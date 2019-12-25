Top Trading Lessons: Make the Plan, Trade the Plan; Don’t Succumb to Paralysis by Analysis

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURO TECHNICAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-25 03:00:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2019-12-24 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Groans on Brexit as Holidays Leave Thin Liquidity
2019-12-24 08:00:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2019-12-24 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2019-12-24 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Keeps USD in Broad Range But Still Looks Pressured
2019-12-23 02:13:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bullish Breakout With Bets of a Top?
2019-12-25 01:30:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow, & Bitcoin – Charts to Watch
2019-12-24 17:49:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-25 09:00:00
Top Trading Lessons: Global Economic Weakness Should Damage the Oil Price, So Why Didn't It?
2019-12-24 22:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow, & Bitcoin – Charts to Watch
2019-12-24 17:49:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-23 18:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Copper is a highly tradeable commodity that has clear chart patterns. Find out how you can create efficient #copper trading strategies here: https://t.co/747cqCh2HE https://t.co/sujaxevJqE
  • Heads up traders! As we head into the holidays, market action is probably going to be fairly tepid amid low liquidity. However, as ever, remain aware: thinner liquidity opens the door to violent volatility if there are sudden #tradewar or other fundamental risks hitting the news.
  • Natural Gas trading is popular among traders due to its volatility. How can you trade this? Find out here: https://t.co/qbLCv6RP0H https://t.co/s2FNYpOKag
  • In Q1 of 2019 @JMcQueenFX wrote on a $70 price target for crude #oil - a level that has been tested a few times since. This can positively or negatively impact a wide variety of currency rates. Find out currencies may be impacted by rising oil prices here: https://t.co/kdOAEHlTJb https://t.co/3svDqGN7fc
  • Crude #oil is ranked among the most liquid commodities in the world, meaning high volumes and clear charts for oil trading. How can you trade oil smartly? Get your tips here: https://t.co/RgaIpk8Hem #OOTT https://t.co/si5bLuCpLR
  • The $CAD and crude #oil are strongly correlated. How does this correlation work? Find out here: https://t.co/wj3VtjM6e6 #OOTT https://t.co/SjBbJYdVP1
  • What are the top differences between #WTI and #Brent? learn how to trade crude oil better here: https://t.co/gbFAOWPEbQ #OOTT https://t.co/rxgjBCjpdl
  • Stock market volatility can lead to some very bright opportunities. Do you know how to identify the most volatile stocks? Read up for an in-depth exploration on stock volatility and the best practice tips for trading them here: https://t.co/I7wKJDv9D0 https://t.co/6Ygpij4TDs
  • Price stability and economic development are the primary goals of the SNB (Swiss National Bank). Traders ought to keep up with the SNB’s latest changes since it can cause large shifts in the $CHF. Learn how to navigate this safe-haven currency here: https://t.co/4mQD5StbU1 https://t.co/MWY1rQKI2l
  • The gold-silver ratio is simple. It is the number of silver ounces you would need to trade to receive one ounce of #gold at current market prices. Find out how you can use this in your trading strategy here:https://t.co/kh5DZvduqD $XAUUSD https://t.co/RBw03OWX5P
Top Trading Lessons: Make the Plan, Trade the Plan; Don’t Succumb to Paralysis by Analysis

Top Trading Lessons: Make the Plan, Trade the Plan; Don’t Succumb to Paralysis by Analysis

2019-12-25 14:00:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

Make the Plan, Trade the Plan; Don’t Succumb to Paralysis by Analysis

If you were paying attention, 2019 was a unique year for financial markets: rare has been the occasion that traders had to deal with such heavy-handed, direct commentary from the President of the United States with respect to the Federal Reserve or the performance of equity markets.

Given the scope and scale of some of the comments made by the 45th president, it was easy for traders to overinterpret or underappreciate various words when trying to decipher the true intentions of one of the world’s most influential figures in the global economy. Filtering out the noise to find the signal – the actionable trade – became a more laborious task in 2019 than in years past. For many traders, this was a hapless effort as markets climbed the seemingly endless ‘wall of worry.’

Nevertheless, the traders that were able to successfully navigate the tempestuous market environment were those that were ruthless practitioners of basic risk management principles: cutting losers; letting winners run; and letting risk define position size, not opinions on the latest news and rumors coming from social media. Predictions regarding the return of volatility proved wrong, again, for example.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Download our Top Trading Lessons for 2020
Get My Guide

In this market environment that’s unique like no other, it pays to be objective; it does not pay to be subjective. Looking ahead to 2020, this environment is likely to persist. Traders are best suited by defining the conditions for their various trading strategies, formulating risk management plans, and executing on their trades. Those that subjectively chose when to follow their systems and trade signals are the ones allowing short-term emotions to dictate outcomes – which is never advisable.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

To contact Christopher Vecchio, e-mail at cvecchio@dailyfx.com

Follow him on Twitter at @CVecchioFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top Trading Lessons: Trust Your Fundamental Analysis and Ignore the FOMO
Top Trading Lessons: Trust Your Fundamental Analysis and Ignore the FOMO
2019-12-25 16:00:00
Top Trading Lessons: Global Markets Aren't a Two Player Game
Top Trading Lessons: Global Markets Aren't a Two Player Game
2019-12-25 12:00:00
Top Trading Lessons: Rely on Price Action When Fundamentals Don’t Make Sense
Top Trading Lessons: Rely on Price Action When Fundamentals Don’t Make Sense
2019-12-25 10:00:00
Top Trading Lessons: Allowed Too Much ‘Wiggle’ Room on Profitable Trades in Wrong Environment
Top Trading Lessons: Allowed Too Much ‘Wiggle’ Room on Profitable Trades in Wrong Environment
2019-12-25 04:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.