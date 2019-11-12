US Dollar Resistance Test: Trade or Fade USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD

US Dollar Talking Points:

US Dollar Price Action Returns to Resistance

The US Dollar has seen price action return to the resistance zone that runs from 98.33-98.50. This zone came into play on Friday of last week and helped to hold the highs in the Greenback, but USD bulls have come right back to pose another re-test. This zone is also confluent with the 50% marker of the October sell-off, setting up a fairly interesting scenario where intermediate-term swing strategies can look at bearish setups while short-term momentum strategies can look at bullish continuation. In this webinar, I looked at scenarios on both sides of the matter.

US Dollar Eight-Hour Price Chart: Return to Resistance

Chart prepared by James Stanley; US Dollar on Tradingview

EUR/USD Re-Tests 1.1000

Going along with that continuation of USD-strength has been a continued sell-off in EUR/USD with price action testing a big zone of potential support. The short side of the pair could be difficult to work with at the moment, with bearish breakout potential on tests below the 1.0990 level that came into play in mid-October. Outside of that, reversals off of 1.1000 could remain attractive in the near-term until the low is taken out.

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD Bulls Come Back into the Equation

I had looked at GBP in this week’s technical forecasts. In that piece, I was looking for support around the confluent 1.2700 zone, but that hasn’t yet come into play. What has taken place, however, was an early entrance from buyers as prices pushed up to a higher-high and then a higher-low. I had looked into the pair a little earlier today, eyeing short-term support from a Fibonacci level at 1.2819, and in the webinar I offered an updated look at the setup.

GBP/USD Two-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

AUD/USD: Aussie Sellers Slowing Down, AUD/USD Remains Bearish

On the long side of the US Dollar, AUD/USD remains as attractive. The pair ran into and produced some price action grind at a longer-term trendline last week, leading into a series of lower-lows and lower-highs. But, as looked at in the webinar, it appeared as though some support had begun to set-in as indicated by underside wicks on the last four four-hour candles. This can keep the door open for a pullback to lower-high resistance, at which point short-side strategies become attractive again.

AUD/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Tags Resistance: Can Sellers Take Control?

A key zone of resistance came into play earlier this morning in USD/CAD at the 1.3250 level. This psychological level had been a prior area of support and sellers have so far shown a strong reaction at this level. This can keep the door open for bearish swings in the pair, and I looked into some strategy parameters in this webinar.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

Are you looking for longer-term analysis on the U.S. Dollar? Our DailyFX Forecasts have a section for each major currency, and we also offer a plethora of resources on Gold or USD-pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD.

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX