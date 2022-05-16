News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-16 14:00:00
Euro Breaking News: European Commission Spring Forecast Buoys EUR/USD
2022-05-16 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Wavers at Support, Canadian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Market Sentiment
2022-05-16 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Oil, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-05-16 12:45:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-05-14 08:00:00
S&P 500 Flirts with Bear Market as Wall Street Generals Get Picked Off One by One
2022-05-12 21:40:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-16 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at Risk as USD and Inflation Soars
2022-05-16 11:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-16 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Oil, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-05-16 12:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-15 08:00:00
More View more
USD/CAD Wavers at Support, Canadian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Market Sentiment

USD/CAD Wavers at Support, Canadian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Market Sentiment

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

CANADIAN DOLLAR FORECAST:

  • The Canadian dollar has weakened sharply against the U.S. dollar in recent weeks, despite strong oil prices sitting at multi-year highs
  • Although fundamentals favor Canadian dollar strength, sentiment will continue to dictate the near-term direction of high-beta currencies
  • Market mood could begin to improve soon once China rolls back lockdowns and other restrictive mobility measures

Most Read: British Pound Latest - Will GBP/USD Test 1.2000?

Oil became one of Canada's main exports after 2008. As a result, the country has seen its terms of trade improve and its currency shore up during periods of rising commodity prices. Now, however, something seems to be amiss. Over the last few months, as crude soared to multi-year highs, the Canadian dollar has weakened counterintuitively against the US dollar, with USD/CAD up more than 4% from its April lows.

Recent price action raises two important questions: what is driving the greenback's outperformance, and will the trend persist? Examining possible catalysts, it cannot just be monetary policy divergence or yield differentials, because the Bank of Canada has moved almost in lockstep with the Fed, aggressively front-loading interest rate hikes to control inflation. Second, the U.S. dollar's strength cannot be driven solely by U.S. exceptionalism either, because the Canadian economy is in a much better position, with analysts forecasting its gross domestic product to grow by 4.5% this year and 3% in 2023, almost double what is expected for the United States.

If not fundamentals, what’s been buoying USD/CAD? Market sentiment is the likely culprit. The recent risk-averse tone and extreme levels of volatility on account of stagflation anxiety have generated a strong bid for safe haven assets, leading traders to dump high-beta currencies. The following chart, which overlays S&P 500 futures and USD/CAD (inverted scale for better visualization), seems to support the sentiment argument. In it, we see an almost perfect negative correlation between the two assets since the start of the war in Ukraine, with every stock sell-off coinciding with a spike in USD/CAD.

USD/CAD (INVERTED) VS S&P 500 FUTURES

USDCAD vs S&P 500 futures

Source: TradingView

Given that negative sentiment has been the main bearish catalyst for the Canadian dollar, it is reasonable to argue that the trend could quickly reverse once the situation improves and global equities stop the bleeding, allowing the currency to align with its solid fundamentals. With China suggesting that the government could begin dismantling the Shanghai lockdowns in the coming days, the extreme state of pessimism could begin to ease, paving the way for risk assets to stabilize. That said, the “loonie” is well-placed to command strength against the U.S. dollar should the mood veer from fear to cheer. This means that a large pullback in USD/CAD could be just around the corner.

In terms of technical analysis, after being repelled by Fibonacci resistance at 1.3025, USD/CAD has fallen towards a key support in the 1.2900 area. If the bears manage to breach this floor on the downside, selling activity could accelerate, paving the way for a move towards 1.2725. On further weakness, the focus shifts down to the 2022 lows, spanning from 1.2460 to 1,2400. On the flip side, if buying momentum resumes, initial resistance appears at 1.3025. If this ceiling is broken, bulls could launch an attack on 1.3180.

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

USDCAD

USD/CAD chart prepared using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Forecast: Cable Near-Term Trading Bias Hinges on FOMC, BoE Guidance
British Pound Forecast: Cable Near-Term Trading Bias Hinges on FOMC, BoE Guidance
2022-05-03 18:00:00
Will the Fed Save or Further Sink the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 this Week?
Will the Fed Save or Further Sink the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 this Week?
2022-05-02 21:30:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Pummeled as Tesla Sinks 12%, Economic Worries Mount
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Pummeled as Tesla Sinks 12%, Economic Worries Mount
2022-04-26 21:30:00
Earnings Preview – Will Microsoft and Alphabet Rescue the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500?
Earnings Preview – Will Microsoft and Alphabet Rescue the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500?
2022-04-25 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude