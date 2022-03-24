Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Poised for Further Losses After Support Breakout

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: Divergence Among EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-03-24 18:30:00
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?
2022-03-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Surges, Reigniting a Retest of the Yearly High
2022-03-24 10:45:00
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?
2022-03-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Bulls Jump Ship and Threaten the Nascent Rebound
2022-03-23 21:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Rate Hike Rally Begins Pullback
2022-03-23 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Reveres Ahead of 50-Day SMA as Post-Fed Rebound Persists
2022-03-23 20:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Pressing Down on Support, US Bond Yields Tick Higher
2022-03-23 09:07:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure Despite Robust UK PMI Headlines
2022-03-24 10:00:00
GBP/USD Maintains Losses After Budget Statement
2022-03-23 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Massive Breaks in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2022-03-24 15:45:00
USDJPY and CADJPY Push Reversal Risk as S&P 500 Mocks Technical Levels
2022-03-24 03:30:00
More View more
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Poised for Further Losses After Support Breakout

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Poised for Further Losses After Support Breakout

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

USD/CAD TECHNICAL FORECAST:

  • USD/CAD has broken below confluence support near the 1.2600 zone, a bearish signal for price action
  • The broader outlook remains tilted to the downside
  • From a fundamental point of view, the Canadian dollar maintains a constructive profile

Most read: Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses

At the start of the week, I argued that USD/CAD could head lower and breach confluence support near the 1.2600 area should risk sentiment remain positive. Over the past few days, the market mood has been more stable and less panicky, so the bearish thesis played out well as shown in the daily chart below. After the breakout, there was some brief congestion, but consolidation appears to be resolving to the downside, with the exchange rate drifting towards 1.2515 at the time of writing.

Overall, the near-term outlook continues to tilt downward, and will remain so as long as the pair sustains the recent breakout and stays below its 200-day simple moving average, a useful trend indicator. If this scenario materializes, sellers could regain decisive control of the market, setting the stage for the next leg lower, in which case, the focus will shift down to the January lows near 1.2450.

In the event of a bullish reversal, traders should watch how prices react around the 1.2600 area, which is now the most immediate technical resistance to consider. If the bulls manage to clear this hurdle convincingly, USD/CAD could make headways and challenge the 50-day SMA located at 1.2690. On further strength, we can’t rule out on assault on 1.2800.

From a fundamental point of view, the Canadian dollar looks attractive against the greenback. The Bank of Canada's pledge to withdraw stimulus forcefully to contain inflation, the country's strong labor market and improving terms of trade driven by rising oil prices are all bullish catalysts. Although the Russia-Ukraine war is a wild card and can unexpectedly hit riskier currencies, we have not seen a major escalation in recent days. That said, if the crisis does deteriorate, the loonie could remain supported.

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Poised for Further Losses After Support Breakout

USD/CAD chart prepared using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Bulls Jump Ship and Threaten the Nascent Rebound
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Bulls Jump Ship and Threaten the Nascent Rebound
2022-03-23 21:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Clear Fibonacci Resistance and Break Out Higher. What’s Next?
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Clear Fibonacci Resistance and Break Out Higher. What’s Next?
2022-03-22 21:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Subdued on Soaring Yields, Fed Roadmap Sparks Jitters
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Subdued on Soaring Yields, Fed Roadmap Sparks Jitters
2022-03-21 21:30:00
S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Surge and Build on Bullish Momentum
S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Surge and Build on Bullish Momentum
2022-03-17 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
USDOLLAR