We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Break Has Downtrend Back in Play
2019-11-06 02:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 16, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-11-05 16:23:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD & EUR/GBP: Brexit Delay Offers Sterling Trading Range
2019-11-05 21:01:00
US Dollar Resistance Test: GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-11-05 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-06 03:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as the US Dollar Reversal Speeds Up in Asia
2019-11-06 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Spikes, Gold Sinks as ISM Services PMI Tops Estimates
2019-11-05 15:26:00
Gold Price Outlook Breaking Down - Is Bullish Momentum About to Crack?
2019-11-05 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Brent Eyes Brazil Auction Amid Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 16, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,177.00.
2019-11-06 01:23:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Since late July, the economic news flow from Australia has been increasingly out-performing relative to economists’ expectations. -Citi #AUD
  • RT @RayDalio: My below piece “The World Has Gone Mad and the System is Broken” explains some of the crazy things that are happening, why th…
  • My trading video for today: 'US #Dollar Rallies, $USDCNH Drops and S&P 500 Stalls On Unexpected News' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/11/06/US-Dollar-Rallies-USDCNH-Drops-and-SP-500-Stalls-On-Unexpected-News.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719
  • The #BankofJapan used to be convinced that 'powerful monetary easing' would get inflation up to target. Now, with trillions spent and CPI at 0.2%, it seem doubtful. Is an epoch ending, and what might that mean for the #JapaneseYen? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/11/06/Japanese-Yen-Outlook-Did-the-BoJ-Just-Admit-Policy-Failure.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • Between 2002 and 2019, Swedish housing prices have risen a little over 170%, and accelerated after the Riksbank started aggressively cutting rates after the 2008 financial crash. "In 2017, 260,000 households had a DTI ratio exceeding 600 per cent". Mo' money, mo' problems #QE https://t.co/6uZU9im2OB
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.24% Silver: 0.14% Oil - US Crude: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nZ5tyAcNCV
  • Asian equities update: Nikkei 23251.99 (+1.76%), Hang Seng 27683.40 (+0.49%), CSI 300 4002.81 (+0.62%). [Delayed]
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/gQclxqKo91
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Break Has Downtrend Back in Play - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2019/11/06/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-Break-Has-Downtrend-Back-in-Play.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.65%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 87.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rSElu9BeDk
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?

Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?

2019-11-06 03:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Bank of Japan Talking Points:

  • Governor Haruhiko Kuroda argued for a mix of fiscal and monetary stimulus this week
  • Fair enough, but this is a far cry from claims that monetary policy alone could work
  • Could big changes be ahead for the way markets think about the Yen?

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

After years of extraordinary monetary stimulus is the Bank of Japan tacitly admitting that the game is up?

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Tuesday that the ultra-low interest environment makes any fiscal stimulus in which Tokyo might intend to indulge far more powerful and that a mix of the fiscal and the monetary might be far more powerful than just one or the other.

Taken alone this is an innocuous and perhaps even obvious remark.

But then we come to the context. All 576 trillion Yen’s worth of it (US$5.3 trillion). For that is the staggering, GDP-topping amount to which the BoJ has expanded its balance sheet in its attempt to stimulate domestic pricing power.

Much Expended, Little Achieved

Not enough context for you? Consider the negative interest rates, the yield curve control, all ramped up for years and to what end? Well, looking at the latest data, consumer prince inflation in Japan was running at an annualized rate of… 0.2%. It hasn’t been anywhere near the BoJ’s 2% target since 2015. Yes, Japan has managed to shake off the outright deflation which has dogged it for long periods this century. But a 0.2% price rise isn’t much of a buffer is it?

Now of course Japan is not alone in this. Inflation has been stubbornly weak for much of the post-crisis period across developed economies. Record monetary largesse has failed to stimulate it elsewhere too. New International Monetary Fund head Kristalina Georgieva called last for a far more active role for governments in boosting growth.

But Japan does stand alone in the scale of stimulus attempted and the clear paucity of result achieved.

‘Powerful Easing’ No Longer Enough

What’s more Kuroda used to aver almost whenever he got near a microphone that ‘powerful monetary easing’ would be more than sufficient to hit that target. ‘Just give it time’ was the approach.

Well that tune certainly seems to be changing, with acceptance now public that the central bank could probably use a little help. Of course, the markets have doubted for ages whether that target was reachable. Some Japanese central bankers and academics have even joined them. We wondered earlier this year whether the clear fact that stimulus wasn’t delivering might force a shift.

What comes next is of course the major question, and it doesn’t have a clear answer. Any shift in the BoJ’s target would be seismic for the markets and might well see the Japanese Yen gain huge support, at least initially, as a wave of risk aversion supports such haven assets.

Further out a lower, more realistic inflation target might see the currency more inclined to move on its own domestic economic data than it is today. Right now, those numbers hardly matter in monetary policy terms. For as long as inflation remains subdued the BoJ is compelled by its own logic to keep the taps wide open.

This story bears close watching through the trade and Brexit hubbub. Japan was a leader in extraordinary monetary stimulus and an early test case for the uneven results it has delivered everywhere.

Is Kuroda now cast as reluctant author of the guide book to walking away?

Japanese Yen Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Outlook: Brent Eyes Brazil Auction Amid Trade War Talks
Crude Oil Outlook: Brent Eyes Brazil Auction Amid Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 04:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: SGD, PHP, IDR, MYR May Gain on Capital Inflows
US Dollar Outlook: SGD, PHP, IDR, MYR May Gain on Capital Inflows
2019-11-04 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices, NOK, SEK Brace for Data Cascade, OPEC Outlook
Crude Oil Prices, NOK, SEK Brace for Data Cascade, OPEC Outlook
2019-11-04 03:00:00
US Dollar Response to Fed Rate Decision, Explained
US Dollar Response to Fed Rate Decision, Explained
2019-10-31 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.