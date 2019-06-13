Boris Johnson Wins First Round of UK Leadership Contest by a Landslide, What Next?

GBPUSD Analysis and Talking Points:

Boris Johnson Wins by Landslide in First Round

Jeremy Hunt 2 nd and Michael Gove 3 rd

Who is Running to become the Next Prime Minister?

Boris Johnson (114 Votes): Willing to renegotiate with the EU. Not looking to extend Article 50 and is ready to leave the EU on October 31st with or without a deal.

Jeremy Hunt (43 Votes): Willing to renegotiate with the EU. Would be open to extending Article 50 and is ready to leave the EU on October 31st if this is the only way to leave.

Michael Gove (37 Votes): Willing to renegotiate with the EU. Would be open to extending Article 50 and is ready to leave the EU on October 31st if this was the choice between no Brexit.

Dominic Raab (27 Votes): Willing to renegotiate with the EU. Would not be open to extending Article 50 and is ready to leave the EU on October 31st with or without a deal.

Sajid Javid (23 Votes): Willing to renegotiate with the EU. No looking to extend Article 50 and is ready to leave the EU on October 31st with or without a deal.

Matt Hancock (20 Votes): Willing to renegotiate with the EU. Would be open to extending Article 50 and is not ready to leave the EU on October 31st without a deal.

Rory Stewart (19 Votes): Not willing to renegotiate with the EU. Would be open to extending Article 50 and is not ready to leave the EU on October 31st without a deal.

Eliminated After First Ballot

Andrea Leadsom (11 Votes): Not willing to renegotiate with the EU. Would not be open to extending Article 50 and is ready to leave the EU on October 31st with or without a deal.

Mark Harper (10 Votes): Willing to renegotiate with the EU. Would be open to extending Article 50 and is ready to leave the EU on October 31st with or without a deal.

Esther McVey (9 Votes): Not willing to renegotiate with the EU unless a better offer had been made. Would not be open to extending Article 50 and is ready to leave the EU on October 31st with or without a deal.

Votes after First Ballot

Tory Leadership Contest Timeline

16th June: Channel 4 will host the first televised debate among the Tory candidates.

18th June: Second vote will take place where the threshold for progressing rises to 32 votes. The candidates will also be invited to a live debate on the BBC.

19-20th June: Up to four more rounds of voting will be held over the 2-days until there are just two remaining candidates left.

22nd June: The beginning of voting among the 160,000 Conservative members to decide who is the winner.

22nd July: The date at which the next PM is expected to be announced.

