US Dollar ASEAN Outlook Bullish, Trade Deal Hopes Fade, PHP at Risk

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Hammered at Resistance – What is Next?
2019-09-23 09:53:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Markets Wait For Supreme Court Ruling, Brexit Update - Webinar
2019-09-23 12:10:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil’s
2019-09-22 14:00:00
Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears
2019-09-22 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on ECB Commentary, US PMI Data
2019-09-23 04:59:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • Heads Up: 🇪🇺 (EUR) ECB President Mario Draghi Testifies at European Parliament due at 13:00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
  • Italian official expects 2019 budget deficit of 2.1% and targets 2020 budget deficit of 2-2.1% of GDP
  • EU's Barnier says right now there is no basis for reaching a deal but will continue to talk $GBP
  • Join @JWagnerFXTrader 's #webinar at 9:30 AM ET/1:30 PM GMT at the US market opening bell. Register here: https://t.co/9pXwJzGj54 https://t.co/yoaRrW8i2W
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.25%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/W6VMYTfMge
  • LIVE NOW: Technical Strategist @MBForex reviews the setups he's tracking into the open in his Weekly Strategy Webinar! https://t.co/dFw88WP8eH
  • EU's Barnier says the UK's proposals on border between Ireland and North Ireland are unacceptable, adds that it is hard to see how they will arrive at a solution that fulfils the objectives of the backstop $GBP
  • German Foreign Minister states that proposals presented by the UK last week were a step forward $GBP
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/RgnsklZ2Gl
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/EUban3dg81
US Dollar ASEAN Outlook Bullish, Trade Deal Hopes Fade, PHP at Risk

US Dollar ASEAN Outlook Bullish, Trade Deal Hopes Fade, PHP at Risk

2019-09-23 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

ASEAN Fundamental Outlook

  • US Dollar remained in persistent consolidation mode against ASEAN FX
  • Drop in US-China trade deal hopes to fuel USD gains on haven demand
  • Philippine Peso also eyeing central bank rate decision, SGD to CPI data

Trade all the major global economic data live and interactive at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

US Dollar and ASEAN FX Weekly Recap

At first glance, the US Dollar seemed to outperform against its major counterparts when using an equally-weighted index this past week. But the reality is that from a technical standpoint, the Greenback is still in a persistent consolidative mode since the end of July. Its lack of commitment also spread into against some of its ASEAN and Southeast-Asia fiat counterparts.

A couple of notable exclusions this past week were the Singapore Dollar and Indonesian Rupiah – see chart below. The former tends to closely trace the Greenback. The IDR saw most of its decline during the front-half of the week, when an attack on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure caused an oil shock that triggered risk aversion. The commodity has since partially subsided as markets turned to the Fed and US-China trade talks.

The US central bank delivered its second interest rate cut, keeping the door open to “extensive cuts” should they be needed. Meanwhile, the Bank of Indonesia delivered a third reduction in benchmark lending rates this year. But the Rupiah was left unchanged as the central bank reiterated efforts to guard their currency. Prior to Friday’s close, ASEAN currencies suffered as Chinese delegation teams canceled trips to US farms.

Check out my Singapore Dollar currency profile to get acquainted with its unique character in markets!

US Dollar ASEAN Outlook Bullish, Trade Deal Hopes Fade, PHP at Risk

US-China Trade Deal Hopes Once Again Diminish

Once top-tier economic event risk passed last week, it was clear how important US-China trade talks were to financial markets. As mentioned earlier, once reports crossed the wires that Chinese officials canceled trips to farms in Montana and Nebraska, aggressive risk aversion kicked in. The MSCI Emerging Market index covered its upside gap from the onset of Friday’s session as US government bond yields tumbled.

The actions from Chinese officials were in response to comments from US President Donald Trump, who mentioned that he would not accept a partial deal, adding that ending the trade war by 2020 is not his priority. Taking a look at the next chart below, prospects of the two nations agreeing to an outcome has helped to drive capital flowing back into emerging markets since late August.

Emerging Market Capital Flows Amid Trade Wars

His lack of interest in wanting an interim deal diminished prospects of an agreement, which can be viewed by the reaction in financial markets on Friday. Talks between the two nations restarted this past week ahead of a high-level meeting anticipated between the economic powerhouses in the middle of October. This is why the US delayed imposing additional $250b in tariffs on China by two weeks to around the same time.

With trade wars still are a persistent threat to global economic health, this bodes ill for risk capital and will likely adversely impact currencies such as the Philippine Peso, Malaysian Ringgit, Singapore Dollar and Indian Rupee. Meanwhile, the highly-liquid US Dollar – still increasing its dominance as the world’s most widely-traded currency – is likely to benefit against them.

ASEAN Economic Event Risk

Focusing on ASEAN regional economic event risk in the week ahead, a top-tier item will be the Philippine central bank interest rate announcement. Much like the easing that we have seen from central banks in the world, the BSP is anticipated to continue the trend. The benchmark lending rate is widely expected to be lowered from 4.25 percent to 4.00 on Thursday.

As such, its surprise factor is diminished, with the central bank governor also hinting at further reductions in reserve requirement ratios. This does mean however that the Philippine Peso will continue to lose its yield advantage (alongside MYR, IDR) which is a long run threat for the currency. Inflation data will also be eyed out of Singapore and Malaysia.

For timely updates on ASEAN and Southeast Asia currencies, make sure to follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar May Rise vs. NOK, SEK Ahead of US GDP Data, Trade Wars
US Dollar May Rise vs. NOK, SEK Ahead of US GDP Data, Trade Wars
2019-09-23 05:00:00
US Dollar, London Increase Currency Market Dominance, Yuan Stagnates
US Dollar, London Increase Currency Market Dominance, Yuan Stagnates
2019-09-23 00:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
Central Bank Independence: The Cases For and Against
Central Bank Independence: The Cases For and Against
2019-09-19 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.