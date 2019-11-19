Canadian Dollar Forecast in AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD Rates

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Reaction to Trump-Powell Meeting Mired by Monthly Open Range
2019-11-19 02:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2019-11-18 17:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate May Rise as AUD/USD Price Falls on Trade Woes
2019-11-19 00:00:00
Sterling Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Face Key Resistance
2019-11-18 18:49:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-18 21:00:00
US Dollar Dives to Session Lows after Trump Meets with Fed Chair Powell
2019-11-18 16:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
VIX: A Global Volatility Breakout Could Be Around the Corner
2019-11-18 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Turning on US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-11-18 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up as Markets Track US-China Trade News
2019-11-18 07:15:00
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: Energy Prices Beat Back Macroeconomic Headwinds
2019-11-18 04:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook Dims as Moving Averages are Pierced
2019-11-18 18:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Aims Lower Amid Congestion - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2019/11/19/NZDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Trend-Aims-Lower-Amid-Congestion.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NZDUSD #technicalanalysis
  • - #Gold prices may rise if the ECB and FOMC meeting minutes incite rate-cut expectations - #SwedishKrona, #NorwegianKrone may also rise if dovish bets boost appeal of riskier FX - NOK, SEK may retreat on OECD publication, trade war risks, Sweden report https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/11/19/Gold-Prices-SEK-NOK-May-Rise-on-ECB-FOMC-Minutes.html
  • As promised, here is a link to my previous webinar where I outlined how leveraged debt could exacerbate a downturn - https://t.co/gfjnm1bPBo
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.65%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 84.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jG45w8zAEK
  • Now consider the long-term trajectory of inflation and bond yields in this context, and where we are today starts making a lot more sense... https://t.co/smTjd1lF6n
  • My trading video for today: 'Dollar Extend Slide on Trump-Powell Meeting, Risk Unperturbed by Currency, Trade War Risks' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/11/19/Dollar-Extend-Slide-on-Trump-Powell-Meeting-Risk-Unperturbed-by-Currency-Trade-War-Risks.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719
  • Canadian Dollar Forecast in AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD Rates #CAD $AUDCAD $NZDCAD $GBPCAD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/11/19/Canadian-Dollar-Forecast-in-AUDCAD-NZDCAD-GBPCAD-Rates.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/M0QbJLCrLZ
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/aluzscA5px
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.39% Germany 30: 0.30% Wall Street: 0.15% US 500: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/YkBg8TG2NM
  • $EURGBP broke through a congestive range it has been stuck in since around mid-October. What are the implications for the pair’s downside breakout and where is it heading? Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/hHaGgulbQD https://t.co/Fo1OZGrpQc
Canadian Dollar Forecast in AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD Rates

Canadian Dollar Forecast in AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD Rates

2019-11-19 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar, AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD - Talking Points

  • Canadian Dollar has been weakening on BoC easing expectations
  • CAD may depreciate if Canada CPI, retail sales data disappoints
  • Where do AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD and GBP/CAD stand from here?

Build confidence in your own Canadian Dollar trading strategy with the help of our free guide!

Canadian Dollar Fundamentals – CPI Data, Bank of Canada Easing Bets

The Canadian Dollar has been losing ground against the US Dollar and British Pound as of late, but it has fared relatively better against the Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar. The former has been battered by rising beats of near-term easing from the RBA. As this week goes on, there may be a chance that CAD loses its ground against AUD and NZD.

Economic news flow out of Canada has been on average churning out at the most disappointing relative to expectations since the end of last year. The Citi Economic Surprise Index for Canada stands at 1.2 as of this writing, down from a peak of 136.40 in June. An increasingly positive outcome translates into higher margins of upside data outcomes. The same health and vigor seen during the summer has now been lost.

As a result, expectations of easing from the Bank of Canada have been on the rise. The central bank has managed to avoid cutting this year, as opposed to the general trend from its major counterparts. With that in mind, similar disappointing data out of the country could underpin near-term BoC easing bets and sink the Canadian Dollar. The markets are pricing in about a 43 percent chance of a 25bp rate cut in January.

October Canadian CPI data will cross the wires on Wednesday. Headline inflation is expected to clock in unchanged from September at 1.9 percent y/y and 0.3% m/m (up from -0.4% prior). On Friday, local retail sales will be released. Sales are expected to shrink 0.3% m/m in September, contracting faster than the -0.1% outcome in August. A worse-than-expected result would mean the sharpest deterioration so far this year.

AUD/CAD Technical Analysis

AUD/CAD has been sinking towards a near-term rising support line from October. This followed a stall under key resistance (0.9105 – 0.9144) which was accompanied by negative RSI divergence. The latter indicated fading upside momentum. The trend line may hold, pushing AUD/CAD higher towards another retest of the psychological area above it. Otherwise, a daily close lower may expose October lows.

AUD/CAD Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar Forecast in AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD Rates

AUD/CAD Chart Created in TradingView

NZD/CAD Technical Analysis

Meanwhile, NZD/CAD has also stalled at the critical falling channel from March – blue lines below. Sitting under the pair is a near-term rising support line from October. A dismal Canadian CPI report may push prices into and above the key resistance range between 0.8459 and 0.8503. Confirming this with another daily close to the upside could pave the way for a reversal of the dominant downtrend since March.

NZD/CAD Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar Forecast in AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD Rates

NZD/CAD Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/CAD Technical Outlook

This is as GBP/CAD closed above resistance at 1.7094 on volatile UK election polling. However, prices have stalled under rising support from October – pink lines below. The presence of negative RSI divergence shows fading upside momentum which may precede a turn lower. That would place the focus on a near-term rising support line from October – blue-dashed line. A daily close under this exposes 1.6851 followed by 1.6727.

GBP/CAD Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar Forecast in AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD Rates

GBP/CAD Chart Created in TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices, SEK, NOK May Rise on ECB, FOMC Minutes
Gold Prices, SEK, NOK May Rise on ECB, FOMC Minutes
2019-11-19 05:00:00
Australian Dollar, ASX 200 Divergence a Positive Sign for Markets?
Australian Dollar, ASX 200 Divergence a Positive Sign for Markets?
2019-11-18 08:00:00
US Dollar ASEAN Ahead: IDR, MYR, Trade Talks, Bank of Indonesia
US Dollar ASEAN Ahead: IDR, MYR, Trade Talks, Bank of Indonesia
2019-11-18 05:00:00
Trump Policies Invite Inflation But Gold Prices May Fall Anyway
Trump Policies Invite Inflation But Gold Prices May Fall Anyway
2019-11-18 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/CAD
NZD/CAD
GBP/CAD
USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.