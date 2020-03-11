We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-10 19:30:00
Euro May Turn Lower vs US Dollar as Markets Digest Fed Outlook
2020-03-10 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-10 19:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Providing Refuge Amid Market Mayhem
2020-03-10 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD May Rise as USD/JPY and Dow Jones Fall on Trader Bets
2020-03-11 03:00:00
Dollar May Rise, Breakout in Focus. USD/JPY Has Best Day Since 2013
2020-03-11 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coronavirus Breakout Stalls at 1700
2020-03-10 15:30:00
Gold Prices Turn as Trump Stimulus Eyed, Crude Oil Bounces Near 2016 Low
2020-03-10 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Closes at Session High as Stocks Spike 5%, Yields Surge
2020-03-10 21:02:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Airlines, Banks and Shale at Risk
2020-03-10 18:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.46%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 76.07%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/SuFk3OtihG
  • RT @charliebilello: There are already an estimated 34-49 million americans w/ the flu this yr & 20-52k deaths. It's likely that there are a…
  • The S&P 500 Index ping-ponged back and forth within a 4% range before breaking out to intraday highs at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/rxUZsahIBK https://t.co/YKENFMe7ZX
  • Asia Pacific Equities Update [delayed]: Nikkei 225 (-1.30%) Shanghai Composite (+0.32%) KOSPI (-1.50%) ASX 200 (-2.88%) -BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.92% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.45% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/e2uA0f6mLo
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.17% Germany 30: 0.85% Wall Street: -2.41% US 500: -2.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/YcHHnS7fTR
  • U.S. #coronavirus cases top 1k -John Hopkins University Count
  • The $USDCAD may rise as $USDJPY follows the #DowJones lower based on signals in trader psychology. How does that compare with the fundamental and technical outlook from here? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/03/11/USDCAD-May-Rise-as-USDJPY-and-Dow-Jones-Fall-on-Trader-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/mzkRYcwjeh
  • Australia fiscal stimulus will be A$15-A$20b -BBG citing Sky News
  • The $USD could be at risk versus the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso if local bond yields continue their rout on the #coronavirus outbreak. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/tZAmLHg88d https://t.co/13txZyYx0X
USD/CAD May Rise as USD/JPY and Dow Jones Fall on Trader Bets

USD/CAD May Rise as USD/JPY and Dow Jones Fall on Trader Bets

2020-03-11 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Trader Positioning - Talking Points

How Can Trader Positioning Impact USD/CAD, USD/JPY and the Dow Jones?

This week, I discussed the US Dollar outlook against the Canadian Dollar and Japanese Yen incorporating trader positioning in addition to fundamental and technical analysis. The Dow Jones was also discussed as it may be a key role for what could come from USD, CAD and JPY amid the coronavirus outbreak. If you would like to join me each week for in-depth discussions, sign up at the link below.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 18
( 00:03 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/CAD Sentiment Outlook

According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), about 20.69% of traders are net long USD/CAD at the time of this writing. This is down significantly from just under a 75% upside bias in January. Since then, the exchange rate has climbed about 6% as traders continued to bet on the top in the Loonie. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes produces a stronger USD/CADbullish contrarian trading bias.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide
 USD/CAD May Rise as USD/JPY and Dow Jones Fall on Trader Bets

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis

The US Dollar has confirmed a push above 2018 highs against the Canadian Dollar, paving the way to test peaks from 2017. The latter is a range of resistance between 1.3749 and 1.3794. A daily close above the latter exposes the 100% Fibonacci extension at 1.3835 along the way towards 1.3958. Maintaining the medium-term upward bias are a pair of rising support lines labeled “inner” and “outer” on the chart below.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

USD/CAD May Rise as USD/JPY and Dow Jones Fall on Trader Bets

USD/CAD Chart Created in Trading View

USD/JPY Sentiment Outlook

Taking a look at IGCS, about 68.18% of retail investors are net long USD/JPY. That is up from a 35% upside bias back in February. Since then, the pair has fallen over 6.2% as traders increasingly attempt to bet on the reversal point in the Japanese Yen. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes transmits a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias, speaking to a rising amount of traders trying to pick the bottom.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide
 USD/CAD May Rise as USD/JPY and Dow Jones Fall on Trader Bets

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

The USD/JPY downtrend is being maintained by falling resistance from February – pink line below. Losses accelerated after the drop under rising support from August – red line. Prices appeared to find a bottom just off lows from November 2016. Downtrend resumption places the focus on the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 103.51 followed by 102.36. Otherwise, closing above falling resistance may start shifting the outlook bullish.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/CAD May Rise as USD/JPY and Dow Jones Fall on Trader Bets

USD/JPY Chart Created in Trading View

Wall Street Sentiment Outlook

IGCS indicates that about 57.33% of retail Dow Jones investors are net long at the time of this writing. That is a shift from just a 20% long bias in February. Since then, the index has lost over 15% of its value as a rising share of investors attempted to bet on its turning point. From here, traders are further netlong than yesterday and last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a strongerbearish outlook.

USD/CAD May Rise as USD/JPY and Dow Jones Fall on Trader Bets

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

The Dow Jones downtrend is being maintained by falling resistance from February – pink line below. This followed a break under rising support from 2018. Prices have paused their descent on lows from June 2019. A turn downward could pave the way for a revisit to the cheapest point since 2018. Positive RSI divergence does show downside momentum is fading and with upside confirmation, may precede a turn higher.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

USD/CAD May Rise as USD/JPY and Dow Jones Fall on Trader Bets

Dow Jones Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from March 10 Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Recession Risk Intensifies as Crude Crashes & Coronavirus Festers
Recession Risk Intensifies as Crude Crashes & Coronavirus Festers
2020-03-10 17:38:00
Euro May Turn Lower vs US Dollar as Markets Digest Fed Outlook
Euro May Turn Lower vs US Dollar as Markets Digest Fed Outlook
2020-03-10 11:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Stare at Abyss as USD/NOK Surges to 35-Year High
Crude Oil Prices Stare at Abyss as USD/NOK Surges to 35-Year High
2020-03-10 03:30:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-03-10 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.