US Dollar ASEAN Ahead: IDR, MYR, Trade Talks, Bank of Indonesia

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2019-11-18 01:00:00
Dow Charges to Record While Dollar, Gold, Oil, FX Majors Embrace Ranges
2019-11-17 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Charges to Record While Dollar, Gold, Oil, FX Majors Embrace Ranges
2019-11-17 16:00:00
British Pound Outlook Hinges on UK Vote as Johnson, Corbyn Debate
2019-11-17 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains, But USD/JPY Up-Channel Remains Key
2019-11-18 03:17:00
Will USD/JPY, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Prices Extend Recent Gains?
2019-11-18 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Slowing US Economy Heightens Appeal of Gold Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2019-11-18 06:00:00
Trump Policies Invite Inflation But Gold Prices May Fall Anyway
2019-11-18 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Revisions to GDP Data to Underscore Weakening Environment
2019-11-17 21:00:00
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-11-15 19:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #DidYouKnow the global trade volumes dropped by close to 10% amid the Great Recession. Want to know your #tradewars history? Get it here: https://t.co/f4loFVimeY https://t.co/dsm02kQo7T
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.72%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 87.30%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JPJaD7lqOJ
  • US Dollar ASEAN Ahead: IDR, MYR, Trade Talks, Bank of Indonesia #ASEAN #USD #tradewars - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/11/18/US-Dollar-ASEAN-Ahead-IDR-MYR-Trade-Talks-Bank-of-Indonesia.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/KdtdFBrePr
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/uZlNJOzt15
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.04% Wall Street: -0.06% US 500: -0.06% France 40: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MxO1wOfF99
  • Over the past 30 days, #ARS, #COP and the #MXN have been the best performing Latin American currencies vs. USD with 6.91%, 1.04% and 0.99% total returns.
  • #KRW, #PHP and the #JPY are expected to be the most active Asian currencies vs #USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 6.75, 4.92 and 4.60 respectively
  • The #JapaneseYen has posted some rare gains against the #USDollar on its daily chart, but important channel support still holds on an intraday basis. Keep a close eye on it now. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-jpy/2019/11/18/Japanese-Yen-Gains-But-USDJPY-Up-Channel-Remains-Key.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #USDJPY, #AUDJPY, #JPY
  • RT @FactSet: The forward 12-month P/E ratio for $SPX is 17.5, which is above the 5-year average (16.6) and the 10-year average (14.9). http…
  • Overnight index swaps are pricing in an 34.2% probability of a RBNZ rate cut during its next meeting on 02/12/2020 #NZD
US Dollar ASEAN Ahead: IDR, MYR, Trade Talks, Bank of Indonesia

US Dollar ASEAN Ahead: IDR, MYR, Trade Talks, Bank of Indonesia

2019-11-18 05:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

ASEAN Fundamental Outlook

  • US Dollar trimmed gains vs ASEAN FX on US-China trade deal bets
  • A turnaround in talks risks rekindling risk aversion as USD climbs
  • USD/IDR eyes Bank of Indonesia, USD/MYR to local CPI statistics

Trade all the major global economic data live and interactive at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

US Dollar and ASEAN FX Weekly Recap

Even though the US Dollar weakened on average against the major currencies last week, for the most part it outperformed against its ASEAN counterparts. This was not without obstacles however. As expected, developments in US-China trade talks continued to be the primary fundamental driver for the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index spent the first half of last week declining as doubts increased about a trade agreement between the world’s largest economies. Sentiment then improved as White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow rekindled trade deal expectations. This helped push the S&P 500 to a new record high as the Emerging Markets Index trimmed losses, still ending the week 1.28 percent lower.

The latter helps explain how the SGD, MYR, PHP and IDR saw a cautious rise towards the end of last week. Regional events such as better-than-expected Singapore retail sales, a rate hold from the Philippine Central Bank and in-line Malaysian GDP data passed without much fireworks for their respective currencies. More of the same fundamental dynamics may be ahead.

For timely updates on ASEAN and Southeast Asia currencies, make sure to follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

US Dollar ASEAN Ahead: IDR, MYR, Trade Talks, Bank of Indonesia

US-China Trade Talks – Obstacles Remains

The 20-day rolling correlation coefficient between my ASEAN-based US Dollar index and the MSCI Emerging Markets holds at -0.92. This is unchanged from last week and a value at -1 implies a perfect inverse relationship. With that in mind, US-China trade talks will likely remain the primary factor driving USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP and USD/MYR price action.

Key obstacles remain on this front. China has hinted that it would like to see the US not only pause raising tariffs against it, but also begin unwinding them. US President Donald Trump has shown reluctance to commit to this condition. The emphasis on trade talks is underpinned by what appears to be a Fed that is neutral on rates. A sudden collapse on talks risks bringing with it aggressive selling pressure in emerging markets.

Check out my technical outlook for USD/PHP & USD/MYR as well as USD/SGD & USD/IDR!

The Importance of a US-China Trade Deal for ASEAN Currencies

US Dollar ASEAN Ahead: IDR, MYR, Trade Talks, Bank of Indonesia

ASEAN Index Chart Created Using TradingView

ASEAN Event Risk – Singapore GDP, Malaysia CPI, Bank of Indonesia

Top-tier regional ASEAN event risk this week will be the Bank of Indonesia interest rate announcement. The central bank is expected to pause its easing cycle after delivering 4 rate cuts this year, holding benchmark borrowing costs at 5.00 percent. Since the Rupiah stabilized, the Bank of Indonesia has shifted its focus away from upholding the value of its currency.

There is also a chance that the finalized Q3 GDP figures for Singapore will cross the wires at an unspecified time. The window does extend to November 25 if not this week. Growth is expected to be revised slightly higher to 0.3 percent y/y from the preliminary 0.1% outcome. On Wednesday the Malaysian Ringgit will be eyeing local CPI data. Malaysian inflation is expected to slow to 1.0 percent in October from 1.1% prior.

Check out my Singapore Dollar currency profile to learn about how the MAS conducts monetary policy!

US Event Risk – FOMC Minutes

Focusing on USD-specific event risk, on Wednesday the FOMC minutes from the October monetary policy announcement will cross the wires. The central bank may reiterate familiar language about maintaining current rate settings as the outlook improves. That may weaken the US Dollar against some of its counterparts across the world if local bond yields decline.

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Trump Policies Invite Inflation But Gold Prices May Fall Anyway
Trump Policies Invite Inflation But Gold Prices May Fall Anyway
2019-11-18 04:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2019-11-18 01:00:00
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-11-15 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Chart May Be a Warning Sign for the Nikkei
Japanese Yen Chart May Be a Warning Sign for the Nikkei
2019-11-15 06:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.