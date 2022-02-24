VIX Soars on Geopolitics, but ‘Buy the Rumor, Sell the News’ May Lead to Reversal

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Sinks as Russia Attacks Ukraine and Markets Sour. Will EUR/USD Set New Lows?
2022-02-24 06:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Confined by Monthly Range Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-02-23 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Russia Invasion of Ukraine Drives Oil Above $100
2022-02-24 15:55:00
Oil Prices Spike Higher as Russia Launches Full Scale Invasion of Ukraine
2022-02-24 11:45:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Stocks Rocked as Russia Invades
2022-02-24 15:04:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-02-23 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Russian Invasion Triggers Surge - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-24 18:00:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Big Boost Keeps Macro Breakout Churning
2022-02-24 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-23 15:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Dips, EUR/GBP Holding the Lows
2022-02-22 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels
2022-02-23 16:31:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook – USD/JPY Cloudy Ahead of US-Russia Summit
2022-02-21 09:00:00
More View more
VIX Soars on Geopolitics, but ‘Buy the Rumor, Sell the News’ May Lead to Reversal

VIX Soars on Geopolitics, but ‘Buy the Rumor, Sell the News’ May Lead to Reversal

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

VIX INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • The VIX spikes higher after Russia launches a full-scale invasion of Ukraine
  • Risk assets decline in the early trade, though the sell-off appears to be moderating
  • A lot of bad news has been priced in already, so we shouldn’t rule out a relief rally in the near term once traders realize the crisis in Eastern Europe will not materially impact the global economy. This may pay the way for a sharp decline in the VIX index.

Most read: What is the VIX? A Guide to the S&P 500 Volatility Index

The VIX index soared Thursday amid rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from land and sea, targeting military installations and infrastructure in many cities in an effort to demilitarize the country and facilitate the incursion.

In early trading, the Cboe fear gauge spiked higher to 37.7, its highest level since January 24, before retreating slightly towards the 33.00 area. The volatility explosion coincided with a sharp pullback in stocks, with traders dumping risk assets and rushing into the safety of U.S. bonds and gold, as Europe plunged into its biggest security crisis since WW2.

The United States and Western allies said they will impose severe sanctions on Moscow for escalating the conflict and for waging war without reason. This scenario will fuel jitters and create more uncertainty, especially if President Putin retaliates by choosing to cut off energy supplies to the region. On Wall Street, uncertainty equals volatility, so we may continue to see turbulence in the coming days, but on a smaller scale.

However, it is important to note three key points: 1) much of the geopolitical crisis has already been priced in, 2) the ongoing events have reduced the likelihood of a super-sized interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its March meeting,3) the crisis in the region should be contained and should not derail the global recovery. At the same time, U.S. companies have low revenue exposure to both Russia and Ukraine, a situation that will limit the impact on the U.S. stock market.

For the reasons mentioned before, it would not be surprising to see a typical "buy the rumor, sell the news" episode in the coming days, setting the stage for a face-ripping rally in risk assets and a mean reversion in the VIX index (decline towards the 20 mark). To take advantage of the elevated volatility environment and position for a potential recovery in the equity space, selling premium at currently rich prices looks attractive, although traders should be aware that the strategy may backfire if geopolitics take an unexpected turn.

VIX INDEX DAILY CHART

VIX Soars on Geopolitics, but ‘Buy the Rumor, Sell the News’ May Lead to Reversal

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Sheds Gains as Traders Sell the Rip amid Hawkish Fed Policy Outlook
Nasdaq 100 Sheds Gains as Traders Sell the Rip amid Hawkish Fed Policy Outlook
2022-01-27 21:30:00
S&P 500 Falls as Fed Fails to Rule Out Steep Hiking Path, Growth & Tech Stocks at Risk
S&P 500 Falls as Fed Fails to Rule Out Steep Hiking Path, Growth & Tech Stocks at Risk
2022-01-26 23:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Dip Buyers Fail to Take the Bait, ARKK in Free-Fall Ahead of the Fed
Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Dip Buyers Fail to Take the Bait, ARKK in Free-Fall Ahead of the Fed
2022-01-25 21:30:00
S&P 500 Erases Losses and Stages Miraculous Rebound, FOMC & Geopolitical Tensions Eyed
S&P 500 Erases Losses and Stages Miraculous Rebound, FOMC & Geopolitical Tensions Eyed
2022-01-24 21:30:00
Advertisement