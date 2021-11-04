S&P 500 Climbs to New All-Time High as Bullish Sentiment Prevails Ahead of NFP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-04 20:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend Looking to Extend
2021-11-04 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Fails to Fill Price Gap Even as OPEC+ Retains Production Schedule
2021-11-04 19:00:00
Crude Oil Tanks Ahead of OPEC+ and Against Upbeat Tone Post FOMC. Can WTI Get a Grip?
2021-11-04 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Muddling Through the Range - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-04 19:03:00
Gold Prices React to the Fed, Yields & Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)
2021-11-04 13:17:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-11-04 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-04 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-04 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-04 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Australian Dollar at Risk as AUD/JPY Enters Downtrend? - #AUDJPY chart on @TradingView https://t.co/yJx8QsUtEn
  • 🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index (OCT) Actual: 47.6 Previous: 45.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-04
  • Gold prices edge higher as the probability of a 2021 rate hike dissipates. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/qCQgvGPyGz https://t.co/yOQgJpEuUT
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index (OCT) due at 21:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 45.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-04
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.49% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.64% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.80% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GmGF8uBUuZ
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 1.24% Silver: 1.15% Oil - US Crude: 0.66% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zTbveirRp4
  • WTI falls back below $80/bbl in a volatile trading session $CL_F #OOTT https://t.co/wa7MlqmUa8
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 85.22%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dqK3En7IXX
  • Ethereum Starts to Pullback as Bitcoin Builds Support at a Big Spot https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/11/04/Ethereum-Starts-to-Pullback-as-Bitcoin-Builds-Support-at-a-Big-Spot.html $ETH $BTC #BTC https://t.co/MWu4UA4Aih
  • The price of oil trades to a fresh weekly low ($79.50) even as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies remain reluctant to push product to pre-pandemic levels. Get your #crudeoil market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/hLc6zsB0UR https://t.co/pUWJB0seoI
S&P 500 Climbs to New All-Time High as Bullish Sentiment Prevails Ahead of NFP

S&P 500 Climbs to New All-Time High as Bullish Sentiment Prevails Ahead of NFP

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

S&P 500 OUTLOOK:

  • The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 set another record close on Thursday
  • Falling yields across the U.S. Treasury curve after the Federal Reserve adopted a dovish stance toward premature rate hikes boosts risk appetite
  • The October NFP report will take center stage on Friday. The labor market must show marked improvement for bullish sentiment to remain elevated

Most read: What is the Non-Farm Payroll Report (NFP) and How to Trade It?

Bullish sentiment prevailed on Wall Street Thursday, although buying momentum slowed slightly as traders grew more cautious about the equity market rally amid non-stop gains and signs of exuberance in recent days. At the end of the trading session, the S&P 500 rose 0.42% to 4,680 while the Nasdaq 100 popped 1.25% to 16,346, a record close in both cases. The advance for the senior indices were partially fueled by falling rates across the U.S. Treasury curve after the Federal Reserve embraced a dovish stance at its November monetary policy meeting, signaling that it will not rush to raise borrowing costs despite elevated inflationary pressures.

Accommodative monetary policy, strong corporate earnings, some positive seasonality and improving economic data in the services sector have all aligned to create a very benign environment for risk assets of late. These factors have helped propel major U.S. stock indices to record highs, even in the face of heightened uncertainty such as supply chain issues.

However, for risk-on mood to continue, the U.S. recovery will need to gather more strength to support equity valuations. That said, investors will get a better picture of the health of the economy on Friday, when the U.S. Labor Department releases its October nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report. After weak numbers in September, traders expect to see 450,000 new jobs, although we will likely need a figure well above 500,000 to maintain momentum and revive confidence in the rebound.

If the NFP results surprise to the upside, stocks may have margin to run higher over the medium term, but it is important to underscore a crucial point: the market is becoming increasingly overbought. For example, in the last 17 trading days, the S&P 500 only fell twice; all the remaining sessions were positive. In addition, its 14-period RSI has moved above 70 for the first time since early July. At that time, when the oscillator reached an extreme overbought reading, we saw a 3.5% drop shortly thereafter. Past performance is not an indicator of future outcomes, but the exuberance certainly invites caution; after all, no bull market ever follows a straight line.

From a technical standpoint, the S&P 500 continues to approach the upper boundary of a short-term channel near 4,690 following recent gains. Given the index's proximity to key resistance and its overbought condition, transitory weakness should not be ruled out. Having said that, in the event of a pullback, traders should look for support at 4,550, although a move below this floor could pave the way for a decline towards 4,460.

On the other hand, if the upward momentum does not cool and the S&P 500 rises further, the first resistance to consider appears at 4,690. If bulls manage to take out this ceiling, we could see a rally towards 4,725 before the buying pressure starts to weaken.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL CHART

S&amp;P 500 Climbs to New All-Time High as Bullish Sentiment Prevails Ahead of NFP

Source: TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Russell 2000 Explodes to Record High as Fed Taper Fails to Dent Risk Appetite
Russell 2000 Explodes to Record High as Fed Taper Fails to Dent Risk Appetite
2021-11-03 21:00:00
Dow Hits Record as FOMO Prevails Over Monetary Policy Worries ahead of FOMC
Dow Hits Record as FOMO Prevails Over Monetary Policy Worries ahead of FOMC
2021-11-02 21:00:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Claims Worst Performing BRICS Currency on Election Day
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Claims Worst Performing BRICS Currency on Election Day
2021-11-01 22:00:00
S&P 500 Scrapes Small Gain, but Russell 2000 Comes Alive and Explodes Higher
S&P 500 Scrapes Small Gain, but Russell 2000 Comes Alive and Explodes Higher
2021-11-01 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish