Dollar Threatens Breakdown Via EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDMXN - Is It a New Trend?
2019-12-27 18:00:00
Euro Braces For 2020 Ahead of Trade Wars, Debt Risks, Slow Growth
2019-12-27 08:00:00
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-27 04:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-26 13:00:00
JPY Forecast 1Q-2020: USD/JPY – From Bullish to Bearish
2019-12-29 10:00:00
Dollar Threatens Breakdown Via EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDMXN - Is It a New Trend?
2019-12-27 18:00:00
Gold Forecast 1Q-2020: Shift in US Trade Policy Casts Bullish Outlook
2019-12-29 16:00:00
Crude OIl Prices Nudge Three Month Peaks As US Data Lift Demand Hopes
2019-12-27 07:38:00
Oil Forecast 1Q-2020: Can Crude Prices Push Higher?
2019-12-28 10:00:00
Top 5 Most Volatile Events of 2019: Charts & Themes to Remember
2019-12-27 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-27 19:30:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2019-12-26 18:04:00
Gold Forecast 1Q-2020: Shift in US Trade Policy Casts Bullish Outlook

2019-12-29 16:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
The price of gold appears to be stuck in a narrow range after trading at its highest level since 2013, but the precious metal may continue to exhibit a bullish behavior in 2020 as market participants look for a hedge against fiat currencies.

The shift in trade policy may continue to sway gold prices as President Donald Trump states that the US and China “will begin negotiations on the Phase Two Deal immediately,” but the narrative may continue to evolve over the coming months as the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) initiates “a process to assess increasing the tariff rates and subjecting additional EU products to the tariffs.”

Federal Reserve’s Dot Plot (December 2019 FOMC Meeting) (Chart 1)

AUD Forecast 1Q-2020: Australian Dollar Outlook Grim on Fed RBA Rates Path
2019-12-29 04:00:00
GBP Forecast 1Q-2020: Sterling Eyes New Brexit Deadline
2019-12-28 16:00:00
EUR Forecast 1Q-2020: Weakness Likely to Persist in Early 2020 Before Rallying Later in The Year
2019-12-28 04:00:00
Will the Stock Market Crash in 2020?
2019-12-27 17:15:00
