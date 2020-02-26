We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Unfolds After Filling Price Gap from 2017
2020-02-26 01:00:00
British Pound, Euro, Yen Gain as US Dollar Weakens in Tense Session
2020-02-26 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound, Euro, Yen Gain as US Dollar Weakens in Tense Session
2020-02-26 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-02-25 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&P 500 Sees Dip Buying
2020-02-26 04:00:00
British Pound, Euro, Yen Gain as US Dollar Weakens in Tense Session
2020-02-26 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Takes a Breather – Where to Next?
2020-02-25 20:21:00
S&P 500 Suffers Its Worst Weekly Open Since 1981 as Coronavirus Fears Evolve
2020-02-25 03:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Clings to Support as Demand Outlook Dwindles
2020-02-25 18:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2020-02-25 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GtO4ITHwT0
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.71% Wall Street: 0.67% France 40: -0.18% Germany 30: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4ZVogLkGM6
  • My trading video for today: 'S&P 500 and #Dow Suffer Sharpest Tumble Since August 2015, Closer to Self-Sustaining Risk Off' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/02/26/SP-500-and-Dow-Suffer-Sharpest-Tumble-Since-August-2015-Closer-to-Self-Sustaining-Risk-Off-.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/tMmopEmE64
  • The $GBP recoiled from chart resistance against the US Dollar, setting the stage for prices to resume a bearish trend reversal triggered mid-January. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/lVpyZkIfJt https://t.co/oQs8Ty4Eau
  • The Japanese #Yen may rise as the #SP500 outlook risks shifting more bearish on signals in trader positioning. What is the road ahead for $USDJPY given the outbreak of the #coronavirus? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/26/Yen-Outlook-Bullish-USDJPY-May-Fall-as-SP-500-Sees-Dip-Buying.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ynFwtuzd6P
  • That's more or less a 268% increase after the government announced expansionary measures such as giving HK$10k to each adult permanent resident... https://t.co/kIM4QNkHuw
  • Hong Kong 2019/20 fiscal deficit at HK$37.9b, 2020/21 deficit at a record HK$139.1b -BBG
  • If you missed this week's session on IG Client Sentiment where I discussed the Japanese Yen and #SP500 outlook, check out the recording on YouTube here $USDJPY $AUDJPY #SPX - https://t.co/6VYWaVuJgZ
  • - Copper price outlook gloomy as #COVID-19 intimidates Chinese demand - Coronavirus threatens to derail global stabilization, pressure commodity - Copper futures have plunged over 10 percent, falling to 17-year uptrend https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/02/26/Copper-Outlook-Bleak-as-COVID-19-Threatens-China-Economy.html
  • The $JPY has lost out to a broadly resurgent US Dollar, with a clearly dwindling band of Yen bulls left to hope that the most recent rise has become overextended. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/7Ndm5jiOi7 https://t.co/iXFakOQKJB
Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&P 500 Sees Dip Buying

Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&P 500 Sees Dip Buying

2020-02-26 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, S&P 500, Coronavirus, IG Client Sentiment - Talking Points

  • Coronavirus fears plunged S&P 500 as the anti-risk Japanese Yen rose
  • Trader positioning signals hint there may be more room to go from here
  • USD/JPY may fall to support as S&P outlook risks turning more bearish

How Can Trader Positioning Impact the Outlook for the Japanese Yen and S&P 500?

In this week’s session, I discussed the outlook for the Japanese Yen against the US Dollar and Australian Dollar while covering a broad sweep of the S&P 500. After the latter experienced some of its worst performance since 2018, the anti-risk JPY gained aggressively as fears on the coronavirus increased. From here, what do traders’ buy/sell bets have to say about the USD/JPY and S&P 500 outlook?

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 04
( 01:03 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/JPY Sentiment Outlook

At the time of this writing, IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) is reporting that about 49.69% of traders are net-long USD/JPY. Traders are less net short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that USD/JPY may soon reverse lower despite traders remaining net short. From a psychological standpoint, this would speak to an increasing amount of participants attempting to buy the dip.

Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&amp;P 500 Sees Dip Buying

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

After failing to clear highs from 2019, USD/JPY has turned sharply lower towards rising support from August – red line on the chart below. Clearing 110.29 would pave the way for a revisit of 109.55 along the path towards the rising trend line. If the latter is taken out, that could shift the medium-term outlook to bearish as prices could reverse the key uptrend from the latter half of last year.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&amp;P 500 Sees Dip Buying

USD/JPY Chart Created in Trading View

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook

According to IGCS at the time of this writing, roughly 42.32% of traders are net-long the S&P 500. That is up from just under a 25% upside bias from last week. Since then, prices have declined over 7.6%. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current US 500 price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact that traders remain net-short. That would represent a rising share of participants attempting to pick the bottom.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide
 Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&amp;P 500 Sees Dip Buying

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

Despite near-term declines, the medium-term technical picture for the S&P 500 arguably remains bullish. Taking a look at futures, rising support from 2018 caught Tuesday’s aggressive selloff – blue lines on the chart below. A close to the downside followed by confirmation risks shifting the technical outlook to bearish from here. That may be the case if signals from trader positioning transpire.

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&amp;P 500 Sees Dip Buying

S&P 500 Futures Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from February 25 Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Recession Watch: Recession Odds Rekindled as Coronavirus Festers
US Recession Watch: Recession Odds Rekindled as Coronavirus Festers
2020-02-25 15:08:00
US Dollar, USD/MYR Outlook: Malaysia Eyes Coronavirus, Political Risks
US Dollar, USD/MYR Outlook: Malaysia Eyes Coronavirus, Political Risks
2020-02-25 05:00:00
Australian Dollar, ASX Recouple In Misery As Coronavirus Spreads
Australian Dollar, ASX Recouple In Misery As Coronavirus Spreads
2020-02-25 02:53:00
US Recession Watch: Recession Odds Rekindled as Coronavirus Festers
US Recession Watch: Recession Odds Rekindled as Coronavirus Festers
2020-02-24 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.