We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Boosted by Robust PMI Data, Euro-Zone Sentiment Nudges Higher
2020-02-05 10:02:00
Euro May Rise on Retail Sales as Traders Eye Key Debt Release
2020-02-05 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Coronavirus Vaccine Talk Supports Risk, GBP Boosted by PMI Data, Tesla Bubble - US Market Open
2020-02-05 13:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Boosted by Robust PMI Data, Euro-Zone Sentiment Nudges Higher
2020-02-05 10:02:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD Outlook May Shift Bullish as Yen Sinks
2020-02-05 00:00:00
Japanese Yen May Gain on China Slowdown Woes, British Pound Sinks
2020-02-04 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU Breakdown Finds Fibonacci Support
2020-02-05 19:09:00
Crude Oil, Gold, S&P 500 – Charts to Watch & More
2020-02-05 13:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold, S&P 500 – Charts to Watch & More
2020-02-05 13:05:00
Gold Prices Higher on Virus Fears Despite Asian Stock Gains
2020-02-05 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1,557.38 (+0.29%), #Aluminum 1,686.00 (-0.03%), and #Copper 5,618.00 (+1.68%) [delayed]
  • So @PaulRobinsonFX goes all Dark Lord on Tesla today around $870s and low and behold #TSLA now changing hands @$720...No Coincidence...@DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/02/05/Tesla-TSLA-Manic-Price-Action-Suggests-Bubble-About-to-Burst-PRtech.html
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 50.99 (+2.76%), ICE Brent Crude 55.48 (+2.82%), NYM NYH Gasoline 149.92 (+4.48%). [delayed]
  • According to Reuters, Russia does not support deeper output cuts, prefers extension of current #OOTT #OPEC
  • Gold Technical Forecast: XAU Breakdown Finds Fibonacci Support https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/drivers_of_price_action/2020/02/05/Gold-Technical-Forecast-XAU-JS-XAU-Gold-Breakdown-Finds-Fibonacci-Chart-Support.html https://t.co/iXizhXfNY9
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.31% Silver: 0.24% Oil - US Crude: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wq1U2d1t0G
  • Fed's Daly: - Policy in good spot - 2019 cuts will help economy against uncertainties - Labor market not putting pressure on wages yet $DXY $SPX
  • The S&P 500 index is approaching confluence uptrend resistance and the focus is on a reaction just higher. Get your technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/xTqODgu5Zt https://t.co/nPExpFWqRg
  • Fed's Daly: - China to see a couple quarters of growth slowing - No material impact viewed on US economy from coronavirus $SPX $DXY
  • With the latent volatility carrying over from the broader markets, there are likely a lot of traders out there on the hunt for big trends or breakouts. I still think ranges align to the underlying conditions, so watching charts like $EURUSD's https://t.co/Wd5Z8fxhAT
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU Breakdown Finds Fibonacci Support

Gold Technical Forecast: XAU Breakdown Finds Fibonacci Support

2020-02-05 19:09:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Analysis

  • Gold prices gapped-higher to start this week.
  • Fear drove the bid in Gold through last week.
  • Gold price action has started pulling back, finding support at a Fibonacci level.

Gold Price Action Begins Pullback, Finds Fibonacci Support

It’s turning into a nasty week for Gold bulls, even after the yellow metal gapped-up to fresh highs on the Sunday open. Sellers came in and haven’t relented much as price action has fallen by almost 3% so far this week; and this follows the bullish bounce after last week’s FOMC rate decision. There remains considerable headline risk for the rest of this week, with Friday’s NFP report looming large, and also the ongoing-yet-difficult to navigate Coronavirus, which can bring a fear bid back into Gold at any time.

At this point, Gold prices are finding support at a Fibonacci level of interest, as this is the 38.2% retracement of the November-January major move. This was looked at as secondary support in Gold last week, just ahead of the FOMC bump; and a week later this level has come back into play with a slightly different context.

Gold Four-Hour Chart

gold four hour chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

As looked at previously, there are a few bullish factors driving Gold prices, most recently of which has been the build of fear around the continued spread of Coronavirus. As those fears have dissipated in the early-portion of this week, further evidenced by the recovery in Oil prices and the ascension of US equities back towards all-time-highs, Gold prices have folded lower to erase prior gains.

Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 5% 2%
Weekly 2% -12% -3%
Current Retail Sentiment in Gold
Get My Guide

There still remains items of interest for Gold buyers, however, chief of which has been the build of rate cut expectations around the FOMC and falling yields in the US. This was the core of the rationale for naming Gold as one of my Top Trade Ideas for 2020; but the recent entrance of fear obfuscated that fact as another motive began to take-over. But, with that fear getting priced-out to some degree, the question remains: Where will longer-term bulls step in to set support in Gold prices? The current area appears to be a pause, and given the build of lower-lows and lower-highs, this support may not hold for much longer, particularly as a couple of key headline items cross the wires on Friday morning.

The price of 1535 remains of interest, as this currently marks the 2020 swing-low in Gold prices. I had looked at this as a potential support area earlier this year after Gold broke-out to start 2020 trade; and this price helped to bring buyers back into the mix as that bullish theme ran through this week’s open. That level remains of interest, and a bit deeper is another area of interest around the 1515-1520 zone; this zone similarly helped to set resistance last year and, to date, hasn’t seen much for support tests. Should this pullback really get going, that deeper support level could offer potential for short-term reversal scenarios, looking in the direction of the longer-term trend.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our Gold Q1 Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Chart

Gold daily chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

WTI Crude Oil Tests Critical Support Zone: Can Oil Bulls Hold the Lows?
WTI Crude Oil Tests Critical Support Zone: Can Oil Bulls Hold the Lows?
2020-01-31 16:30:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD Breaks Down, Nears Key Support
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD Breaks Down, Nears Key Support
2020-01-30 15:02:00
Australian Dollar Price Analysis: Aussie Crushed, AUD/USD Nears .6700
Australian Dollar Price Analysis: Aussie Crushed, AUD/USD Nears .6700
2020-01-27 19:37:00
US Dollar Tests Fibonacci Resistance at Fresh Six-Week-Highs
US Dollar Tests Fibonacci Resistance at Fresh Six-Week-Highs
2020-01-24 15:37:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.