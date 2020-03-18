Can Coronavirus Helicopter Money Bring Markets Back to Life?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-03-18 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-17 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-03-18 02:00:00
USD/CAD Rises Towards 2016 High. Dollar Rallies and Crude Oil Falls
2020-03-18 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
2020-03-16 20:40:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rebounds from Key Price Zone as Fed Deploys Credit Facility
2020-03-18 03:05:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 Surge as VIX Retreats, FX Volatility Climbs
2020-03-17 21:46:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-17 19:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Advance Set to Continue
2020-03-17 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $JPY may rise if fear about the #coronavirus causing a credit crisis puts a premium on liquidity and a discount on growth-oriented assets. Get your JPY market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/6MWGGJy2Pl https://t.co/zpwQntnAf3
  • RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr: New Zealand Dollar on "good side of stimulatory" -BBG
  • India confirmed #coronavirus cases rise to 147 -BBG
  • The $USD soared on haven demand, sending USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR and USD/MYR higher as global bear markets ensued. What is the fundamental road ahead for these #ASEAN currencies? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/6T3FSUzZAx https://t.co/ZzAXD50nqD
  • BOJ's Kuroda adds that ETF buys help stabilize financial markets and avoid cooling sentiment (BBG) #JPY #BOJ
  • BOJ's Kuroda says ETF purchases are meant to lower risk premium in parliamentary hearing (BBG)
  • US Federal agencies to reduce non-critical services (BBG)
  • The $NZD plummeted vs the anti-risk Japanese Yen after the RBNZ and Federal Reserve both announced aggressive rate cuts amid global financial instability. Get your NZD/JPY market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/KRCW7I1iAt https://t.co/Ht9qW14W8E
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.43% Oil - US Crude: 0.23% Gold: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZNK1cdTztG
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.59% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.46% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.34% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wAmiVOWdBA
Can Coronavirus Helicopter Money Bring Markets Back to Life?

Can Coronavirus Helicopter Money Bring Markets Back to Life?

2020-03-18 04:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Coronavirus, Helicopter Money, Stocks, Crude Oil - Talking Points:

  • Developed market governments are at last throwing all they have at the coronavirus’ economic effects
  • The US will join in, with unprecedented fiscal action set to come before Congress
  • Investors have prayed for this, but will it be enough?

The prospect of a massive coordinated fiscal response to the coronavirus’ awful spread has given risker assets across the financial spectrum some hope, the first they’ve had in weeks of relentless battering that has wiped out years of patient stock market gains.

Developed market governments are at last clearly prepared to spend big to combat the contagion’s effects, but whether even multi-billion-dollar packages can buy sustainable recovery from this will now obsess investors.

Governmental will is clearly there. From New Zealand through to France and the United Kingdom, fiscal packages unprecedented in peacetime have been cooked up to try and ameliorate the worst effects of the contagion on businesses and individuals. Now the US has waded in with a gargantuan package under discussion which may include the biggest dose of overt “helicopter money” ever contemplated.

This contentious policy is named for the idea that printed money is showered over the economy as if from some hovering rotorcraft. So far, the Trump administration reportedly wants to send direct cash payments to Americans within weeks, with more to come if necessary, as part of a raft of measures whose value could exceed a trillion dollars.

Can Coronavirus Helicopter Money Bring Markets Back to Life?

Source: Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)

It has been tried before, to a limited extent. Rebate checks were sent to taxpayers in both 2001 and early 2008. However, what’s now proposed would dwarf anything seen before.

There’s no question that this sort of emphatic action is precisely what markets had been praying for. With traditional monetary policy clearly close to its effective limits thanks to years of ultra-low interest rates, investors had been hopeful that governments would step in with a massive fiscal response. Those hopes it seems will be answered.

This is likely to buy at least temporary respite for stock markets and, perhaps, other risk-correlated assets such as the Australian and New Zealand Dollars. The oil price might also perk up, but that market has other, specific worries at present, notably the price war between major producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Can Coronavirus Helicopter Money Bring Markets Back to Life?

Chart created with TradingView

All Stimulus Brings Potential Problems

However, even if this vast effort gets the global economy out of jail, there will be dark sides to it. The first will lie in tacit recognition of the fact that the monetarist underpinnings of global markets have worn very thin, with no sustainable replacement in sight.

Helicopter money may work in the short term, but it’s very hard to find a serious economist who thinks it can be anything other than a temporary fix without worrying consequences. Moreover, the need for it comes at a time when public finances are already stretched across developed economies. Further stretching may see credit ratings come under pressure and may also magnify the differences between sovereign borrowers in the eurozone and a rerun of banking crises past.

Ultimately what will really count is the extent to which the virus itself fades from the global news cycle. Until that happens even multi-billion-dollar packages are likely to buy no more than temporary respite for beaten down asset markets.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Cottle
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter @DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-03-18 02:00:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-16 09:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/MYR
2020-03-16 01:30:00
Market Cycles | Phases, Stages, and Common Characteristics
Market Cycles | Phases, Stages, and Common Characteristics
2020-03-13 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/CHF
FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.