  IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.56%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.94%.
  Dow and Emerging Market Divergence a Warning, Trade Wars Outshine Powell Testimony
  Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.60%
  Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.09% France 40: 0.03% Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: -0.00%
  The $AUD appears to have resumed the dominant downtrend against its US counterpart after breaking support set from October lows.
  Since late July, the economic news flow from Australia has been increasingly out-performing relative to economists' expectations. -Citi #AUD
  🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (SEP), Actual: 1.8% Expected: 1.1% Previous: 0.3%
  Trade deal bets kept the Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit afloat despite $USD strength. This is the key fundamental driver for #ASEAN FX.
  Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (SEP) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.1% Previous: 0.4%
  Heads up: Japan's Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (SEP) is due at 4:30 GMT (15 min) Est: 1.1% Previous: 0.4% #JPY
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Price Trend Outlook in Positioning

2019-11-14 04:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

AUD/USD, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, IG Client Sentiment Outlook - Talking Points:

  • Learn how to use IG Client Sentiment as a another element in your strategy
  • Trader positioning hints AUD/USD and EUR/USD downtrend may prolong
  • Meanwhile, rising net short bets may keep fueling the uptrend in USD/CAD

Join me on Wednesdays at 01:00 GMT as I cover what IG Client Sentiment is saying about the prevailing trends in financial markets!

This week, I covered what trader positioning was revealing about the outlook for AUD/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD amid fundamental developments. The Australian Dollar is at risk should US-China trade talks collapse following a dismal local jobs report. Meanwhile, rising bets of a rate cut from the Bank of Canada has been weighing against the Loonie. Will the Euro weaken as ECB minutes crosses the wires next week?

To learn more about using IG Client Sentiment in your own analysis, check out our free trading guide!

Australian Dollar Sentiment Outlook

According to the latest IG Client Sentiment Report from November 13, data shows that about 59 percent of traders are net long AUD/USD. Traders are further biased to the upside from yesterday and last week.The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bearish-contrarian trading bias. This speaks to greater willingness to buy as traders attempt to pick the bottom in recent Aussie weakness.

AUD/USD, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Price Trend Outlook in Positioning

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Price Trend Outlook in Positioning

Canadian Dollar Sentiment Outlook

Since USD/CAD bottomed in late October, its 1.65 percent rise has been accompanied by fading net-long positioning. Now, about 41.00 percent of USD/CAD traders are biased to the upside. Traders are further net short than yesterday and last week.The combination of current sentiment and recent changes produces a stronger USD/CADbullish-contrarian trading bias.

AUD/USD, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Price Trend Outlook in Positioning

USD/CAD Daily Chart

AUD/USD, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Price Trend Outlook in Positioning

Euro Sentiment Outlook

Meanwhile, retail trader positioning is showing that about 61.10 percent of EUR/USD participants are net long. This is compared to just 40% upside bias before prices topped at the beginning of November. Traders are now further net-long than yesterday and compared to last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes results in a stronger EUR/USDbearish-contrarian trading bias.

AUD/USD, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Price Trend Outlook in Positioning

EUR/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Price Trend Outlook in Positioning

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from November 13 Report

Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Euro Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

