US Dollar May Gain vs SGD, MYR, PHP on Trade Wars, Fed, GDP Data

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 4-Week Euro Uptrend Broken. Now What?
2019-10-28 01:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: October Fed Meeting, September US Jobs Report in Focus
2019-10-27 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Braces for Brexit Turmoil. General Election Ahead?
2019-10-28 07:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, DXY
2019-10-27 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bulls Pressured But Not Beaten by US-China Trade Cheer
2019-10-28 03:00:00
Japanese Yen May Fall as US Dollar Sets Up to Overturn Downtrend
2019-10-27 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Steady Despite US-China Trade Hopes as Market Eyes Fed
2019-10-28 06:08:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision and Forward Guidance
2019-10-26 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Steady Despite US-China Trade Hopes as Market Eyes Fed
2019-10-28 06:08:00
Crude Oil Price Week Ahead, Technical Analysis Hints Turn Lower?
2019-10-27 01:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 4:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/LjhKLOhNKe
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.19% US 500: 0.15% France 40: 0.14% Germany 30: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/o4MJn9e9ej
  • European Opening Calls from IG: #FTSE 7315 -0.13% #DAX 12898 +0.03% #CAC 5724 +0.03% #MIB 22653 +0.19% #IBEX 9416 -0.15% #STOXX 3624 -0.02%
  • #Gold prices held up in Asia Monday despite some #USChinatrade related optimism. The yellow metal market is looking to the #Fed, like us all. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/28/Gold-Holds-Up-Despite-US-China-Trade-Optimism-as-Market-Looks-To-Fed-.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/mk1w1DM2Rh https://t.co/321yuxVmC3
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.37%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jYNdCTQMbG
  • Over the past 30 days, #ARS, #BRL and the #PLN have been the best performing Emerging Markets currencies vs. USD with +5.12%, 3.98% and 3.90% total returns.
  • (#ASEAN Fundamental Outlook) US Dollar May Gain vs SGD, MYR, PHP on Trade Wars, Fed, GDP Data #USD $SGD #Fed #tradewars - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/10/28/US-Dollar-May-Gain-vs-SGD-MYR-PHP-on-Trade-Wars-Fed-GDP-Data.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/XlGPz0YwO2
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4GJRLeJmll
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.21% US 500: 0.15% France 40: 0.11% Germany 30: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Uvyle5Iiib
US Dollar May Gain vs SGD, MYR, PHP on Trade Wars, Fed, GDP Data

US Dollar May Gain vs SGD, MYR, PHP on Trade Wars, Fed, GDP Data

2019-10-28 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

ASEAN Fundamental Outlook

  • US Dollar gains but ASEAN currencies hold their ground on trade deal hopes
  • SGD, MYR, IDR, PHP and INR eye Fed, US GDP, APAC Manufacturing PMI
  • Greenback may rise on risk aversion, especially if trade tensions resurface

Trade all the major global economic data live and interactive at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

US Dollar and ASEAN FX Weekly Recap

The US Dollar accumulated a cautious recovery against its major counterparts this past week, but much of that strength failed to transpire into ASEAN and Asia Pacific currencies. Some of the gains in the US Dollar could be derived from weakness in the Euro and British Pound towards the end of last week as uncertainty lingered over the fate of a UK Brexit extension.

Meanwhile, what appeared to be progress in US-China trade talks helped support the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Office of the United States Trade Representative noted that the US and China are “close to” finalizing sections of the agreement the two nations reached earlier this month. The Philippine Peso and Indian Rupee aimed cautiously higher.

Arguably, the Indonesian Rupiah was the best-performing ASEAN currency against the Greenback. This is despite the Bank of Indonesia delivering a rate cut as it emphasized its data-dependent approach. Currencies that didn’t find much support were the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit. For the former, this marks a pause in its aggressive rally from earlier this month.

For timely updates on ASEAN and Southeast Asia currencies, make sure to follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

US Dollar May Gain vs SGD, MYR, PHP on Trade Wars, Fed, GDP Data

US-China Trade Talks - Potential Roadblocks

The week ahead is loaded with a plethora of event risk, include the threat for global growth should US-China trade tensions escalate. A key issue ahead of the APEC meeting in Chile, where the two nations may sign a deal, is the Hong Kong Bill passed in the US House. It could lead to economic sanctions against China for their actions that undermine “freedoms and autonomy in Hong Kong”.

This past week, Vice President Mike Pence offered hawkish notes on Beijing. This resulted in China’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, to express strong indignation of his speech. If tensions heat up again, we may see a reversal in near-term upside progress made in the S&P 500 and MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Such risk aversion would likely boost the haven-linked US Dollar against SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP and INR.

Check out my Singapore Dollar currency profile to learn about how the MAS conducts monetary policy!

US Dollar Eyes Fed

Moreover, this uncertainty may keep the Federal Reserve focused on a data-dependent monetary policy approach. This week, the central bank is expected to deliver a 25bp rate cut on Wednesday. Odds of another equivalent reduction by year-end are relatively low. As such, hesitating to commit to further easing also risks souring sentiment. The Fed sees its cuts as insurance-based moves rather than a start of a new easing cycle.

US Economic Data – GDP, Jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI

In addition to trade wars and the Fed, ASEAN currencies may see volatility that stems from external economic event risk. The United States is going to release the first estimate of 3Q GDP, October’s jobs report and ISM manufacturing data. Outcomes are still tending to disappoint relative to economists’ expectations as of late, opening the door to further disappointing surprises.

More of the same ahead would test key fundamental forces in financial markets. On the one hand, softer data would likely fuel Fed rate cut bets. On the other, slowing conditions from the US would continue underpinning concerns over the health and vigor of the global economy. On balance, this could sink investor confidence, resulting in them pulling capital out of riskier investments (emerging markets), and into the safety of government bonds.

ASEAN Event Risk – China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Indian Manufacturing PMI

Focusing back on regional event risk in the Asia Pacific region, Chinese economic data is also following the trend of disappointing US surprises. As such, we may get a softer reading in Chinese Manufacturing PMI on Thursday. This is as Markit Malaysia, Indonesia and Indian Manufacturing PMI cross the wires Friday. All of this will continue testing global economic policy uncertainty, which is still high in the chart below.

How Much Uncertainty?

US Dollar May Gain vs SGD, MYR, PHP on Trade Wars, Fed, GDP Data

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar May Rise vs NOK and SEK on FOMC, Q3 Earnings, GDP Data
US Dollar May Rise vs NOK and SEK on FOMC, Q3 Earnings, GDP Data
2019-10-28 00:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2019-10-25 07:00:00
US Dollar May Rise as Markets Stockpile Cash Despite Fed Rate Cuts
US Dollar May Rise as Markets Stockpile Cash Despite Fed Rate Cuts
2019-10-25 06:00:00
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-10-25 04:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.