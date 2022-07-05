S&P 500 Sinks Along with Oil Prices as Recession Anxiety Reaches Fever Pitch

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-05 14:00:00
Euro Falls to Lowest Level Since 2002, EUR/USD Risks Parity
2022-07-05 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Technical Forecast: WTI Spills Lower- Correction Levels
2022-07-05 18:30:00
Cross Asset Forecasts for Q3 2022
2022-07-05 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Red as Sentiment Sours, US-China Optimism Fades
2022-07-05 13:30:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Edge Higher as Markets Find Composure
2022-07-04 14:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Major Drop in Sight as XAU/USD Tests Key Support
2022-07-05 11:40:00
Cross Asset Forecasts for Q3 2022
2022-07-05 02:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid Resign from Government as Pressure Mounts on Boris Johnson
2022-07-05 17:50:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunge Testing Key Support
2022-07-05 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-05 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Wobbles as Recession Risk Lowers Yields. Will WTI Resume Up Trend?
2022-07-04 05:00:00
More View more
S&P 500 Sinks Along with Oil Prices as Recession Anxiety Reaches Fever Pitch

S&P 500 Sinks Along with Oil Prices as Recession Anxiety Reaches Fever Pitch

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

US STOCKS OUTLOOK:

  • S&P 500 plunges amid mounting recession fears
  • Commodities, such as oil and base metals, also decline as growth concerns weigh on their outlook
  • This article looks at key technical levels to watch for in the S&P 500 in the coming sessions

Most Read: US Dollar Price Action Setups - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and USD/JPY

Following the July 4th Independence Day holiday, Wall Street reopened on Tuesday. Investors hoping for sentiment to recover and risk appetite to stabilize after a disastrous second quarter were in for a rude awakening.Not only did the mood not improve, but the broader tone seems to be deteriorating on growing worries of a downturn. Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 trader sharply lower at midday, down about 1.9% to 3,752, moving further into bear market territory, tracking European stocks’ weakness, and erasing more than half of the late June rally. The selling was widespread, and commodities such as oil and base metals also plunged, a sign that price swings are being driven by growth concerns.

Looking ahead, there are several high impact events on the U.S. calendar that could spark volatility, including the ISM Services, the FOMC minutes and the June Non-farm payrolls report. High-frequency data and several surveys suggest that economic activity is weakening at a rapid pace, so traders should prepare for the possibility of disappointing data in the coming days and weeks, a scenario that will likely reinforce the hard-landing hypothesis and undermine performance in the equity space.

Although the recession narrative is gaining traction, most financial firms haven’t yet downgraded corporate earnings to reflect current downside risks, with their research desks still forecasting an S&P 500 margin expansion for next year despite mounting headwinds, such as sky-high inflation and cooling demand. In any case, once the second-quarter reporting period gets officially underway next week, results and guidance are likely to disappoint Wall Street’s projections, paving the way for analysts to start lowering EPS expectations, especially for some cyclically oriented sectors. These negative revisions could trigger the next meaningful leg lower in stocks.

In terms of technical analysis, the S&P 500 is approaching a key technical support near 3,730 after Tuesday’s nosedive. If sellers manage to breach this floor in the coming sessions, the index could be on its way to retesting its 2022 lows near 3,640. On further weakness, the focus shifts down to channel support around the psychological 3,600 level. On the flip side, if dip buyers wrestled control of the market away from bears, initial resistance appears at 3,820, followed by 3,950, but the bullish scenario looks increasingly unlikely.

S&P 500 DAILY CHART

S&amp;P 500 Sinks Along with Oil Prices as Recession Anxiety Reaches Fever Pitch

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD in Consolidation Mode, Potential Breakout Eyed
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD in Consolidation Mode, Potential Breakout Eyed
2022-06-27 15:33:00
EUR/USD in Free-Fall as Soaring US Yields Boost US Dollar Ahead of Fed. Now What?
EUR/USD in Free-Fall as Soaring US Yields Boost US Dollar Ahead of Fed. Now What?
2022-06-13 17:00:00
USD/JPY Hits Two-Decade Highs as US Yields Roar. Will the US Dollar Rally Persist?
USD/JPY Hits Two-Decade Highs as US Yields Roar. Will the US Dollar Rally Persist?
2022-06-08 17:00:00
Copper Price Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum Gathers Pace
Copper Price Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum Gathers Pace
2022-06-01 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
US Tech 100