Gold Price Outlook Bearish: XAU/USD About to Faint?

Gold Price Outlook Bearish: XAU/USD About to Faint?

2020-01-09 03:05:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Gold Prices, XAU/USD, Iran Tension – TALKING POINTS

  • XAU/USD about to face selling pressure, bearish correction?
  • Gold prices looking to retest resistance-now-turned support?
  • Cooling Iranian tensions sapping demand for anti-fiat hedges
Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 13
( 04:01 GMT )
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold prices have risen almost six percent following the breakout above the September descending resistance channel. XAU/USD’s strong ascent was supported by a number of factors, including the weakest US ISM manufacturing data since 2009 on January 3. This led to a spike in gold prices which then went on to experience their largest one-day jump since August.

December Minus January Federal Funds Futures Contract, Gold Prices – Daily Chart

Chart showing Gold Prices

XAU/USD chart created using TradingView

The yellow metal’s rise came after the statistic inflamed 2020 Fed rate cut bets, simultaneously boosting demand for anti-feat hedges. This precious metal’s rise was buttressed by a rise in geopolitical tensions between Iran and the US as risk aversion gripped markets. However, tensions have since cooled, sending gold prices down to a familiar range between 1551.96 and 1557.10 (gold-dotted lines).

The long wick on the January 8 candle illustrates a strong desire among market participants to continue higher, but ultimately conviction was lacking. XAU/USD ultimately ended the day over-one percent lower. Looking ahead, gold prices may find themselves hovering between 1535.69 and 1551.96 if traders remain undecided as to how they want to commit capital.

If the XAU/USD manages to trade above the 1551.96-1557.10 zone with follow-through, it could act as a new interim-support level. Conversely, failure to stay above this zone could be met with disappointment, potentially leading to a selloff until the precious metal hits 1517.95.

Gold Prices – Daily Chart

Chart showing Gold Prices

XAU/USD chart created using TradingView

GOLD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

