Japanese Yen May Fall as Euro Gains, Will GBP/JPY Follow EUR/JPY?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and EURUSD Will See a Volatility Resurgence...But Not Likely This Week
2019-11-27 02:30:00
US Dollar Back to Resistance: Trade or Fade EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD
2019-11-26 19:53:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: EUR/GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/NZD Eye GDP, UK Election
2019-11-27 04:00:00
USD/JPY Climb Resumes on US-China Trade Deal Bets, GBP/USD Sinks
2019-11-27 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Climb Resumes on US-China Trade Deal Bets, GBP/USD Sinks
2019-11-27 00:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-11-26 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Damaged but Bullion Remains Attractive
2019-11-26 20:00:00
US Dollar Back to Resistance: Trade or Fade EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD
2019-11-26 19:53:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Oil & Brent Eye Resuming Uptrend Price Action
2019-11-26 15:21:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Near Highs, US-China Trade News to Drive
2019-11-26 07:07:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/INR in Focus
2019-11-26 22:30:00
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Price Attractive if Crypto can Trump Gold
2019-11-25 15:12:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What is a CPI and why does it affect #forex traders? Find out: https://t.co/nGztbG91kc #tradingstyle https://t.co/Hj4WgVlc3v
  • #AUDUSD pressured as Westpac calls for two more #RBA rate cuts, followed by QE. Comes only a day after #PhilipLowe speech in which the Governor doubted QE or negative rates were coming for Australia. Someone's going to be wrong here.
  • (IG Client Sentiment Report) Japanese Yen May Fall as Euro Gains, Will GBP/JPY Follow EUR/JPY? #Yen $EURJPY $GBPJPY - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/11/27/Japanese-Yen-May-Fall-as-Euro-Gains-Will-GBPJPY-Follow-EURJPY.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/sKHsB8taGN
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.60%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.49%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ysNz93BYsf
  • BoJ's Board Member Sakurai: Aim to hit price target even if it takes time, not at the stage where we have to move aggressively -BBG $USDJPY #BoJ
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Ka0Jt0TQTy
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.22% Germany 30: 0.15% Wall Street: 0.13% France 40: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/C1UstYy0gJ
  • Crude #oil prices, along with the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona may face selling pressure as US trade tensions with China and the EU escalate. Get your crude oil market update from @ZabelinDimitri HERE:https://t.co/gpP8QjTEhw #OOTT https://t.co/dCk1t9lNhr
  • $AUDUSD extending its slide after the #RBC forecasted the #RBA cutting rates to 0.25% and adding QE in 2021. This also followed similar dovish expectations from Westpac. Local bond yields are aiming lower, reflecting rising dovish bets $AUDJPY $AUDNZD $AUDCAD https://t.co/lPvVSTgZGD
  • The $USDINR uptrend may resume as India GDP slows to a 2013 low on a teetering banking sector that threatens the Nifty 50. The Rupee has struggled despite US-China trade deal bets. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/HldXb8Rghf https://t.co/7tXVVgs8k3
Japanese Yen May Fall as Euro Gains, Will GBP/JPY Follow EUR/JPY?

Japanese Yen May Fall as Euro Gains, Will GBP/JPY Follow EUR/JPY?

2019-11-27 05:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, IG Client Sentiment Outlook - Talking Points:

  • Japanese Yen under pressure on rising US-China trade deal expectations
  • EUR/JPY may push above 2018 falling resistance on bullish IGCS signal
  • GBP/JPY consolidation eyes breakout, positioning outlook turns neutral

Join me on Wednesdays at 01:00 GMT as I cover what IG Client Sentiment is saying about the prevailing trends in financial markets!

The anti-risk Japanese Yen has been losing ground to some of its major counterparts as of late. Bets of a US-China trade deal recently pushed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones to record highs, fueling a “risk-on” trading dynamic. The Euro and British Pound capitalized on JPY’s weakness, eyeing Eurozone CPI and UK General Election polling ahead respectively. How might trader positioning influence their path ahead?

To learn more about using IG Client Sentiment in your own analysis, check out our free trading guide!

EUR/JPY Sentiment Outlook

Taking a look at IG Client Sentiment, about 48.11 percent of traders are net-long EUR/JPY. This is down from almost 55% upside bias a couple of days ago. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week.The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias. In other words, we are seeing increasingly more traders bet where the pair could top.

Japanese Yen May Fall as Euro Gains, Will GBP/JPY Follow EUR/JPY?

From a technical standpoint, EUR/JPY needs to overcome descending resistance from September 2018 – red channel on the chart below. That could pave the way for a test of October highs which if taken out, opens the door to overturning the dominant downtrend. Otherwise, should bears regain momentum, near-term support sits around 119.25.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

Japanese Yen May Fall as Euro Gains, Will GBP/JPY Follow EUR/JPY?

EUR/JPY Chart Created in Trading View

GBP/JPY Sentiment Outlook

Against the British Pound, the Japanese Yen recently saw a downtick in net-long positioning. That briefly pushed GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment outlook to bullish. Since then, the forecast has turned neutral as positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more so compared to last week. As such, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/JPY trading bias.

Japanese Yen May Fall as Euro Gains, Will GBP/JPY Follow EUR/JPY?

Technical analysis warns that GBP/JPY upside momentum is fading, as reflected in negative RSI divergence. At times, this signal can translate into a turn lower or precede consolidation. The latter has thus far been the case. A daily close under 138.87 opens the door to testing a potential rising trend line from September (blue line). Clearing resistance (140.69 – 141.51) resumes the dominant uptrend.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

Japanese Yen May Fall as Euro Gains, Will GBP/JPY Follow EUR/JPY?

GBP/JPY Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from November 26 Report

Euro, British Pound, Yen Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-11-26 15:00:00
US Dollar, Rupee Forecast: USD/INR and Nifty Brace for India GDP
US Dollar, Rupee Forecast: USD/INR and Nifty Brace for India GDP
2019-11-26 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Brent, SEK, NOK May Fall on Trade War Peril
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Brent, SEK, NOK May Fall on Trade War Peril
2019-11-25 05:00:00
USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP Remain Glued to Trade War News
USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP Remain Glued to Trade War News
2019-11-25 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bullish
GBP/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.