Yen Supported by Two Huge Uncertainties; USDJPY Downtrend May Extend

The Japanese Yen has headed into a new calendar quarter on a high note, with its customary haven role underscoring demand which has brought USD/JPY down to its 2019 lows.

US Dollar Q3 Forecast: Dollar Feeling Weight of Fed, GDP and Trade Wars

The US Dollar was heading into the second half of 2019 in an uncomfortable state of uncertainty and it seems the technical boundaries are starting to come under existential strain.

British Pound Q3 Forecast: Sterling Fundamentals - Volatility Set to Rise as Brexit D-Day Nears

Sterling (GBP) is likely to become more volatile as the clock ticks down to the latest Brexit deadline - October 31st.

Equities Q3 Forecast: Stock Markets Aim Higher Balancing Trade Wars and Monetary Policy

Global shares rebounded in the first quarter as dovish monetary policy was able to overcome global growth concerns and US-China trade war fears were reduced by the prospects of a deal.

Gold Price Q3 Forecast: Gold Outlook Bullish on Imminent Fed Rate Cut

Gold took out the 2014 high ($1392) after the Federal Reserve altered the forward guidance for monetary policy.

Crude Oil Price: Will Global Growth Fears Overwhelm OPEC?

Crude oil price outlook over the third quarter looks set to be broadly overwhelmed by slowing global GDP growth, yet OPEC+ supply cuts and political risks pose upside risks.

Q3’19 Euro Forecast Sees Economic, Political Uncertainties Back on the Rise

Euro technical positioning looks inconclusive at the mid-year mark as political issues have been a slow burn in Europe over the past several months while the economic growth picture in Europe could be characterized as charitably-mild.