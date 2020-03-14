We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Weekly Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP
2020-03-14 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Weakness Likely Against USD and EUR
2020-03-12 10:00:00
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
US Dollar Gyrates on Downbeat Consumer Sentiment, Virus Injects Worry
2020-03-13 14:18:00
VIX 'Fear-Gauge' Hits Crisis Highs Amid Cross-Asset Volatility Explosion
2020-03-14 00:55:00
Gold Price Threatening to Break Major Support
2020-03-13 22:00:00
Crude Oil Analysis: FOMC, OPEC Price War, Coronavirus in Focus
2020-03-14 07:00:00
VIX 'Fear-Gauge' Hits Crisis Highs Amid Cross-Asset Volatility Explosion
2020-03-14 00:55:00
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What's Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30 Technical Forecasts: Major Trendlines in Focus

Dow Jones, DAX 30 Technical Forecasts: Major Trendlines in Focus

2020-03-14 10:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Dow Jones, DAX 30 Price Outlooks:

Dow Jones Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

The Dow Jones tumbled into a bear market last week and took out a series of trendlines and psychological levels in the process. Closing at 23,185 on Friday, the index is narrowly above a major supportive level that dates to 2009 when the market was beginning its record-setting bull run that ended just last week.

Going forward, the level will likely serve as a sort of “line in the sand,” looking to stand in the way of further losses. To be sure, an extension beneath the level will open the door for more selling as the Dow Jones falls further beneath the 200-week moving average. That being said, the current market climate has given major levels little respect as fear reverberates throughout markets.

Dow Jones Weekly Price Chart (2009 – 2020)

dow jones price chart

To the topside, the psychological 25,000 mark has emerged as an area of price indecision. Therefore, it could offer modest resistance in the week ahead should bullish price action emerge. Meanwhile, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and insights.

DAX 30 Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

The DAX 30 has employed the assistance of a similar trendline. The level also originates from 2009 and it helped to buoy price in 2011, but a significant venture beneath the line last week has likely reduced its efficacy going forward. Therefore, from a purely technical perspective, the DAX appears more vulnerable than the Dow in the week ahead.

DAX 30 Weekly Price Chart (2009 - 2020)

dax 30 weekly price chart

Either way, both indices will have to grapple with the unprecedented fundamental developments that have occurred, and IG Client Sentiment Data would suggest both are susceptible to further losses.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

