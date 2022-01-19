News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Rate Defends Monthly Low Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2022-01-19 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-01-19 18:37:00
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-19 09:30:00
US Dollar Charges Higher as Treasury Yields Surge and Crude Oil Soars. Where to Next?
2022-01-19 06:00:00
Dow Jones Falls as Goldman Sachs Earnings Disappoints, Nikkei 225 May Follow Lower
2022-01-19 01:00:00
New Variant Greets New Year: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-18 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Volatility Spike Lifts Gold to Fresh Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-01-19 17:40:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Range Trading Setup as US Yields Rise
2022-01-19 09:09:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-01-19 18:37:00
Pound Dollar Setup: Bullish GBP/USD Above 1.354
2022-01-19 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-01-19 18:37:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Are the Pullbacks Reversals?
2022-01-19 02:00:00
Russell 2000 Technical Outlook: Death Cross Signals Another Leg Down in Price Action

Russell 2000 Technical Outlook: Death Cross Signals Another Leg Down in Price Action

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

RUSSELL 2000 FORECAST:

  • The Russell 2000 has fallen more than 16% from its November high
  • Bearish momentum could accelerate after the appearance of death cross on the daily chart
  • In this article we discuss the key technical levels to watch out for in the short term in the Russell 2000

Most Read: Value Stocks Shine as Growth Proxies Sag; Tug of War Between IWD & IWF Gets Hot

The Russell 2000 has been one of the worst performing averages on Wall Street in recent months. For instance, since its November peak, the small- and mid-cap index has plunged more than 15%, nearly entering a bear market. The correction has been triggered by a combination of factors, although monetary policy jitters and economic recovery uncertainty have been two important negative drivers from a fundamental point of view.

From a technical perspective, price action has become quite bearish, with the index moving inside a descending channel since late October. However, this is not the most ominous signal at the moment. The scary cue comes from the appearance of a death cross on the daily chart, a formation that is created when the 50-day SMA falls below the 200-day SMA (from top to bottom).

The death cross suggests short-term selling activity is accelerating and that a long-term downtrend may begin to develop in the underlying security. In order to reduce the likelihood of a false signal, the pattern must be confirmed with a weekly close, although a daily close is used sometimes by more aggressive traders who don't want to miss a possible big move to the downside.

If we are indeed on the brink of the next leg lower, the retail crowd should keep a close eye on support in the 2,060 area, a line in the sand so to speak. If traders succeed in defending this zone, downside pressure could relent and pave the way for a bounce in the coming sessions, but if the price falls decisively below this floor, all bets are off, as a large pullback could ensue considering the absence of critical support levels in the vicinity. Following this line of thinking, a test of the 2,000 psychological level becomes a very possible scenario should the 2,060 support-region be lost.

In the event the Russell 2000 rotates higher, resistance is seen at 2,105. If bulls manage to push the price above this barrier, we could see a move towards the 2,200 area, but the bearish bias would not disappear until the index breaks out of the descending channel and prints a higher high above the January peak near 2,288.

RUSSELL 2000 TECHNICAL CHART

Russell 2000 Technical Outlook: Death Cross Signals Another Leg Down in Price Action

Russell 2000 Chart prepared using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Nasdaq 100 Plunges into Free Fall as US Yields Reprice Higher, Earnings in Focus
Nasdaq 100 Plunges into Free Fall as US Yields Reprice Higher, Earnings in Focus
2022-01-18 21:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Plummets Amid Widespread Tech Weakness, but Airlines Buck the Trend
Nasdaq 100 Plummets Amid Widespread Tech Weakness, but Airlines Buck the Trend
2022-01-13 22:00:00
S&P 500 Shrugs Off Red-Hot Inflation & Ekes Out Small Gain, Banks' Earnings in Focus
S&P 500 Shrugs Off Red-Hot Inflation & Ekes Out Small Gain, Banks’ Earnings in Focus
2022-01-12 21:30:00
Nasdaq 100 & ARKK Blast Higher, but US CPI Data May Spark a Reversal. Dead Cat Bounce?
Nasdaq 100 & ARKK Blast Higher, but US CPI Data May Spark a Reversal. Dead Cat Bounce?
2022-01-11 21:30:00
