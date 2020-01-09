Gold Price Outlook Bearish: XAU/USD About to Faint?

"Onion CPI printed 144.6% y/y in November..." Need I say more? A must-read. #USDINR #RBI https://t.co/ofnbgkRO38

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.85%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 79.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/40CPsSpYOE

Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/xfxdoBI690

Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.33% Germany 30: 0.26% Wall Street: 0.24% US 500: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/pEuWxBm7b4

🇯🇵 JPY Leading Index CI (NOV P), Actual: 90.9 Expected: 90.9 Previous: 91.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-10

🇯🇵 JPY Coincident Index (NOV P), Actual: 95.1 Expected: 95.2 Previous: 95.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-10

With US NFPs just around the corner, check out this special report by my colleague @RichDvorakFX who covered how it could shape the outlook for the US Dollar #NFPs #USD https://t.co/UDHOzn7io3

The Philippine Peso gained as crude oil prices helped fuel local inflation that tilted the BSP’s CPI outlook to the upside. The $USDPHP rate turned lower, eyeing immediate support. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/7NvHDGQEeD https://t.co/LUyQVlGR1L