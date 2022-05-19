News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Soars on Broad-Based U.S. Dollar Weakness. Will EUR/USD Extend its Recovery?
2022-05-19 15:10:00
Euro Caught in US Dollar Crosshairs as Volatility Grips Markets. Will EUR/USD Visit New Lows?
2022-05-19 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: WTI Leaves Behind Bearish Warning Sign, More Pain Next?
2022-05-19 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Two-Way Action Continues - What's Next?
2022-05-18 18:07:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-05-19 08:30:00
Japanese Yen Soars, Dow Jones Bear Market Rally Unwinds. ASX 200, Nikkei 225 at Risk
2022-05-18 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Bouncing from Trend Support
2022-05-19 13:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-18 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top
2022-05-18 19:30:00
British Pound Sinks as Traders Pare BoE Rate Hike Bets, GBP/USD Dances on Support
2022-05-18 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-05-19 15:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast – Souring Risk Markets Give the Japanese Yen a Boost
2022-05-19 12:00:00
More View more
Euro Soars on Broad-Based U.S. Dollar Weakness. Will EUR/USD Extend its Recovery?

Euro Soars on Broad-Based U.S. Dollar Weakness. Will EUR/USD Extend its Recovery?

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

EURO FORECAST:

  • Euro strengthens more than 1% against the U.S. dollar on Thursday
  • Broad-based greenback weakness and hawkish ECB commentary boost the common currency
  • This article looks at EUR/USD key technical levels to keep an eye on in the near term

Most Read: April UK Inflation Hits a 40-Year High at 9%, GBP/USD Slides

EUR/USD soared on Thursday, rising 1.2% to 1.0590 in late morning, boosted by a broad pullback in the U.S. dollar amid falling U.S. government yields. Greenback’s weakness may also reflect some profit taking on long positions after the American currency, measured by the DXY index, has gained almost six percent since the start of the quarter, reaching extreme overbought conditions in recent days.

At the same time, the euro also received support from monetary policy repricing after European Central Bank official Klaas Knot signaled yesterday that a 50-bps rate hike could be possible at the July meeting. Following these comments, traders have started to discount about 105 bps of tightening for the year, up from 95-bps earlier this week.

While the account of the ECB’s latest meeting released today failed to offer any pledges on the timing of the lift-off or the magnitude of the first hike, it indicated in no uncertain terms that policymakers are growing increasingly concerned about soaring price pressures, with many members pushing to act without delay.

With inflation nowhere near its peak and only expected to top out around 9% in the second half of the year, hawks could win the policy battle and nudge the central bank to adopt a more aggressive stance on the tightening cycle. If we see a hawkish pivot in the near term, markets could begin to discount a steeper normalization path, creating a better environment for the euro to stabilize and mount a moderate recovery.

It is true that the U.S. dollar’s yield advantage is a headwind for the common currency, but it is possible that we have already seen peak in Fed hawkishness for now, so US rates may not go much higher from current levels. The ECB has not gone through the hawkish phase yet, but when the winds shift, the euro could stand to benefit.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The EUR/USD has bounced strongly from last week's low and appears to be heading towards key resistance in the 1.0642 area created by the May high. If the bulls manage to charge higher and drive the exchange rate above this barrier, we could see a move towards cluster resistance spanning from 1.0790 to 1.0800, where the 50-day simple moving average converges with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 sell-off. On the flip side, if sellers return and spark a bearish reversal, initial support appears at 1.0460, followed by 1.0350, this year’s low.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

EURUSD chart

EUR/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Wavers at Support, Canadian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Market Sentiment
USD/CAD Wavers at Support, Canadian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Market Sentiment
2022-05-16 14:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Cable Near-Term Trading Bias Hinges on FOMC, BoE Guidance
British Pound Forecast: Cable Near-Term Trading Bias Hinges on FOMC, BoE Guidance
2022-05-03 18:00:00
Will the Fed Save or Further Sink the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 this Week?
Will the Fed Save or Further Sink the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 this Week?
2022-05-02 21:30:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Pummeled as Tesla Sinks 12%, Economic Worries Mount
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Pummeled as Tesla Sinks 12%, Economic Worries Mount
2022-04-26 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish