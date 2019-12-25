Top Trading Lessons: Stay Cognizant of Cycles and Seasonality
Patterns in life appear everywhere – including financial markets and the macroeconomy. As such, it often proves beneficial to have an awareness of trends that tend to occur and reoccur time and time again. After all, history has an inclination of repeating itself.
There are many instances of this concept readily observable across the global economy and financial instruments such as business cycles, market anomalies and price trends. Approaching potential trade opportunities with a recognition of these overarching market trends can facilitate a more comprehensive trading strategy.
