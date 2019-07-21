US Dollar May Gain if IMF Report, US GDP Data Fuels Haven Demand

The US Dollar may find itself propelled higher if the IMF’s updated assessment of the world economy and an underwhelming US GDP data report stoke demand for liquidity.

Australian Dollar Gains Should Hold As Markets Still Think Fed Will Cut

The Australian Dollar has shared fully in the broad US Dollar weakness seen as markets become more certain that US rates are going lower.

Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Fed Drives Next Leg Higher

The price of gold made a fresh six-year high Thursday, fueled by dovish Fed commentary. This stimulus comes on the back of recent, heavy, central bank buying of the precious metal alongside large gold ETF inflows.

DAX & FTSE MIB Fundamental Forecast: Eyes on ECB Rate Decision

DAX focus centered around ECB rate decision and heavyweight earnings, while Italian political risks weigh on the FTSE MIB.