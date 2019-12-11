NZD/USD Rate May Rise as AUD/USD Price Falls on Trader Bets

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CwF9QmReEw
  • $USDHKD: “If the HIBOR-LIBOR spread increases again, and at the same time the USD/HKD exchange rate returns to 7.85, money could indeed be moving out of Hong Kong.” - via @ING_Economics https://t.co/xWYns19eoQ
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.03% Wall Street: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.00% France 40: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2njXMVkFO7
  • Asia Pacific Equities Update: Nikkei 225 (-0.19%), Shanghai Composite (+0.12%), ASX 200 (+0.52%), KOSPI (+0.28%)
  • My trading video for today: 'Dollar or Dow: Which Faces the Biggest Impact from the Fed Decision, Forecasts?' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/12/11/Dollar-or-Dow-Which-Faces-the-Biggest-Impact-from-the-Fed-Decision-Forecasts.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/K0zruCw1qy
  • Market positioning hints that NZD/USD may turn higher as the AUD/USD extends its near-term drop ahead of the Fed, UK General Election and the December 15 US-China tariff deadline $AUDUSD $NZDUSD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/12/11/NZDUSD-Rate-May-Rise-as-AUDUSD-Price-Falls-on-Trader-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/j1d3kkVfEf
  • Philippine keeps CPI assumption through 2020 at 2%-4%, latest estimates on 2020-2022 GDP growth at 6.5% to 7.5% -BBG $USDPHP #PHP #BSP
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.04% Silver: -0.18% Oil - US Crude: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LgsPNfcKsp
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OY4a8ADSNd
  • Missed this week's session on IG Client Sentiment? Check out the recording on YouTube below! - https://t.co/89A37fRLyg
NZD/USD Rate May Rise as AUD/USD Price Falls on Trader Bets

NZD/USD Rate May Rise as AUD/USD Price Falls on Trader Bets

2019-12-11 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

NZD/USD, AUD/USD, IG Client Sentiment Outlook - Talking Points:

  • US Dollar awaiting Fed, the UK General Election, US-China tariff deadline
  • Market positioning hints NZD/USD may rise as AUD/USD extends its decline
  • Technical analysis warns that perhaps bulls may opt to stand aside in NZD

FX Positioning Ahead of the Fed, UK General Election and US-China Tariff Deadline

In this week’s session, I discussed what trader positioning had to say about the AUD/USD, NZD/USD and US Dollar outlook ahead of key fundamental event risk. The latter include the Fed policy announcement due later today, the UK General Election on Thursday and the December 15 US-China tariff deadline. How are investors placing their bets in the liquid sentiment-linked currencies and what does that have to say about where they may go next?

NZD/USD Sentiment Outlook

About 30 percent of NZD/USD traders – as reported via IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) – are net long as of December 10. This is as those biased to the downside are up 12.34% and 56.92% from the prior day and week respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias. An uptick in net-short bets would reflect increasingly stronger belief of a turnaround.

NZD/USD Rate May Rise as AUD/USD Price Falls on Trader Bets

Technical analysis seems to hint otherwise. The New Zealand Dollar left behind a Bearish Harami candlestick pattern. Downside confirmation could pave the way for a reversal of the near-term uptrend from October. Yet, prices may also adhere to bullish signals after NZD broke above a Ascending Triangle, which is a bullish chart formation. As such, investors may proceed with caution until the risk of volatility dissipates.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZD/USD Chart Created in Trading View

NZD/USD Chart Created in Trading View

AUD/USD Sentiment Outlook

Meanwhile, about 62.70 percent of AUD/USD traders are net long. This is as net-short positioning declined 7.61% and 11.85% from the last day and week respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes produces a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias. That could speak to what may be an influx of investors attempting to pick the top in the currency pair.

NZD/USD Rate May Rise as AUD/USD Price Falls on Trader Bets

From a technical standpoint, the Australian Dollar recently stalled against the Greenback after prices left behind a range of resistance between 0.6862 to 0.6846. Since then, there has been cautious downside progress towards support at 0.6754. Clearing this point prolongs the dominant downtrend which is being upheld by descending resistance from December 2018 on the chart below.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD Chart Created in Trading View

AUD/USD Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from December 10 Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

