAC trade [delayed]: S&P 500 (+0.56%) Dow Jones (+0.49%) -BBG
Palladium Decline May Be Offset by Virus-Induced Supply Shock

Palladium Decline May Be Offset by Virus-Induced Supply Shock

2020-04-02 02:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Palladium Price Outlook, XPD/USD Analysis, Coronavirus – TALKING POINTS

  • Palladium prices may fall as global demand shrinks from coronavirus pandemic
  • But supply shocks could amplify XPD/USD losses amid South African lockdown
  • After painful liquidation, XPD/USD rallied over 40 percent but is now fizzling out

How Has Coronavirus Impact Palladium Prices?

As a cycle-sensitive commodity, palladium has been a victim of the market-wide liquidation in risk-oriented assets as the coronavirus undermines global growth prospects. In 2019, XPD was the best-performing precious metal; year-to-date it is up only 14% after recently recovering from seven-month lows. Having said that, the disruptive nature of Covid-19 may in fact be a hidden source of support for palladium prices.

South Africa – the second-largest producer of the precious metal after Russia – recently announced a strictly-enforced 21-day lockdown and extended these measures to its mining operations. Following the government’s decree, XPD/USD registered its largest one-day increase since 1997 and rose almost 25 percent. This disruption to production amplified the precious metal’s structural undersupply and helped buoy prices.

Palladium is typically extracted as a secondary product from mining operations targeted at other metals like nickel. The lag time between extraction and distribution consequently drove XPD/USD to record-breaking highs as demand for its use in catalytic converters surged in 2019. With the lockdown in place, global supply will likely be tightened and could help offset the downward pressure of weaker global growth.

The mining giant Anglo American announced that its Mogalakwena extraction site – the second largest in the world for palladium deposits – has reduced its output and number of workers on the premises. Having said that, the company followed up that these measures are subject to change. Palladium traders may therefore start to closely monitor developments in South Africa since policies there can influence XPD/USD price swings.

Palladium Price Chart

Palladium prices have surged since bottoming out at September 2019-lows following the double-digit selloff at the February peak. However, XPD/USD’s over 40 percent rally may be coming to an end as the precious metal shows signs of exhaustion. If palladium turns lower, selling pressure may accelerate until prices hit support at 1950.50 where the downside force of sellers may be overwhelmed by buyers.

XPD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing palladium prices

XPD/USD chart created using TradingView

PALLADIUM TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-01 04:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Outlook: Will the Bounce Last?
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Outlook: Will the Bounce Last?
2020-04-01 03:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-03-31 22:48:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.