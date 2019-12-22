We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
EURO TECHNICAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-21 04:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-12-20 17:23:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Challenging Big Figure Support
2019-12-20 09:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on PCE Data and Trade War Optimism
2019-12-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Japanese Yen Pressured as Big Problems Seem to Fade
2019-12-22 10:00:00
USD/JPY Jumps to Session Highs as the Dollar Gains on US Data
2019-12-20 15:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold Bulls Search for Low/Uptrend Resumption
2019-12-22 16:00:00
Dollar, Euro, Yen, Aussie, Stocks and Gold Top Risks for 2020
2019-12-21 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-21 10:00:00
Dollar, Euro, Yen, Aussie, Stocks and Gold Top Risks for 2020
2019-12-21 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
Gold Bulls Search for Low/Uptrend Resumption

Gold Bulls Search for Low/Uptrend Resumption

2019-12-22 16:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Heading into the start of Q4 we noted that gold prices were, “up more than 19% since the start of the year and while the broader outlook remains constructive, seasonal tendencies do not favor gold in the fourth quarter and the advance is vulnerable heading into October.”

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Weekly (Chart 3)

Gold Bulls Search for Low/Uptrend Resumption

XAU/USD plummeted more than 7.1% off the September highs with the early-November decline marking the largest single-week loss since November of 2016 before settling into key support at 1451/56 in early December. The focus is on this key support barrier heading into the start of 2020 with season tendencies favoring gold into the yearly open. A break / weekly close below 1451 would risk another leg lower in gold with such a scenario targeting the 1433 backed closely by the 100% extension of the September decline at 1420 and the 38.2% retracement at 1405- both levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion / long-entries if reached.Initial resistance stands with the upper bounds of this embedded descending pitchfork formation / 61.8% retracement at 1488/92 – a breach / weekly close above this confluence zone is needed to validate a breakout of the September downtrend with critical resistance steady at the 1522/26 pivot zone.

Looking for the full guide? Full Q1, 2020 Forecasts will be released on Monday, December 23.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

AUD/USD Bottom Lacks Confirmation into 2020
AUD/USD Bottom Lacks Confirmation into 2020
2019-12-22 04:00:00
Stock Market 2020 Forecast: Stocks to Round Out 2019 at Record Levels, Where to Next?
Stock Market 2020 Forecast: Stocks to Round Out 2019 at Record Levels, Where to Next?
2019-12-21 22:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2019-12-20 21:00:00
CAD Price Forecast: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD Rates May Rise on Canada GDP
CAD Price Forecast: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD Rates May Rise on Canada GDP
2019-12-20 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.