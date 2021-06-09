Mexican Peso Outlook Improves amid Receding Political Risks, but Caution is Warranted

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Focus on ECB, US CPI and Brexit Battle
2021-06-09 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ESG Investing: How COVID-19 Has Augmented its Relevance in Financial Markets
2021-06-09 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: EIA Inventory Stocks In Focus Following Bullish API Print
2021-06-09 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones in Tight Range, Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Edge Higher
2021-06-09 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-08 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: XAU Holding, XAG Teetering
2021-06-09 12:30:00
Gold Prices Eye $1900 as Chinese PPI Beat Signals Building Price Pressures
2021-06-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Up Modestly as Haldane Hints at Tapering
2021-06-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-09 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.05% France 40: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.07% Wall Street: -0.08% FTSE 100: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Uu8PZWS6r2
  • Going live now for this week's equity webinar, join at the link below We'll discuss seasonal headwinds, memestocks, inflation and more. https://t.co/BY5KNZL8nf
  • The markets seem to generally respect the weight of tomorrow's US CPI release, but the Dollar and US 10-Year yield are sliding despite - or perhaps because of - the event risk ahead https://t.co/SLmaK1KHDV
  • With the BOC out of the way, the focus turns to the US CPI as a serious market mover. DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter discusses what's ahead! https://t.co/qbd3hPXPNX
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.25% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QvegrEcEcB
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.16% Wall Street: 0.09% France 40: 0.03% FTSE 100: -0.20% Germany 30: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/k0kYqhJk0u
  • 🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision (JUN) Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-09
  • $Oil breakout has continued to fresh 2 year highs, now grasping for support at the 70 handle $CL #oott https://t.co/d62RETVazo
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/Tie6iEmEmD
  • $USD bears took their shot quick reversal back up to 90 over the past hour tomorrow brings CPI data. Could be some workable trends coming out of that https://t.co/roZaxt2XFC https://t.co/qVS9eGfEf4
Mexican Peso Outlook Improves amid Receding Political Risks, but Caution is Warranted

Mexican Peso Outlook Improves amid Receding Political Risks, but Caution is Warranted

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

MEXICAN PESO OUTLOOK:

  • Mexico’s ruling party loses its supermajority in the Chamber of Deputies following Sunday’s midterms elections
  • Congress new composition will make almost impossible for the Mexican president to enact market unfriendly constitutional reforms
  • Receding political risks may support the Mexican peso in the short term, pushing the USD/MXN to lows not seen since early 2020
Advertisement

Most read: Volatility Plunges; USD Rangebound as US Yields Steady; US Inflation Data on Thursday

The Mexican peso has gained more than 1% against this US dollar this week, supported by receding political risks in Mexico following mid-term elections held last Sunday, in which voters headed to the polls to choose all 500 members of the Chamber of Deputies, several state governors and local lawmakers.

Although official results have not been announced yet, the preliminary tally by the electoral institute (INE) suggests that the ruling coalition party led by the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) has maintained control of the lower house, but has lost its supermajority necessary to enact sweeping legislative changes and ambitious constitutional reforms. As of this moment, the Morena led alliance appears set to garner 56% of all the 500 seats in the Lower House, far below the 67% required to achieve a “qualified majority”.

With the latest electoral setback, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) will struggle to extend its mandate in power beyond the six-year term allowed by the Constitution, but most importantly he will face stiff opposition in Congress to advance his populist and market-unfriendly initiatives included in his “Four Transformation” agenda.

All else equal, the new legislative constraints for the Executive branch may restore some investor confidence and lower risk premia, boosting investment and, by corollary, the Mexican peso, at a time when higher oil prices is already lending some support (rising crude prices, a top export for Mexico, increases national income and government receipts).

The stronger checks and balances at the legislative level, the improving economic backdrop aided by robust external demand and remittances, and the possibility of the Mexican Central Bank (Banxico) adopting a hawkish approach to contain rising inflationary pressures may reinforce the USD/MXN downward trajectory in the near-term. However, on a longer term horizon, US monetary policy and the Fed tapering process may be more relevant for the Mexican peso and EMFX in general, especially if a rapid and significant transition to higher ratesmaterializes. For reference, during the start of the Fed's taper tantrum in 2013, between May 22 and June 25 of that year, the US 10-year yield jumped 68 basis points, while the real yield on TIPS climbed 100 basis points in the 10-year maturity. During those 5 weeks, the USD/MXN surged a whopping 7.2% from 12.33 to 13.23.

USD/MXN TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Although the USD/MXN price action has moved horizontally since mid-April (sideways consolidation), bouncing between support and resistance, the underlying trend remains bearish medium term, a thesis supported by the presence of lower highs and lower lows in the daily chart.

To have conviction in the argument that the pair will continue to slide, we would need to see a decisive break below 19.55, where the 2020 year low converges with the lower slope of a short term descending channel. If bears manage to push price through that floor, the October 2019 low at the 19.00 psychological mark will come into play near term.

Alternatively, if selling pressure recedes and price manages to rebound off support, the USD/MXN could head higher towards the 20.25 level. A move above this resistance on a daily closing basis could expose the 200 day moving average near 20.45.

USD/MXN TECHNICAL CHART

USDMXN TECHNICAL CHART

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

Follow me on Twitter: @DColmanFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Price Outlook: Support Holds as USD Drop Offsets Chinese PMI Miss
Copper Price Outlook: Support Holds as USD Drop Offsets Chinese PMI Miss
2019-04-30 10:00:00
GBP Jumps to Top Of SW Index As Markets Work To Price In BoE Hawkishness
GBP Jumps to Top Of SW Index As Markets Work To Price In BoE Hawkishness
2017-09-14 18:00:00
US Dollar Seen Higher as Bernanke Disappoints, Euro Crisis Festers
US Dollar Seen Higher as Bernanke Disappoints, Euro Crisis Festers
2012-08-28 07:33:00
Euro Crisis Jitters, Fed Stimulus Hopes in Focus for Currency Markets
Euro Crisis Jitters, Fed Stimulus Hopes in Focus for Currency Markets
2012-08-22 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN