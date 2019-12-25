Top Trading Lessons: The Critical Task of Learning to Lose Gracefully

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURO TECHNICAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-25 03:00:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2019-12-24 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Groans on Brexit as Holidays Leave Thin Liquidity
2019-12-24 08:00:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2019-12-24 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2019-12-24 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Keeps USD in Broad Range But Still Looks Pressured
2019-12-23 02:13:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bullish Breakout With Bets of a Top?
2019-12-25 01:30:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow, & Bitcoin – Charts to Watch
2019-12-24 17:49:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-25 09:00:00
Top Trading Lessons: Global Economic Weakness Should Damage the Oil Price, So Why Didn't It?
2019-12-24 22:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow, & Bitcoin – Charts to Watch
2019-12-24 17:49:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-23 18:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Copper is a highly tradeable commodity that has clear chart patterns. Find out how you can create efficient #copper trading strategies here: https://t.co/747cqCh2HE https://t.co/sujaxevJqE
  • Heads up traders! As we head into the holidays, market action is probably going to be fairly tepid amid low liquidity. However, as ever, remain aware: thinner liquidity opens the door to violent volatility if there are sudden #tradewar or other fundamental risks hitting the news.
  • Natural Gas trading is popular among traders due to its volatility. How can you trade this? Find out here: https://t.co/qbLCv6RP0H https://t.co/s2FNYpOKag
  • In Q1 of 2019 @JMcQueenFX wrote on a $70 price target for crude #oil - a level that has been tested a few times since. This can positively or negatively impact a wide variety of currency rates. Find out currencies may be impacted by rising oil prices here: https://t.co/kdOAEHlTJb https://t.co/3svDqGN7fc
  • Crude #oil is ranked among the most liquid commodities in the world, meaning high volumes and clear charts for oil trading. How can you trade oil smartly? Get your tips here: https://t.co/RgaIpk8Hem #OOTT https://t.co/si5bLuCpLR
  • The $CAD and crude #oil are strongly correlated. How does this correlation work? Find out here: https://t.co/wj3VtjM6e6 #OOTT https://t.co/SjBbJYdVP1
  • What are the top differences between #WTI and #Brent? learn how to trade crude oil better here: https://t.co/gbFAOWPEbQ #OOTT https://t.co/rxgjBCjpdl
  • Stock market volatility can lead to some very bright opportunities. Do you know how to identify the most volatile stocks? Read up for an in-depth exploration on stock volatility and the best practice tips for trading them here: https://t.co/I7wKJDv9D0 https://t.co/6Ygpij4TDs
  • Price stability and economic development are the primary goals of the SNB (Swiss National Bank). Traders ought to keep up with the SNB’s latest changes since it can cause large shifts in the $CHF. Learn how to navigate this safe-haven currency here: https://t.co/4mQD5StbU1 https://t.co/MWY1rQKI2l
  • The gold-silver ratio is simple. It is the number of silver ounces you would need to trade to receive one ounce of #gold at current market prices. Find out how you can use this in your trading strategy here:https://t.co/kh5DZvduqD $XAUUSD https://t.co/RBw03OWX5P
Top Trading Lessons: The Critical Task of Learning to Lose Gracefully

Top Trading Lessons: The Critical Task of Learning to Lose Gracefully

2019-12-25 22:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

The Critical Task of Learning to Lose Gracefully

The major lesson I learned this year was fine-tuning my risk-reward strategy. In the first half of 2019, I was allowing losses to exceed acceptable parameters, reducing the effectiveness of wins. I adopted a stricter policy with better-placed stops that defined the most I was willing to lose per trade. Thus, in the second half of this past year, my losing trades were on average 41.5% smaller as a percentage of equity than those during the front-end of 2019.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Download our Top Trading Lessons for 2020
Get My Guide

In order to implement this strategy, I undertook an absolute worst-case approach for exit points using technical analysis. That is when I place stops at prices where I believe there is the most longer-term risk of a major trend reversal. This did require more time and effort on my part when I planned out trades, but it ultimately saved me from larger-than-expected losses. Better to learn this now than risk eating through large winners in the new year.

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Stock Market 2020 Forecast: Stocks to Round Out 2019 at Record Levels, Where to Next?
Stock Market 2020 Forecast: Stocks to Round Out 2019 at Record Levels, Where to Next?
2019-12-25 21:00:00
Top Trading Lessons: Remember the Basis of Your Trade
Top Trading Lessons: Remember the Basis of Your Trade
2019-12-25 20:00:00
Top Trading Lessons: Not Letting My Profits Run to Target
Top Trading Lessons: Not Letting My Profits Run to Target
2019-12-25 18:00:00
Top Trading Lessons: Trust Your Fundamental Analysis and Ignore the FOMO
Top Trading Lessons: Trust Your Fundamental Analysis and Ignore the FOMO
2019-12-25 16:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.