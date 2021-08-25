Russell 2000 Rises and Approaches No Man’s Land, Jackson Hole Verdict in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Turnaround in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Gathers Pace; EUR/GBP Rangebound
2021-08-25 19:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro at Critical Spot on the Chart
2021-08-25 12:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Extends Bullish Price Action as US Inventories Fall for Third Week
2021-08-25 20:00:00
EURUSD An Inevitable 1.1750 – 1.1650 Range Breakout For Another Day
2021-08-25 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-25 21:30:00
5 Myths on Women and Money: Wall Street Isn’t Just for Men
2021-08-25 18:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver (XAG/USD) Price Forecast: Silver Resilience Holds Strong in Anticipation of Jackson Hole
2021-08-25 21:11:00
Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of Fed Economic Symposium
2021-08-25 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD at Risk From Truck Driver Shortage
2021-08-25 08:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Boost Short Bets
2021-08-25 04:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Wqtwx360gc
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.08% Oil - US Crude: -0.37% Gold: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qG5wwMCM78
  • Bitcoin slightly higher on the day, but remains below $50,000 following Monday's break above $BTCUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/hNlnLo0Uqv
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 85.68%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/mxl35ZPyFr
  • USD/CAD put in a big breakout last week on the heels of Canadian inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes from the July rate decision. Get your $USDCAD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/K9YLyHQXl9 https://t.co/WIr3IorRPX
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: 0.01% France 40: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.09% FTSE 100: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/M76U7Lk1mt
  • The US 10-year Treasury yield continues its swift move higher, now sitting at 1.346% $ZN $ZB https://t.co/WY83JZIy1E
  • The Euro has been registering an important technical turnaround after last week’s breakdown: EUR/USD is above its 21-EMA while EUR/JPY has broken a multi-month downtrend. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/pmb8aGETQB https://t.co/dcuIcRAffE
  • GBP/USD continues to push higher, eyeing the 200-day MA and 1.38 $GBPUSD https://t.co/SPLCo0e9hM
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.02% Gold: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LnsYd5LKPy
Russell 2000 Rises and Approaches No Man’s Land, Jackson Hole Verdict in Focus

Russell 2000 Rises and Approaches No Man’s Land, Jackson Hole Verdict in Focus

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

RUSSELL 2000 OUTLOOK:

  • The Russell 2000 has climbed more than 6% from last week’s low amid a strong rebound in risk appetite
  • With its recent ascend, the small-cap index continues to approach no man’s land, the midpoint of the trading range it has been trapped in since February
  • Short term, the Fed could become the next bullish catalyst for equity markets if it slow-walks its taper plans at the Jackson Hole Symposium
Advertisement

Most read: US Dollar Digs into Support as Focus Shifts Towards Jackson Hole

When investors felt the world was ending last week in the midst of a rout in equity markets on delta-variant worries, the Russell 2000 briefly plunged to the 2110 area, its lowest level in more than eight weeks. Dip buyers and bargain hunters, however, stepped in and triggered a strong rebound off technical support in the following days, just as risk appetite staged a robust comeback ahead of the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium.

With the small-cap stock index up more than 6% from the recent sell-off low and above its 200-day moving average once again, it retains a slightly positive bias, although price is approaching no man's land near 2260 - the midpoint of the trading range it has been trapped in since February.

For buying interest to gain momentum, we must see a sustained ascend above 2260 in the next couple of days. If this move materializes, the Russell 2000 could be on its way to retest its record high in the 2360 region in short order. Whether the index has more gas in the tank to continue climbing long term, however, is uncertain due to weakening economic growth in the U.S. as the expansion matures further. Broadly speaking, small caps tend to do well early in the upswing of the business cycle when PMIs indicators accelerate. This is clearly not the case right now.

Anyhow, the Federal Reserve can add some artificial support if it embraces patience and signals it will wait a bit longer before withdrawing stimulus. This may be the case at this week's Jackson Hole Symposium. While expectations are mixed following the hawkish July FOMC minutes, most traders believe the central bank will refrain from "rocking the boat" and making any major announcements about its quantitative easing exit strategy amid the downside risks posed by the delta variant. Should this scenario play out, bullish sentiment could propel risk assets higher over the next few weeks (not on a sustained basis).

On the flip side, if bears regain control of the market and the Russell 2000 pivots lower, the first support to consider appears at 2185, the 200-day moving average. If price breaks below this floor, there is scope for a move towards 2110 in the last days of August.

RUSSELL 2000 TECHNICAL CHART

Russell 2000 technical chart

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mexican Peso Gains Ahead of Jackson Hole. Will the Fed Rock the Boat for EMFX?
Mexican Peso Gains Ahead of Jackson Hole. Will the Fed Rock the Boat for EMFX?
2021-08-24 19:00:00
Copper Price Forecast: Fighting to Retake Pandemic Uptrend
Copper Price Forecast: Fighting to Retake Pandemic Uptrend
2021-08-23 17:15:00
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN at Risk as Traders Eye Another Banxico Rate Hike
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN at Risk as Traders Eye Another Banxico Rate Hike
2021-08-11 20:00:00
Mexican Peso Outlook: U.S. Inflation Data Could Lift Yields & the USD/MXN
Mexican Peso Outlook: U.S. Inflation Data Could Lift Yields & the USD/MXN
2021-08-10 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish