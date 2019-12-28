We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dollar Threatens Breakdown Via EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDMXN - Is It a New Trend?
2019-12-27 18:00:00
2019-12-27 18:00:00
Euro Braces For 2020 Ahead of Trade Wars, Debt Risks, Slow Growth
2019-12-27 08:00:00
2019-12-27 08:00:00
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-27 04:00:00
2019-12-27 04:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-26 13:00:00
2019-12-26 13:00:00
Dollar Threatens Breakdown Via EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDMXN - Is It a New Trend?
2019-12-27 18:00:00
2019-12-27 18:00:00
Currencies May See Wild Swings if Slow Growth Breaks CLO Market
2019-12-27 03:00:00
2019-12-27 03:00:00
Crude OIl Prices Nudge Three Month Peaks As US Data Lift Demand Hopes
2019-12-27 07:38:00
2019-12-27 07:38:00
Currencies May See Wild Swings if Slow Growth Breaks CLO Market
2019-12-27 03:00:00
2019-12-27 03:00:00
Oil Forecast 1Q-2020: Can Crude Prices Push Higher?
2019-12-28 10:00:00
2019-12-28 10:00:00
Top 5 Most Volatile Events of 2019: Charts & Themes to Remember
2019-12-27 15:00:00
2019-12-27 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-27 19:30:00
2019-12-27 19:30:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2019-12-26 18:04:00
2019-12-26 18:04:00
EUR Forecast 1Q-2020: Weakness Likely to Persist in Early 2020 Before Rallying Later in The Year

2019-12-28 04:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

The persistent weakness of the Euro against the US Dollar, which began in late September 2018, will likely persist in the first few months of 2020 although a rally could follow as the US Presidential Election in November comes closer and climbs up the trading agenda.

For the Euro, the key problem is that economic growth in the Eurozone remains weak and the European Central Bank may therefore decide to ease its monetary policy even further. With the ECB deposit rate currently at -0.5% that might seem fanciful but there is nothing to stop its Governing Council from lowering the rate to -0.6% or -0.7%, even though market pricing towards the end of 2019 was still suggesting that rates will be on hold throughout 2020.

New ECB President, Old ECB Policy

Moreover, and perhaps more importantly, there is nothing to stop the ECB from increasing the asset purchase program that it restarted in November 2019 at a monthly rate of €20 billion or from widening the array of assets that it buys. It could also amend its forward guidance to suggest that monetary policy will be eased even further if seen as necessary. The previous ECB President Mario Draghi told his successor Christine Lagarde to “never give up” on propping up the Eurozone economy and that is advice she will surely take. There can also be little doubt that Lagarde will remain dovish and continue to press the Eurozone’s governments to ease fiscal policy by spending more or taxing less to help boost economic growth.

EUR Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Get our Comprehensive 1Q-2020 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.