We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Break Has Downtrend Back in Play
2019-11-06 02:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 16, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-11-05 16:23:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD & EUR/GBP: Brexit Delay Offers Sterling Trading Range
2019-11-05 21:01:00
US Dollar Resistance Test: GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-11-05 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-06 03:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as the US Dollar Reversal Speeds Up in Asia
2019-11-06 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Prediction, AUD/USD Outlook Using Trader Positioning
2019-11-06 05:00:00
USD Spikes, Gold Sinks as ISM Services PMI Tops Estimates
2019-11-05 15:26:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Brent Eyes Brazil Auction Amid Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 16, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,177.00.
2019-11-06 01:23:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.72%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 87.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gJJXJiZU7q
  • Overnight index swaps are now pricing in about a 38.5% chance of a 25bp #Fed rate cut in March 2020, down from about 61.9% certainty on October 31 #USD
  • NZD/JPY Outlook: New Zealand Dollar Decline Resuming? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/ilya_spivak/2019/11/06/NZDJPY-Outlook-New-Zealand-Dollar-Decline-Resuming.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NZDJPY #technicalanalysis
  • Gold Price Prediction, AUD/USD Outlook Using Trader Positioning #Gold #AUDUSD #XAUUSD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/11/06/Gold-Price-Prediction-AUDUSD-Outlook-Using-Trader-Positioning.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Hz0vQO0C6a
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3qg2MdppjG
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.05% France 40: -0.08% Germany 30: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6SxyPAmLDM
  • The RBA maintained interest rates at 0.75% overnight, while the accompanying statement was left relatively unchanged from the prior month. How is this impacting $AUD? Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/haYghPzGnQ https://t.co/RAZZlX3Mfj
  • Indonesia sees 2019 GDP slightly above 5 percent. This is a familiar annual growth rate which has been hovering around this level for the past 5 years. The peak after the financial crisis was 6.76% in Q2 2010. Right before it was 8.82% in Q2 2008 $USDIDR #Rupiah
  • Crude #oil prices, the Swedish Krona and the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone may convulse ahead of a data-packed week against a backdrop of the Riksbank minutes and key EU economic forecasts. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/BOhsMdDBlS #OOTT https://t.co/NHTDLgKClx
  • #KRW, #PHP and the #JPY are expected to be the most active Asian currencies vs #USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 6.19, 4.84 and 4.51 respectively
Gold Price Prediction, AUD/USD Outlook Using Trader Positioning

Gold Price Prediction, AUD/USD Outlook Using Trader Positioning

2019-11-06 05:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Gold Prediction, AUD/USD Outlook, IG Client Sentiment - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices may fall on rising net-long bets while the Australian Dollar rises
  • The former speaks to higher willingness in traders to pick where it could top
  • Descending resistance from 2018 may keep the AUD/USD downtrend intact

Join me on Wednesdays at 00:00 GMT as I cover what IG Client Sentiment is saying about the prevailing trends in financial markets!

In this week’s session, I took a closer look at how trader positioning has been unraveling amid US-China trade deal hopes. In particular, rising bond yields and a stronger Dollar have recently been weighing on gold prices. Progress towards an eventual signing between the two nations may keep the precious metal under pressure, but can the pro-risk Australian Dollar find support in all of this?

To learn more about using IG Client Sentiment in your own analysis, check out our free trading guide!

Gold Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

At the onset of September, just over 55 percent of traders were net-long gold as prices stalled under 1600. Preceding this was an uptrend that fueled a roughly 23 percent rally in the precious metal from the May low. Since its top, net-long positioning has been on the rise with the latest IG Client Sentiment report recording a 77.17 percent upside bias. During this time, the yellow metal declined about 4.6 percent.

Gold traders are now 28.78 percent and 6.42% more netlong than yesterday and last week respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger gold-bearish contrarian trading bias. This likely reflects the increasing attractiveness to pick where the precious metal could bottom as prices become relatively cheaper. Prolonging this psychological dynamic could translate into further declines.

Gold Price Prediction, AUD/USD Outlook Using Trader Positioning

While gold experienced its largest single-day loss on Tuesday in about 6 weeks, it could not breach the key support area between 1480.00 to 1485.40. Near-term resistance is a tight range between 1514.02 to 1519.70. A daily close under the former could open the door to a test of 1459.23 and potential rising support from June. Clearing this key psychological barrier may pave the way for a reversal of the dominant uptrend.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Gold Price Prediction, AUD/USD Outlook Using Trader Positioning

Gold Chart Created in Trading View

AUD/USD Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

Despite the pickup in risk appetite lately, the sentiment-linked Australian Dollar has been stagnating against the US Dollar. Broadly speaking, the roughly 3.25 percent rise in AUD/USD since October has seen net-long positioning deteriorate according to the latest report. Only about 48.93 percent of traders are net-long the Aussie. This is compared to almost 80% from the beginning of last month.

Yet traders are further net-short than yesterday and compared to last week.The combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias. This might speak to a resurgence in investors attempting to pick where the currency pair could top. Otherwise, rising net-long bets may pave the way for weakness to come.

Gold Price Prediction, AUD/USD Outlook Using Trader Positioning

On the daily chart, the Aussie dominant downtrend is still being kept intact thanks to descending resistance from 2018. Trader positioning could push the currency to continue testing this psychological barrier. A confirmatory daily closer above it opens the door to a lasting reversal. Otherwise, a turn lower places the focus on near-term support at 0.6865.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Gold Price Prediction, AUD/USD Outlook Using Trader Positioning

AUD/USD Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from November 05 Report

Gold, Australian Dollar Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Outlook: Brent Eyes Brazil Auction Amid Trade War Talks
Crude Oil Outlook: Brent Eyes Brazil Auction Amid Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-06 03:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: SGD, PHP, IDR, MYR May Gain on Capital Inflows
US Dollar Outlook: SGD, PHP, IDR, MYR May Gain on Capital Inflows
2019-11-04 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices, NOK, SEK Brace for Data Cascade, OPEC Outlook
Crude Oil Prices, NOK, SEK Brace for Data Cascade, OPEC Outlook
2019-11-04 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.