Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
2020-01-29 23:41:00
EUR/USD Reverses Ahead of November Low Following Fed Meeting
2020-01-29 20:55:00
British Pound Analysis Ahead of BoE: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD
2020-01-30 03:00:00
US Dollar Perched at Highs Ahead of FOMC: Will USD Reverse?
2020-01-29 13:30:00
Japanese Yen Rally May Extend After Fed Inspired Risk Aversion
2020-01-30 00:00:00
US Dollar May Bloom on FOMC Outlook, Corporate Earnings
2020-01-29 08:00:00
Commodity Dollars, Stocks, Energy Will See Worst Coronavirus Hit
2020-01-30 02:12:00
FOMC: US Dollar Edges Lower as Fed Holds Rates, Extends Repos
2020-01-29 19:30:00
Oil Price to Stage Rebound on Textbook RSI Buy Signal
2020-01-30 01:00:00
S&P 500, CAC 40, Crude Oil – Charts to Watch & More
2020-01-29 13:00:00
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY at Risk to Long Bets

2020-01-30 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, Fed, IG Client Sentiment - Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar extends selloff after the Fed versus USD and JPY
  • Trader positioning hints more declines in AUD/USD and AUD/JPY
  • Technical analysis favoring the downside scenario for the Aussie?

Australian Dollar Falls as US Dollar and Japanese Yen Gain After the Fed

The sentiment-linked Australian Dollar succumbed to selling pressure against the haven-tied US Dollar and anti-risk Japanese Yen following the Fed’s interest rate decision in January. This has left AUD/USD and AUD/JPY at risk to prolonging their near-term declines which picked up pace on coronavirus fears. An uptick in net-long positioning is also contributing to bearish outlooks in these pairs which are discussed in this week’s session on IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) – see recording above.

AUD/USD Sentiment Outlook

According to the IGCS report from January 29, about 77.82 percent of traders are net long AUD/USD. This is up from around 45% earlier this month. Since then, the Australian Dollar has lost over 4.2% in value against the US Dollar. Those net long are roughly 17.02% and 33.99% higher compared to yesterday and with last week respectively.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are netlong suggests that AUD/USD prices may continue falling. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias. From a psychological perspective, this may speak to a greater share of traders attempting to pick the bottom in the Aussie.

Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, AUD/USD has extended its selloff from the December peak following bearish technical signals – as expected. Prices are looking to clear the December low heading towards the trough in 2019. The latter is a psychological barrier between 0.6672 to 0.6701. Maintaining the near-term downtrend is a descending line from earlier this month.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn about trading FX such as the AUD
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD Chart Created in Trading View

AUD/JPY Sentiment Outlook

According to IGCS, about 65.99% of AUD/JPY traders are net long at the time of this writing. This represents an uptick from earlier this month when just below 50% of investors were biased to the upside. Since then, the Australian Dollar has declined about 3.75% against the Japanese Yen. The number of traders betting to the upside are about 12.72% and 36.36% higher versus yesterday and last week respectively.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment.Since traders are net-long, it suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue descending. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias. That would likely speak to a greater share of traders attempting to pick the turning point in the current trend.

Technical Analysis

On a daily chart, AUD/JPY has taken out a rising support channel from August 2019. Prices have since seen downside follow-through. The pair is testing November lows which makes for a support range between 73.35 to 73.58. Taking this area out exposes lows from October as AUD/JPY attempts to reverse the uptrend from August to late-December.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart

AUD/JPY Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from January 29 Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

