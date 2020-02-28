We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Posts Biggest Rally in Two Years as S&P 500, Dow and Risk Plunge
2020-02-28 02:00:00
Euro Soars to Next Breakout Point as Dollar Sinks on Fed Easing Bets
2020-02-28 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD at Risk with Volatility on the Rise
2020-02-27 09:05:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling Sinks as US Dollar Recoils
2020-02-26 20:58:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asian Stock Prices Wilt Again As Coronavirus Routs Wall St.
2020-02-28 03:03:00
Yen May Rise as Most New Coronavirus Cases Emerge Outside of China
2020-02-27 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Require Consolidation Before Further Gains
2020-02-27 19:30:00
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-27 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-27 12:00:00
Gold Prices Climb as Coronavirus Worries Deepen, US Data Eyed
2020-02-27 07:03:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $JPY may rise as the S&P 500 outlook risks shifting more bearish on signals in trader positioning. What is the road ahead for USD/JPY given the outbreak of the coronavirus? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/1B6fkUQmem https://t.co/MMAZhdkogT
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.00% Silver: -1.09% Oil - US Crude: -2.95% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DZRNhJUklr
  • Asia Equities Update [delayed]: Nikkei 225 (-3.48%) Shanghai Comp (-2.86%) ASX 200 (-2.86%) KOSPI (-2.94%) Check out our Analyst @DavidCottleFX for the latest news on APAC equities amid the #coronavirus here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/28/Asian-Stock-Prices-Wilt-Again-As-Coronavirus-Routs-Wall-St..html?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.40% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.48% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.84% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/nYMxSnskuL
  • Regional #stockmarkets were naturally hammered following a scary day on #WallStreet. Currencies were pressured too, but with broader differences in fortunes as markets price in lower US borrowing costs. #coronavirus, #AUSUSD, #NZDUSD, #USDJPY, #ASX200 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/28/Asian-Stock-Prices-Wilt-Again-As-Coronavirus-Routs-Wall-St..html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.05%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 68.07%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3gSaJJnsPg
  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence: Risk of spread of the coronavirus in the country remains low -BBG
  • Here is some more perspective: 2018 United States population = 327.2m (via U.S. Census Bureau) #coronavirus https://t.co/gzWCmasWCT
  • China's 290m rural workers' employment hit by the #coronavirus, says Human Resources Vice Minister You Jun -BBG
  • The $NZD may bounce after hitting a four-month low against its US counterpart, but overall positioning continues to argue for a bearish bias. Get your NZD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/pip5LuUUJW https://t.co/Js98E1kqCO
Asian Stock Prices Wilt Again As Coronavirus Routs Wall St.

Asian Stock Prices Wilt Again As Coronavirus Routs Wall St.

2020-02-28 03:03:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Stocks, Currency Reaction to US Selloff, Talking Points:

  • Asian equity indexes were broadly and heavily lower
  • That coronavirus has potential to deliver a major economic hit is no longer in doubt
  • Currency reaction is a little more nuanced and seems to depend on countries’ scope to cut rates.

Asia Pacific stock markets only had one way to go Friday in the wake of the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s record one-day drop in the previous US session, as fears of a potentially massive economic hit from the spread of coronavirus send forecasters back to the drawing board to rethink their 2020 calls.

US President Donald Trump appeared before the press late Wednesday in the US, with a bevy of medical experts, to outline the administration’s response to the outbreak. However, this seems signally to have failed in reassuring investors, and the always-suspect prognosis that the US economy might remain largely immune to the contagion’s effects has now been comprehensively abandoned.

Markets now weigh the chances of a broad global recession triggered by the outbreak. Credit rating agency Moody’s was reportedly the latest heavyweight house to give its view, reportedly labelling such a slowdown as likely should the disease reach pandemic status worldwide.

Stock markets look set for their worst week since the days of the financial crisis in 2008, and it’s very difficult to see a lasting bounce for investor risk appetite for as long as the coronavirus story dominates headlines.

With all of the above in mind, it’s no surprise that growth-correlated assets from stock markets through energy to currencies took a hit in Asia. Many of them had already of course been hammered by virus-related worries given their proximity to China, their trading links with it, or both.

The ASX 200 is now back down to lows not seen since August 2019 having endured eight straight days of precipitous falls and a loss of 750 points.

ASX 200 Index, Daily Chart

The index is replete with China linked plays given Australia’s huge raw material exports to the world’s number two economy, but similar falls can be seen across the region from Japan to North Korea.

Currency markets have reacted a little differently as the markets move to expect deeper interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve in response to the crisis. With three quarter-percentage-point reductions now almost priced-in to US futures curves, the Dollar is faring notably less well against currencies whose own base rates are judged able to go no lower. The Euro and the Japanese Yen figure here, the contention being that interest rate differentials can effectively only move in their favour as US borrowing costs fall.

The likes of the Australian and New Zealand Dollars, meanwhile, have done rather worse as their own rates do clearly have room to go lower, albeit from record lows. This in turn offers the prospect that those differentials can be maintained, stabilizing relative value.

It’s important to remember, however, that both currencies have already been crushed this year by the virus-related reduction in risk appetite, with the Australian Dollar close to eleven-year lows against the greenback.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

It may be the case that markets got well ahead of themselves toward the end of 2019 and had risen too sharply on things like the inking of a phase one trade deal between China and the US, and the breaking of Britain’s electoral Brexit deadlock.

It’s possible that a risk rethink would have set in by now in any case, but the viral outbreak has forced a much deeper and possibly much more lasting one on investors. It’s highly unlikely that countercyclical assets such as gold, bonds, the Swiss Franc and the Japanese Yen are going to lose their appeal anytime soon.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Asia Pacific Stocks, Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

https://www.dailyfx.com/free_guide-tg.html?ref-author=Cottle.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-27 12:00:00
Recession Watch: US Recession Odds Rekindled as Coronavirus Festers
Recession Watch: US Recession Odds Rekindled as Coronavirus Festers
2020-02-26 18:30:00
Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&P 500 Sees Dip Buying
Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&P 500 Sees Dip Buying
2020-02-26 04:00:00
US Recession Watch: Recession Odds Rekindled as Coronavirus Festers
US Recession Watch: Recession Odds Rekindled as Coronavirus Festers
2020-02-25 15:08:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
NZD/USD
Bearish
Litecoin
Bearish
USD/NOK
News & Analysis at your fingertips.